DRAW_LINE

DRAW_LINE通过指标缓冲区的值以指定颜色绘制一条线。线的宽度，样式和颜色可以使用编译程序指令和动态使用PlotIndexSetInteger()函数进行设定。 动态改变标图属性允许“激活”指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

标图DRAW_LINE 所需的缓冲区数量是1。

使用柱形收盘价绘制线型的指标的示例。线型颜色，宽度和样式每N=5 个订单号都会随机变化一次。

DRAW_LINE示例

请注意，最初DRAW_LINE 属性的plot1 使用编译程序指令#property设置，然后在OnCalculate()函数这三种属性随机设置。N参数设置在指标的外部参数，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    DRAW_LINE.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_LINE"
#property description "It draws a line of a specified color at Close prices"
#property description "Color, width and style of lines is changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 线型属性使用编译程序指令设置
#property indicator_label1  "Line"      // 数据窗口的标图名称
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE   // 标图类型是线型
#property indicator_color1  clrRed      // 线型颜色
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID // 线型样式
#property indicator_width1  1           // 线型宽度
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;         // 改变的订单号数量 
//--- 标图的指标缓冲区
double         LineBuffer[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,LineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 初始化随机数字生成器
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 计算指标值的模块
   for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      LineBuffer[i]=close[i];
     }
 
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标中绘制的线型外观                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型颜色的模块
//--- 获得随机数
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下线型颜色
   comm=comm+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+", Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 