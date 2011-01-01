//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG"

#property description "It draws a broken line as a sequence of colored sections, the color depends on the number of the day of the week"

#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"

#property description " every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 3

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图Color_Zigzag

#property indicator_label1 "Color_Zigzag"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

//--- 定义8 种用于填充节段的颜色(它们存储在指定数组)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量

int color_sections;

//--- 节段终端缓冲区的值

double Color_ZigzagBuffer1[];

double Color_ZigzagBuffer2[];

//--- 节段终端缓冲区的颜色标引

double Color_ZigzagColors[];

//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//--- 存储线型样式的数组

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_ZigzagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_ZigzagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,Color_ZigzagColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//----为zigzag填充颜色的颜色数量

color_sections=8; // 请见注释 #property indicator_color1 属性

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 改变用于标图节段的颜色

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 获得每个柱形工作日所需的时间结构

MqlDateTime dt;



//--- 计算的初始位置

int start=0;

//--- 如果在前一个订单号计算指标，那么在倒数第二个开始计算

if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 计算循环

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 在结构中写下柱形的开盘时间

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);



//--- 如果柱形数量

if(i%2==0)

{

//--- 在第一个缓冲区写下最高价，在第二个缓冲区写下最低价

Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=high[i];

Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=low[i];

//--- 节段的颜色

Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;

}

//--- 柱形数量是奇数

else

{

//--- 按相反顺序填写柱形

Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=low[i];

Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=high[i];

//--- 节段的颜色

Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;

}

}

//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变zigzag节段的颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 颜色数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 获得随机数

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数

int i=number%size;

//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符

plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色

cols[i]); // 新颜色

//--- 编写颜色

comm=comm+StringFormat("ZigzagColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变zigzag节段的外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成Color_ZigZag属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变线型样式的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 写下线型样式

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}