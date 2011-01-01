|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_LINE.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_LINE"
#property description "It draws a line on Close price in colored pieces of 20 bars each"
#property description "The width, style and color of the line parts are changed randomly"
#property description "every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- 标图 ColorLine
#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
//--- 定义5种用于填充每个柱形的颜色（它们存储在指定数组）
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink // (Up to 64 colors can be specified)
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 输入参数
input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量
input int Length=20; // 柱形每个颜色部分的长度
int line_colors=5; // 设置颜色数量是 5 - 见 #property indicator_color1
//--- 标图缓冲区
double ColorLineBuffer[];
//--- 存储每柱线型颜色的缓冲区
double ColorLineColors[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含7种元素
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorLineColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 初始化随机数生成器
MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 改变线型属性
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- 改变线型部分的颜色
ChangeColors(colors,5);
//--- 重置0计数器
ticks=0;
}
//--- 计算指标值的模块
for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 指标值写入缓冲区
ColorLineBuffer[i]=close[i];
//--- 现在，为该柱随机设置颜色标引
int color_index=i%(5*Length);
color_index=color_index/Length;
//--- 对于该柱，线型将具有color_index标引的颜色
ColorLineColors[i]=color_index;
}
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- 颜色数
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- 获得随机数
int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
int i=number%size;
//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符
plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
cols[i]); // 新颜色
//--- 编写颜色
comm=comm+StringFormat("LineColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型显示外观 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
Comment(comm);
}