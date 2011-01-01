文档部分
DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG 样式使用两个指标缓冲区的值绘制不同颜色的节段。该样式是 DRAW_ZIGZAG的颜色版，例如，允许为每个节段指定来自预定义颜色的独立颜色。节段从第一个缓冲区的值标图到第二个指标缓冲区的值。缓冲区不会只包含空值，因为在这种情况下，不会标图。

线的宽度，颜色和样式的指定类似 DRAW_ZIGZAG 样式 - 使用编译程序指令 或动态使用PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许 "激活" 指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

从一个缓冲区的非空值到另一个指标缓冲区的非空值绘制部分。若要指定哪个值应被视为“空”，请在 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 属性设定该值：

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

始终明确填写指标缓冲区的值，在缓冲区设置空值跳过柱形。

标图DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG 所需的缓冲区的数量是3：

  • 存储zigzag节段终端值的两个缓冲区；
  • 存储颜色标引的一个缓冲区，它被用于绘制节段（它使得仅设置非空值有意义）。

基于最高价和最低价标图的指标示例。zigzag 线的颜色，宽度和样式每N 个订单号都会随机变化一次。

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG示例

请注意，DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG样式的plot1，使用编译程序指令#property设置8个颜色，然后在OnCalculate() 函数随机选择来自存储在colors[] 数组的14种颜色的颜色。

N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG"
#property description "It draws a broken line as a sequence of colored sections, the color depends on the number of the day of the week"
#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"
#property description " every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图Color_Zigzag
#property indicator_label1  "Color_Zigzag"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG
//--- 定义8 种用于填充节段的颜色(它们存储在指定数组)
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;              // 改变订单号数量 
int            color_sections;
//--- 节段终端缓冲区的值
double         Color_ZigzagBuffer1[];
double         Color_ZigzagBuffer2[];
//--- 节段终端缓冲区的颜色标引
double         Color_ZigzagColors[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素
color colors[]=
  {
   clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
   clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
  };
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_ZigzagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_ZigzagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Color_ZigzagColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//----为zigzag填充颜色的颜色数量
   color_sections=8;   //  请见注释 #property indicator_color1 属性
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 改变用于标图节段的颜色
      ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 获得每个柱形工作日所需的时间结构
   MqlDateTime dt;
      
//--- 计算的初始位置
   int start=0;
//--- 如果在前一个订单号计算指标，那么在倒数第二个开始计算
   if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 计算循环
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 在结构中写下柱形的开盘时间
      TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
 
      //--- 如果柱形数量
      if(i%2==0)
        {
         //---  在第一个缓冲区写下最高价，在第二个缓冲区写下最低价
         Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=high[i];
         Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=low[i];
         //--- 节段的颜色
         Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;
        }
      //--- 柱形数量是奇数
      else
        {
         //--- 按相反顺序填写柱形
         Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=low[i];
         Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=high[i];
         //--- 节段的颜色
         Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;         
        }
     }
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变zigzag节段的颜色                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 颜色数
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 获得随机数
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  图形样式数量
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  属性标识符
                          plot_color_ind,       //  颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
                          cols[i]);             //  新颜色
      //--- 编写颜色
      comm=comm+StringFormat("ZigzagColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变zigzag节段的外观                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成Color_ZigZag属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5;   // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 