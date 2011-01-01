文档部分
DRAW_COLOR_LINE

DRAW_COLOR_LINE 值是DRAW_LINE 样式的颜色变量；它也使用指标缓冲区的值绘制线型。但是该样式，类似标题有COLOR单词的所有颜色样式一样，有一个额外特定的指标缓冲区，它可以存储来自特别颜色数组的颜色标引（数量）。因此，每个线型节段的颜色都可以通过指定颜色标引进行定义，在该柱绘制线型。

线的宽度，样式和颜色可以使用编译程序指令 和动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数进行设定。动态改变标图属性允许 "激活" 指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

标图DRAW_COLOR_LINE 所需的缓冲区数量是 2。

  • 一个缓冲区存储用于绘制线型的指标值；
  • 一个缓冲区存储每个柱形的线型颜色标引。

颜色可以通过编译程序指令 #property indicator_color1指定，以逗号分隔。颜色数量不能超过64种。

//--- 定义5种用于填充每个柱形的颜色（它们存储在指定数组）
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink // (Up to 64 colors can be specified)

使用柱形收盘价绘制线型的指标示例。线型的宽度和样式每N=5 订单号都会随机变化一次。

DRAW_COLOR_LINE 样式的示例

线型节段颜色在自定义函数ChangeColors()也会随机变化。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 颜色数
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 获得随机数
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  图形样式数量
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  属性标识符
                          plot_color_ind,       //  颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
                          cols[i]);             // 新颜色
      //--- 编写颜色
      comm=comm+StringFormat("LineColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }

该示例显示了指标"color"版的特点 - 改变线型节段的颜色，您无需改变ColorLineColors[]缓冲区的值（包含颜色标引）。您所需要做的只是在特定数组设置新的颜色。这允许您为整体标图快速改变一次颜色，只使用PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数改变小型颜色数组。

请注意，最初DRAW_COLOR_LINE属性的plot1 使用编译程序指令#property设置，然后在OnCalculate() 函数这三种属性随机设置。

N 和长度 (柱形颜色节段的长度) 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              DRAW_COLOR_LINE.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_LINE"
#property description "It draws a line on Close price in colored pieces of 20 bars each"
#property description "The width, style and color of the line parts are changed randomly"
#property description "every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图 ColorLine
#property indicator_label1  "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
//--- 定义5种用于填充每个柱形的颜色（它们存储在指定数组）
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink // (Up to 64 colors can be specified)
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;           // 改变订单号数量 
input int      Length=20;     // 柱形每个颜色部分的长度
int            line_colors=5; // 设置颜色数量是 5 - 见 #property indicator_color1
//--- 标图缓冲区
double         ColorLineBuffer[];
//--- 存储每柱线型颜色的缓冲区
double         ColorLineColors[];
 
//--- 存储颜色的数组包含7种元素
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorLineColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 初始化随机数生成器
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 改变线型部分的颜色
      ChangeColors(colors,5);
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 计算指标值的模块
   for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 指标值写入缓冲区
      ColorLineBuffer[i]=close[i];
      //--- 现在，为该柱随机设置颜色标引
      int color_index=i%(5*Length);
      color_index=color_index/Length;
      //--- 对于该柱，线型将具有color_index标引的颜色
      ColorLineColors[i]=color_index;
     }
 
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变线段颜色                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 颜色数
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 为每个颜色标引随机定义一个新的颜色
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 获得随机数
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- 获得col[]数组的标引作为整数除法的余数
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 设置每个标引的颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  图形样式数量
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  属性标识符
                          plot_color_ind,       //  颜色标引，我们在这里编写颜色
                          cols[i]);             //  新颜色
      //--- 编写颜色
      comm=comm+StringFormat("LineColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型显示外观                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 