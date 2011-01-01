|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_ARROW.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ARROW"
#property description "Draws different-color arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart"
#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed"
#property description " randomly every N ticks"
#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- 标图ColorArrow
#property indicator_label1 "ColorArrow"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
//--- 定义 8 种颜色用于为基于工作日的直方图填充颜色（它们存储在指定数组）
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrSeaGreen,clrGold,clrDarkOrange,clrMagenta,clrYellowGreen,clrChocolate
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 输入参数
input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量
input ushort code=159; // 在DRAW_ARROW绘制的符号代码
int color_sections;
//--- 标图的指标缓冲区
double ColorArrowBuffer[];
//--- 存储颜色标引的缓冲区
double ColorArrowColors[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素
color colors[]=
{
clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorArrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 定义PLOT_ARROW绘制的符号代码
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);
//--- 设置箭头的像素垂直移动
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);
//--- 设置空值为 0
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---- 为正弦曲线填充颜色的颜色数量
color_sections=8; // 请见注释#property indicator_color1
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变颜色，大小，移动和箭头的代码
ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 改变箭头属性
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- 改变用于绘制直方图的颜色
ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
//--- 重置0计数器
ticks=0;
}
//--- 计算指标值的模块
int start=1;
if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 计算循环
for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 如果当前收盘价高于之前的价格，请绘制一个箭头
if(close[i]>close[i-1])
ColorArrowBuffer[i]=close[i];
//--- 否则指定null 值
else
ColorArrowBuffer[i]=0;
//--- 箭头颜色
int index=i%color_sections;
ColorArrowColors[i]=index;
}
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- 颜色数
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- 获得随机数
int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
int i=number%size;
//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符
plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
cols[i]); // 新颜色
//--- 编写颜色
comm=comm+StringFormat("ArrowColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型显示外观 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- 改变箭头代码 (PLOT_ARROW)的模块
number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法的余数来计算新的箭头代码（从0到19）
int code_add=number%20;
//--- 设置新的符号代码作为ode+code_add的结果
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);
//--- 写下符号代码 PLOT_ARROW
comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;
//--- 改变箭头的像素垂直移动的模块
number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的移动
int shift=20-number%41;
//--- 设置新移动自
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 写下PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT移动
comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
Comment(comm);
}