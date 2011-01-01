//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_ARROW.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ARROW"

#property description "Draws different-color arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart"

#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed"

#property description " randomly every N ticks"

#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图ColorArrow

#property indicator_label1 "ColorArrow"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

//--- 定义 8 种颜色用于为基于工作日的直方图填充颜色（它们存储在指定数组）

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrSeaGreen,clrGold,clrDarkOrange,clrMagenta,clrYellowGreen,clrChocolate

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1



//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量

input ushort code=159; // 在DRAW_ARROW绘制的符号代码

int color_sections;

//--- 标图的指标缓冲区

double ColorArrowBuffer[];

//--- 存储颜色标引的缓冲区

double ColorArrowColors[];

//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorArrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 定义PLOT_ARROW绘制的符号代码

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

//--- 设置箭头的像素垂直移动

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);

//--- 设置空值为 0

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---- 为正弦曲线填充颜色的颜色数量

color_sections=8; // 请见注释#property indicator_color1

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变颜色，大小，移动和箭头的代码

ticks++;

//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变箭头属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 改变用于绘制直方图的颜色

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 计算指标值的模块

int start=1;

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 计算循环

for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 如果当前收盘价高于之前的价格，请绘制一个箭头

if(close[i]>close[i-1])

ColorArrowBuffer[i]=close[i];

//--- 否则指定null 值

else

ColorArrowBuffer[i]=0;

//--- 箭头颜色

int index=i%color_sections;

ColorArrowColors[i]=index;

}

//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变线段颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 颜色数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 获得随机数

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数

int i=number%size;

//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符

plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色

cols[i]); // 新颜色

//--- 编写颜色

comm=comm+StringFormat("ArrowColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变指标的线型显示外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变箭头代码 (PLOT_ARROW)的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法的余数来计算新的箭头代码（从0到19）

int code_add=number%20;

//--- 设置新的符号代码作为ode+code_add的结果

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);

//--- 写下符号代码 PLOT_ARROW

comm="\r

"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;



//--- 改变箭头的像素垂直移动的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的移动

int shift=20-number%41;

//--- 设置新移动自

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

//--- 写下PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT移动

comm="\r

"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;



//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}