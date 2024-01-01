文档部分
DRAW_CANDLES 样式绘制四个指标缓冲区值的蜡烛图，包括开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价。它用于创建自定义指标为蜡烛图系列，包括单独的图表子窗口中和其他金融工具上的指标。

蜡烛图颜色的设置可以使用编译程序指令 或动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许 "激活" 指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

指标仅向那些柱形绘制，为此，设置所有四个指标缓冲区的非空值。 若要指定哪个值应被视为“空”，请在 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 属性设定该值：

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_CANDLES,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

始终明确填写指标缓冲区的值，在缓冲区设置空值跳过柱形。

标图DRAW_CANDLES 所需的缓冲区的数量是4。标图的所有缓冲区都应该按照给定的顺序一个接一个地进行：开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价。缓冲区不会只包含空值，因为在这种情况下，不会标图。

您可以为DRAW_CANDLES 风格设置三种颜色来影响蜡烛图的视觉效果。如果只设置一种颜色，那么它将会应用于图表上的所有蜡烛图。

//--- 将单一颜色的相同蜡烛图应用于它们
#property indicator_label1  "One color candles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
//--- 仅指定一种颜色，因此所有蜡烛图都是相同颜色
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen  

如果用逗号隔开指定两种颜色，第一种会被应用于蜡烛图外框，而第二种则应用于主体。

//--- 不同颜色的蜡烛图和烛芯
#property indicator_label1  "Two color candles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
//--- 绿色应用于烛芯和外框，而白色应用于主体
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen,clrWhite 

用逗号隔开指定三种颜色，从而使上升和下降的蜡烛图可以不同的显示。在这种情况下，第一种颜色应用于蜡烛图的外框，而第二种和第三种颜色 – 应用于牛市蜡烛图和熊市蜡烛图。

//--- 不同颜色的蜡烛图和烛芯
#property indicator_label1  "One color candles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
//--- 烛芯和外框是绿色，牛市蜡烛图的主体是白色，而熊市蜡烛图的主体是红色
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen,clrWhite,clrRed

因此，DRAW_CANDLES 风格允许您创建定制颜色选项的蜡烛图。除此之外，在使用PlotIndexSetInteger函数进行指标操作期间还可以更改所有颜色(composition_index_DRAW_CANDLES, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, modifier_index, color)，在这里 modifier_index 可能是以下的值：

  • 0 – 外框和烛芯的颜色
  • 1– 牛市蜡烛图主体颜色
  • 2 – 熊市蜡烛图主体颜色

//--- 设置外框和烛芯的颜色
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrBlue);
//--- 设置牛市蜡烛图主体颜色
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrGreen);
//--- 设置熊市蜡烛图主体颜色
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrRed);

在单独窗口的选定金融工具上绘制蜡烛图的指标示例。蜡烛图颜色每N 个订单号都会随机变化一次。 N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

DRAW_CANDLES 样式的示例

请注意， plot1，使用编译程序指令#property设置颜色，然后在OnCalculate() 函数，从早期已备列表随机设置颜色。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 DRAW_CANDLES.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_CANDLES."
#property description "It draws candlesticks of a selected symbol in a separate window"
#property description " "
#property description "The color and width of candlesticks, as well as the symbol are changed"
#property description "randomly every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图柱形
#property indicator_label1  "DRAW_CANDLES1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
 
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;              // 改变类型的订单号数量
input int      bars=500;         // 显示的柱形数量
input bool     messages=false;   // 在"EA交易"日志显示信息
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         Candle1Buffer1[];
double         Candle1Buffer2[];
double         Candle1Buffer3[];
double         Candle1Buffer4[];
//--- 交易品种名称
string symbol;
//--- 存储颜色的数组0到5的
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 如果柱形非常小 - 提前完成工作
   if(bars<50)
     {
      Comment("Please specify a larger number of bars! The operation of the indicator has been terminated");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Candle1Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Candle1Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Candle1Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Candle1Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 空值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 绘制柱形的交易品种名称
   symbol=_Symbol;
//--- 设置交易品种的展示
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_CANDLES("+symbol+")");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=INT_MAX-100;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 选择来自市场报价窗口的新交易品种
      symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();
      //--- 改变格式
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 选择来自市场报价窗口的新交易品种
      int tries=0;
      //--- 试图5 次填充缓冲区plot1的交易品种价格
      while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,0,
            Candle1Buffer1,Candle1Buffer2,Candle1Buffer3,Candle1Buffer4)
            && tries<5)
        {
         //--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 函数调用的计数器
         tries++;
        }
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充指定蜡烛图                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,
                             int total,
                             int plot_index,
                             double &buff1[],
                             double &buff2[],
                             double &buff3[],
                             double &buff4[]
                             )
  {
//--- 在rates[] 数组中，我们将复制开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价
   MqlRates rates[];
//--- 尝试计数器
   int attempts=0;
//--- 已复制多少
   int copied=0;
//--- 试图25次获得所需交易品种的时间帧
   while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)
     {
      Sleep(100);
      attempts++;
      if(messagesPrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);
     }
//--- 如果复制足够数量的柱形失败
   if(copied!=bars)
     {
      //--- 形成信息字符串
      string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",
                               name,
                               copied,
                               bars
                               );
      //--- 在主图表窗口的注释中显示信息
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 显示信息
      if(messagesPrint(comm);
      return(false);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 设置交易品种的展示
      PlotIndexSetString(plot_index,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");
     }
//--- 初始化空值缓冲区
   ArrayInitialize(buff1,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(buff2,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(buff3,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(buff4,0.0);
//--- 在每个订单号上复制缓冲区价格
   for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)
     {
      //--- 计算缓冲区相应的标引
      int buffer_index=total-copied+i;
      //--- 写下缓冲区的价格
      buff1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;
      buff2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;
      buff3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;
      buff4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 随机返回来自市场报价的交易品种                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetRandomSymbolName()
  {
//--- 市场报价窗口中显示的交易品种数量
   int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);
//--- 列表中的交易品种位置 - 从0到交易品种的随机号
   int number=MathRand()%symbols;
//--- 返回指定位置的交易品种名称
   return SymbolName(number,true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变柱形的外观                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成柱形属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//---改变柱形颜色的模块
   int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下颜色
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
//--- 写下交易品种名称
   comm="\r\n"+symbol+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 