文档部分
MQL5参考自定义指标指标类型示例DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION样式是 DRAW_SECTION的颜色版，但与后者又不太相同，它允许绘制不同颜色的节段。DRAW_COLOR_SECTION样式， 类似标题有 COLOR 单词的所有颜色样式一样，包含一个额外特定的指标缓冲区，它可以存储来自特定颜色数组的颜色标引（数量）。因此，每个节段的颜色都可以通过指定该节段终端对应的柱形标引的颜色标引进行定义。

节段的宽度，颜色和样式的指定类似 DRAW_SECTION 样式 - 使用 编译程序指令 或动态使用PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许 "激活" 指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

从一个缓冲区的非空值到另一个指标缓冲区的非空值绘制节段，空值忽略。若要指定哪个值应被视为“空”，请在 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 属性设定该值：例如，如果指标应该被绘制为非零值的系列节段，然后您需要设置零值为空值：

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_COLOR_SECTION,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

始终明确填写指标缓冲区的值，向不应标图的元素设置缓冲区空值。

标图 DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 所需的缓冲区的数量是2。

  • 一个缓冲区存储用于绘制线型的指标值；
  • 存储颜色标引的一个缓冲区，它被用于绘制节段（它使得仅设置非空值有意义）。

颜色可以通过编译程序指令 #property indicator_color1指定，以逗号分隔。颜色数量不能超过64种。

使用最高价的值绘制每5柱长的颜色节段的指标示例。节段的颜色，宽度和样式每N 个订单号都会随机变化一次。

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION示例

请注意，最初DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 8种颜色的 plot1 使用编译程序指令#property设置。然后在OnCalculate()函数，来自颜色数组colors[]的颜色随机设置。

N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           DRAW_COLOR_SECTION.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_SECTION"
#property description "It draws colored sections with the length equal to the specified number of bars"
#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图ColorSection
#property indicator_label1  "ColorSection"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_SECTION
//--- 定义8 种用于填充节段的颜色(它们存储在指定数组)
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGold,clrMediumBlue,clrLime,clrMagenta,clrBrown,clrTan,clrMediumVioletRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;                      // 改变订单号数量 
input int      bars_in_section=5;        // 柱形节段的长度
//--- 计算节段终端的辅助变量
int            divider;
int            color_sections;
//--- 标图缓冲区
double         ColorSectionBuffer[];
//--- 存储每柱线型颜色的缓冲区
double         ColorSectionColors[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素
color colors[]=
  {
   clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
   clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
  };
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorSectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorSectionColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---- 为节段填充颜色的颜色数量
   int color_sections=8;   // 请见注释#property indicator_color1
//--- 检查指标参数
   if(bars_in_section<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Invalid section length=%d",bars_in_section);
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
   else divider=color_sections*bars_in_section;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 改变用于标图节段的颜色
      ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 指标值计算开始的柱形数
   int start=0;
//--- 如果之前计算了指标，那么在前一柱开始设置
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 这是指标值的全部计算
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 如果柱数可被section_length整除，它意味着这是节段的终点
      if(i%bars_in_section==0)
        {
         //--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点
         ColorSectionBuffer[i]=high[i];
         //--- 柱数除以 section_length*number_of_colors的余数
         int rest=i%divider;
         //获得颜色数 =  从 0 到 number_of_colors-1
         int color_indext=rest/bars_in_section;
         ColorSectionColors[i]=color_indext;
        }
      //---如果除法的余数等于柱数，
      else
        {
         //--- 如果什么也没发生，忽略柱形 - 设置0
         else ColorSectionBuffer[i]=0;
        }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 颜色数
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 获得随机数
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  图形样式数量
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  属性标识符
                          plot_color_ind,       //  颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
                          cols[i]);             //  新颜色
      //--- 编写颜色
      comm=comm+StringFormat("SectionColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型显示外观                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }