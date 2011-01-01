|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_NONE.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- 标图不可见
#property indicator_label1 "Bar Index"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_NONE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 指标缓冲区
double InvisibleBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区
SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 设置展示在数据窗口的精确值
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static datetime lastbar=0;
//--- 如果这是指标的第一次计算
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- 第一次重新编号柱形
CalcValues(rates_total,close);
//--- 在lastbar记下当前柱的开盘时间
lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
}
else
{
//--- 如果新柱出现，其开盘时间不同于lastbar
if(lastbar!=SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE))
{
//--- 再次重新编号柱形
CalcValues(rates_total,close);
//--- 在lastbar更新当前柱的开盘时间
lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
}
}
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 编制类似时间帧的柱形编号 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalcValues(int total,double const &array[])
{
//--- 设置时间帧的指标缓冲区标引
ArraySetAsSeries(InvisibleBuffer,true);
//--- 用其编号填写每个柱形
for(int i=0;i<total;i++) InvisibleBuffer[i]=i;
}