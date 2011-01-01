|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG"
#property description "It draws a broken line as a sequence of colored sections, the color depends on the number of the day of the week"
#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"
#property description " every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- 标图Color_Zigzag
#property indicator_label1 "Color_Zigzag"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG
//--- 定义8 种用于填充节段的颜色(它们存储在指定数组)
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 输入参数
input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量
int color_sections;
//--- 节段终端缓冲区的值
double Color_ZigzagBuffer1[];
double Color_ZigzagBuffer2[];
//--- 节段终端缓冲区的颜色标引
double Color_ZigzagColors[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素
color colors[]=
{
clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_ZigzagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_ZigzagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,Color_ZigzagColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//----为zigzag填充颜色的颜色数量
color_sections=8; // 请见注释 #property indicator_color1 属性
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
ticks++;
//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 改变线型属性
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- 改变用于标图节段的颜色
ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
//--- 重置0计数器
ticks=0;
}
//--- 获得每个柱形工作日所需的时间结构
MqlDateTime dt;
//--- 计算的初始位置
int start=0;
//--- 如果在前一个订单号计算指标，那么在倒数第二个开始计算
if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 计算循环
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 在结构中写下柱形的开盘时间
TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
//--- 如果柱形数量
if(i%2==0)
{
//--- 在第一个缓冲区写下最高价，在第二个缓冲区写下最低价
Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=high[i];
Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=low[i];
//--- 节段的颜色
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;
}
//--- 柱形数量是奇数
else
{
//--- 按相反顺序填写柱形
Color_ZigzagBuffer1[i]=low[i];
Color_ZigzagBuffer2[i]=high[i];
//--- 节段的颜色
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=dt.day_of_year%color_sections;
}
}
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变zigzag节段的颜色 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- 颜色数
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- 获得随机数
int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
int i=number%size;
//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符
plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
cols[i]); // 新颜色
//--- 编写颜色
comm=comm+StringFormat("ZigzagColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变zigzag节段的外观 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 形成Color_ZigZag属性信息的字符串
string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
Comment(comm);
}