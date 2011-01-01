文档部分
DRAW_BARS

DRAW_BARS 样式绘制四个指标缓冲区值的柱形，包括开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价。它用于创建自定义指标为柱形，包括单独的图表子窗口中和其他金融工具上的指标。

柱形颜色的设置可以使用 编译程序指令 或动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许 "激活" 指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

指标仅向那些柱形绘制，为此，设置所有四个指标缓冲区的非空值。 若要指定哪个值应被视为“空”，请在 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 属性设定该值：

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_BARS,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

始终明确填写指标缓冲区的值，在缓冲区设置空值跳过柱形。

标图DRAW_BARS所需的缓冲区的数量是4。标图的所有缓冲区都应该按照给定的顺序一个接一个地进行：开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价。缓冲区不会只包含空值，因为在这种情况下，不会标图。

在单独窗口的选定金融工具上绘制柱形的指标示例。柱形颜色每 N个订单号都会随机变化一次。 N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

DRAW_BARS 样式的示例

请注意，DRAW_BARS样式的plot1，使用编译程序指令 #property设置颜色，然后在 OnCalculate() 函数，从早期已备列表随机设置颜色。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    DRAW_BARS.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_BARS"
#property description "It draws bars of a selected symbol in a separate window"
#property description "The color and width of bars, as well as the symbol are changed randomly"
#property description "every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图柱形
#property indicator_label1  "Bars"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_BARS
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;              // 改变类型的订单号数量
input int      bars=500;         // 显示的柱形数量
input bool     messages=false;   // 在"EA交易"日志显示信息
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         BarsBuffer1[];
double         BarsBuffer2[];
double         BarsBuffer3[];
double         BarsBuffer4[];
//--- 交易品种名称
string symbol;
//--- 存储颜色的数组0到5的
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 如果柱形非常小 - 提前完成工作
   if(bars<50)
     {
      Comment("Please specify a larger number of bars! The operation of the indicator has been terminated");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BarsBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BarsBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BarsBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,BarsBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 绘制柱形的交易品种名称
   symbol=_Symbol;
//--- 设置交易品种的展示
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+symbol+")");
//--- 空值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 选择来自市场报价窗口的新交易品种
      symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
 
      int tries=0;
      //--- 试图5 次填充缓冲区的交易品种价格
      while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total) && tries<5)
        {
         //--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 函数调用的计数器
         tries++;
        }
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充指标缓冲区的价格                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,int total)
  {
//--- 在rates[] 数组中，我们将复制开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价
   MqlRates rates[];
//--- 尝试计数器
   int attempts=0;
//--- 已复制多少
   int copied=0;
//--- 试图25次获得所需交易品种的时间帧
   while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)
     {
      Sleep(100);
      attempts++;
      if(messagesPrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);
     }
//--- 如果复制足够数量的柱形失败
   if(copied!=bars)
     {
      //--- 形成信息字符串
      string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",
                               name,
                               copied,
                               bars
                               );
      //--- 在主图表窗口的注释中显示信息
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 显示信息
      if(messagesPrint(comm);
      return(false);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 设置交易品种的展示
      PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");
      IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+name+")");
     }
//--- 初始化空值缓冲区
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer1,0.0);   
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer2,0.0);   
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer3,0.0);   
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer4,0.0);   
//--- 复制缓冲区的价格
   for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)
     {
      //--- 计算缓冲区相应的标引
      int buffer_index=total-copied+i;
      //--- 写下缓冲区的价格
      BarsBuffer1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;
      BarsBuffer2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;
      BarsBuffer3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;
      BarsBuffer4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 随机返回来自市场报价的交易品种                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetRandomSymbolName()
  {
//--- 市场报价窗口中显示的交易品种数量
   int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);
//--- 列表中的交易品种位置 - 从0到交易品种的随机号
   int number=MathRand()%symbols;
//--- 返回指定位置的交易品种名称
   return SymbolName(number,true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变柱形的外观                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成柱形属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//---改变柱形颜色的模块
   int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下线型颜色
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 改变柱形宽度的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5;   // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 写下交易品种名称
   comm="\r\n"+symbol+comm;
 
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 