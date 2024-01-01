//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_CANDLES.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_CANDLES."

#property description "It draws candlesticks of a selected symbol in a separate window"

#property description " "

#property description "The color and width of candlesticks, as well as the symbol are changed"

#property description "randomly every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图柱形

#property indicator_label1 "DRAW_CANDLES1"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1



//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变类型的订单号数量

input int bars=500; // 显示的柱形数量

input bool messages=false; // 在"EA交易"日志显示信息

//--- 指标缓冲区

double Candle1Buffer1[];

double Candle1Buffer2[];

double Candle1Buffer3[];

double Candle1Buffer4[];

//--- 交易品种名称

string symbol;

//--- 存储颜色的数组0到5的

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 如果柱形非常小 - 提前完成工作

if(bars<50)

{

Comment("Please specify a larger number of bars! The operation of the indicator has been terminated");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,Candle1Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Candle1Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,Candle1Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,Candle1Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 空值

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- 绘制柱形的交易品种名称

symbol=_Symbol;

//--- 设置交易品种的展示

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_CANDLES("+symbol+")");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=INT_MAX-100;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 选择来自市场报价窗口的新交易品种

symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();

//--- 改变格式

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 选择来自市场报价窗口的新交易品种

int tries=0;

//--- 试图5 次填充缓冲区plot1的交易品种价格

while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,0,

Candle1Buffer1,Candle1Buffer2,Candle1Buffer3,Candle1Buffer4)

&& tries<5)

{

//--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 函数调用的计数器

tries++;

}

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}

//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 填充指定蜡烛图 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,

int total,

int plot_index,

double &buff1[],

double &buff2[],

double &buff3[],

double &buff4[]

)

{

//--- 在rates[] 数组中，我们将复制开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价

MqlRates rates[];

//--- 尝试计数器

int attempts=0;

//--- 已复制多少

int copied=0;

//--- 试图25次获得所需交易品种的时间帧

while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)

{

Sleep(100);

attempts++;

if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);

}

//--- 如果复制足够数量的柱形失败

if(copied!=bars)

{

//--- 形成信息字符串

string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",

name,

copied,

bars

);

//--- 在主图表窗口的注释中显示信息

Comment(comm);

//--- 显示信息

if(messages) Print(comm);

return(false);

}

else

{

//--- 设置交易品种的展示

PlotIndexSetString(plot_index,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");

}

//--- 初始化空值缓冲区

ArrayInitialize(buff1,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(buff2,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(buff3,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(buff4,0.0);

//--- 在每个订单号上复制缓冲区价格

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

//--- 计算缓冲区相应的标引

int buffer_index=total-copied+i;

//--- 写下缓冲区的价格

buff1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;

buff2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;

buff3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;

buff4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 随机返回来自市场报价的交易品种 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetRandomSymbolName()

{

//--- 市场报价窗口中显示的交易品种数量

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- 列表中的交易品种位置 - 从0到交易品种的随机号

int number=MathRand()%symbols;

//--- 返回指定位置的交易品种名称

return SymbolName(number,true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变柱形的外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成柱形属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//---改变柱形颜色的模块

int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数

//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 写下颜色

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];

//--- 写下交易品种名称

comm="\r

"+symbol+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}