#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_LINE"

#property description "It draws a line on Close price in colored pieces of 20 bars each"

#property description "The width, style and color of the line parts are changed randomly"

#property description "every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图 ColorLine

#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

//--- 定义5种用于填充每个柱形的颜色（它们存储在指定数组）

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink // (Up to 64 colors can be specified)

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量

input int Length=20; // 柱形每个颜色部分的长度

int line_colors=5; // 设置颜色数量是 5 - 见 #property indicator_color1

//--- 标图缓冲区

double ColorLineBuffer[];

//--- 存储每柱线型颜色的缓冲区

double ColorLineColors[];



//--- 存储颜色的数组包含7种元素

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod};

//--- 存储线型样式的数组

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorLineColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 初始化随机数生成器

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 改变线型部分的颜色

ChangeColors(colors,5);

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 计算指标值的模块

for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 指标值写入缓冲区

ColorLineBuffer[i]=close[i];

//--- 现在，为该柱随机设置颜色标引

int color_index=i%(5*Length);

color_index=color_index/Length;

//--- 对于该柱，线型将具有color_index标引的颜色

ColorLineColors[i]=color_index;

}



//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变线段颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 颜色数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 获得随机数

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数

int i=number%size;

//--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 图形样式数量

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 属性标识符

plot_color_ind, // 颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色

cols[i]); // 新颜色

//--- 编写颜色

comm=comm+StringFormat("LineColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变指标的线型显示外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

int number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变线型样式的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 写下线型样式

comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}