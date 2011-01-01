文档部分
MQL5参考自定义指标指标类型示例DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM 

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM样式根据一系列从0 到指定值的颜色列绘制一个直方图。该值从指标缓冲区获得。每个列都有其自己的来自预设定颜色的颜色。

直方图的宽度，颜色和样式的指定类似 DRAW_HISTOGRAM 样式 - 使用 编译程序指令 或动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许基于当前状况改变直方图的外观。

因为每个柱上从0水平绘制列，DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM 应该更好的用在单独的图表窗口。大部分情况下这种类型的标图用于创建oscillator类型的指标，例如， Awesome OscillatorMarket Facilitation Index。对于空的不显示的值，应该指定0值。

标图DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM 所需的缓冲区的数量是2。

  • 一个缓冲区用于在每柱上存储垂直节段的非零值，节段的第二个终端始终在指标的零线上；
  • 存储颜色标引的一个缓冲区，它被用于绘制节段（它使得仅设置非空值有意义）。

颜色可以使用编译程序指令 #property indicator_color1 指定，以逗号分隔。颜色数量不能超过64种。

基于MathSin()绘制指定颜色正弦曲线的指标示例。所有 直方图列的颜色，宽度和样式每 N个订单号都会随机变化一次。柱形参数指定正弦曲线周期，指定柱形数量之后，正弦曲线将重复这个循环。

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM示例

请注意，DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM样式的plot1 ，使用编译程序指令#property设置5个颜色，然后在OnCalculate() 函数随机选择来自存储在colors[] 数组的14种颜色的颜色。N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM"
#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"
#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars to repeat the sinusoid"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 输入参数
input int      bars=30;          // 柱形的正弦曲线周期
input int      N=5;              // 改变直方图的订单号数量
//--- 标图 Color_Histogram
#property indicator_label1  "Color_Histogram"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
//--- 定义8 种用于填充节段的颜色(它们存储在指定数组)
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrGold
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 缓冲区的值
double         Color_HistogramBuffer[];
//--- 颜色标引缓冲区
double         Color_HistogramColors[];
//--- 获得2Pi角弧度的因素，当乘以柱的参数时
double         multiplier;
int            color_sections;
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素
color colors[]=
  {
   clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
   clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
  };
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_HistogramColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- 为正弦曲线填充颜色的颜色数量
   color_sections=8;   //  请见注释#property indicator_color1   
//--- 计算乘数
   if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);
      //--- 提前终止指标
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 改变直方图的颜色
      ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);      
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 计算指标值
   int start=0;
//---如果之前OnCalculate开始期间已经计算
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 在倒数第二柱设置计算起点
//--- 填写指标缓冲区的值
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 价值
      Color_HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);
      //--- 颜色
      int color_index=i%(bars*color_sections);
      color_index/=bars;
      Color_HistogramColors[i]=color_index;
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 颜色数
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 获得随机数
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  图形样式数量
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  属性标识符
                          plot_color_ind,       //  颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
                          cols[i]);             //  新颜色
      //--- 编写颜色
      comm=comm+StringFormat("HistogramColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型显示外观                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }