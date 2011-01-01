文档部分
MQL5参考自定义指标指标类型示例DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 样式根据指标缓冲区的值绘制颜色箭头( Wingdings的设置符号) 。与DRAW_ARROW相对照，在该样式中为每个符号可以设定来自indicator_color1 属性指定的预定义颜色的一种颜色。

交易品种的宽度和颜色的指定类似 DRAW_ARROW 样式 - 使用 编译程序指令 或动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许基于当前状况改变指标的外观。

交易品种代码使用PLOT_ARROW 属性进行设置。

//--- 定义PLOT_ARROW绘制的来自Wingdings字体的符号代码到
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

PLOT_ARROW的默认值=159 (一圈)。

每个箭头实际上都是有高度和定位点的符号，可以包含图表上的一些重要信息（例如，柱形的收盘价）。因此，我们可以额外指定像素的垂直移动，这并不依赖图表的比例。箭头沿着指定的像素数量将向下移动，虽然指标的值将会保持相同：

//--- 设置箭头的像素垂直移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT的负值意味着箭头向上移动，正值表示箭头向下移动。

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 样式可以被用在单独的图表子窗口和它的主窗口。由于不绘制空值并且也不会出现在"数据窗口"，指标缓冲区的所有值都应该明确设定。缓冲区不通过零值初始化。

//--- Set an empty value
   PlotIndexSetDouble(DRAW_COLOR_ARROW_plot_index,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

标图DRAW_COLOR_ARROW所需的缓冲区的数量是2。

  • 存储价格值的一个缓冲区，它被用于绘制交易品种（加入PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT属性给予的像素移动）；
  • 存储颜色标引的一个缓冲区，它被用于绘制箭头 （它使得仅设置非空值有意义）。

以比前柱收盘价高的收盘价在每柱上绘制箭头的指标示例。所有 箭头的宽度，移动和符号代码每 N 个订单号都会随机变化一次。 交易品种的颜色取决于绘制它的柱数。

在示例中，对于DRAW_COLOR_ARROW样式的plot1，属性，颜色和大小使用编译程序指令 #property设置，然后在 OnCalculate() 函数随机设置属性。N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

请注意，最初的8种颜色使用编译程序指令 #property设置，然后在 OnCalculate()函数，随机设置来自存储在colors[] 数组的14种颜色的颜色。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             DRAW_COLOR_ARROW.mq5 |
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ARROW"
#property description "Draws different-color arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart"
#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed"
#property description " randomly every N ticks"
#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图ColorArrow
#property indicator_label1  "ColorArrow"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
//--- 定义 8 种颜色用于为基于工作日的直方图填充颜色（它们存储在指定数组）
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrSeaGreen,clrGold,clrDarkOrange,clrMagenta,clrYellowGreen,clrChocolate
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
 
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;         // 改变订单号数量
input ushort   code=159;    // 在DRAW_ARROW绘制的符号代码
int            color_sections;
//--- 标图的指标缓冲区
double         ColorArrowBuffer[];
//--- 存储颜色标引的缓冲区
double         ColorArrowColors[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素
color colors[]=
  {
   clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
   clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorArrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 定义PLOT_ARROW绘制的符号代码
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);
//--- 设置箭头的像素垂直移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);
//--- 设置空值为 0
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);   
//---- 为正弦曲线填充颜色的颜色数量
   color_sections=8;   //  请见注释#property indicator_color1 
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变颜色，大小，移动和箭头的代码
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变箭头属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 改变用于绘制直方图的颜色
      ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 计算指标值的模块
   int start=1;
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 计算循环
   for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 如果当前收盘价高于之前的价格，请绘制一个箭头
      if(close[i]>close[i-1])
         ColorArrowBuffer[i]=close[i];
      //--- 否则指定null 值
      else
         ColorArrowBuffer[i]=0;
      //--- 箭头颜色
      int index=i%color_sections;
      ColorArrowColors[i]=index;
     }
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 颜色数
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 获得随机数
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  图形样式数量
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  属性标识符
                          plot_color_ind,       //  颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
                          cols[i]);             //  新颜色
      //--- 编写颜色
      comm=comm+StringFormat("ArrowColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型显示外观                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
   
//--- 改变箭头代码 (PLOT_ARROW)的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法的余数来计算新的箭头代码（从0到19）
   int code_add=number%20;
//--- 设置新的符号代码作为ode+code_add的结果
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);
//--- 写下符号代码 PLOT_ARROW
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;   
 
//--- 改变箭头的像素垂直移动的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的移动
   int shift=20-number%41;
//--- 设置新移动自
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 写下PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT移动
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;
 
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 