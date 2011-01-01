//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_BARS.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_BARS"

#property description "It draws different-color bars of a selected symbol in a separate window"

#property description "The color and width of bars, as well as the symbol are changed randomly"

#property description "every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图 ColorBars

#property indicator_label1 "ColorBars"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

//--- 定义8种用于填充柱形的颜色（它们存储在指定数组）

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变类型的订单号数量

input int bars=500; // 显示的柱形数量

input bool messages=false; // 在"EA交易"日志显示信息

//--- 指标缓冲区

double ColorBarsBuffer1[];

double ColorBarsBuffer2[];

double ColorBarsBuffer3[];

double ColorBarsBuffer4[];

double ColorBarsColors[];

//--- 交易品种名称

string symbol;

int bars_colors;

//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorBarsBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBarsBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorBarsBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorBarsBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ColorBarsColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- 为柱形填充颜色的颜色数量

bars_colors=8; // 请见注释#property indicator_color1 属性

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和柱形宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 选择来自市场报价窗口的新交易品种

symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 改变用于绘制蜡烛图的颜色

ChangeColors(colors,bars_colors);

int tries=0;

//--- 试图5 次填充缓冲区的交易品种价格

while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,bars_colors) && tries<5)

{

//--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 函数调用的计数器

tries++;

}

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}

//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 填充指标缓冲区的价格 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,int total,int bar_colors)

{

//--- 在rates[] 数组中，我们将复制开盘价，最高价，最低价和收盘价

MqlRates rates[];

//--- 尝试计数器

int attempts=0;

//--- 已复制多少

int copied=0;

//--- 试图25次获得所需交易品种的时间帧

while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)

{

Sleep(100);

attempts++;

if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);

}

//--- 如果复制足够数量的柱形失败

if(copied!=bars)

{

//--- 形成信息字符串

string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",

name,

copied,

bars

);

//--- 在主图表窗口的注释中显示信息

Comment(comm);

//--- 显示信息

if(messages) Print(comm);

return(false);

}

else

{

//--- 设置交易品种的展示

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_COLOR_BARS("+name+")");

}

//--- 初始化空值缓冲区

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer1,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer2,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer3,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer4,0.0);



//--- 复制缓冲区的价格

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

//--- 计算缓冲区相应的标引

int buffer_index=total-copied+i;

//--- 写下缓冲区的价格

ColorBarsBuffer1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;

ColorBarsBuffer2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;

ColorBarsBuffer3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;

ColorBarsBuffer4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;

//---

ColorBarsColors[buffer_index]=i%bar_colors;

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 随机返回来自市场报价的交易品种 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetRandomSymbolName()

{

//--- 市场报价窗口中显示的交易品种数量

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- 列表中的交易品种位置 - 从0到交易品种的随机号

int number=MathRand()%symbols;

//--- 返回指定位置的交易品种名称

return SymbolName(number,true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变zigzag节段的颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 颜色数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 获得随机数

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数

int i=number%size;

//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符

plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色

cols[i]); // 新颜色

//--- 编写颜色

comm=comm+StringFormat("BarColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变柱形的外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成柱形属性信息的字符串

string comm="";



//--- 改变柱形宽度的模块

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 写下交易品种名称

comm="\r

"+symbol+comm;



//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}