//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_SECTION.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_SECTION"

#property description "It draws colored sections with the length equal to the specified number of bars"

#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图ColorSection

#property indicator_label1 "ColorSection"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

//--- 定义8 种用于填充节段的颜色(它们存储在指定数组)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGold,clrMediumBlue,clrLime,clrMagenta,clrBrown,clrTan,clrMediumVioletRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量

input int bars_in_section=5; // 柱形节段的长度

//--- 计算节段终端的辅助变量

int divider;

int color_sections;

//--- 标图缓冲区

double ColorSectionBuffer[];

//--- 存储每柱线型颜色的缓冲区

double ColorSectionColors[];

//--- 存储颜色的数组包含14种元素

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//--- 存储线型样式的数组

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorSectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorSectionColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---- 为节段填充颜色的颜色数量

int color_sections=8; // 请见注释#property indicator_color1

//--- 检查指标参数

if(bars_in_section<=0)

{

PrintFormat("Invalid section length=%d",bars_in_section);

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

else divider=color_sections*bars_in_section;

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 改变用于标图节段的颜色

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 指标值计算开始的柱形数

int start=0;

//--- 如果之前计算了指标，那么在前一柱开始设置

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 这是指标值的全部计算

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 如果柱数可被section_length整除，它意味着这是节段的终点

if(i%bars_in_section==0)

{

//--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点

ColorSectionBuffer[i]=high[i];

//--- 柱数除以 section_length*number_of_colors的余数

int rest=i%divider;

//获得颜色数 = 从 0 到 number_of_colors-1

int color_indext=rest/bars_in_section;

ColorSectionColors[i]=color_indext;

}

//---如果除法的余数等于柱数，

else

{

//--- 如果什么也没发生，忽略柱形 - 设置0

else ColorSectionBuffer[i]=0;

}

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变线段颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 颜色数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 获得随机数

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数

int i=number%size;

//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符

plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色

cols[i]); // 新颜色

//--- 编写颜色

comm=comm+StringFormat("SectionColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变指标的线型显示外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变线型样式的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 写下线型样式

comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}