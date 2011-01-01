文档部分
DRAW_HISTOGRAM 样式根据一系列从0到指定值的指定颜色的列绘制一个直方图。该值从指标缓冲区获得。列的宽度，颜色和样式的指定类似 DRAW_LINE 样式 - 使用 编译程序指令 或动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许基于当前状况改变直方图的外观。

因为每个柱上从0水平绘制列，DRAW_HISTOGRAM应该更好的用在单独的图表窗口。大部分情况下这种类型的标图用于创建oscillator类型的指标，例如，Bears PowerOsMA。对于空的不显示的值，应该指定0值。

标图 DRAW_HISTOGRAM 所需的缓冲区的数量是 1。

基于MathSin() 函数绘制指定颜色的正弦曲线的指标示例。所有直方图列的颜色，宽度和样式每N个订单号都会随机变化一次。柱形参数指定正弦曲线周期，指定柱形数量之后，正弦曲线将重复这个循环。

DRAW_HISTOGRAM样式的示例

Note that initially for plot1 请注意，最初DRAW_HISTOGRAM 属性的plot1 使用编译程序指令 #property设置，然后在 OnCalculate() 函数这三种属性随机设置。N参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               DRAW_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_HISTOGRAM"
#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"
#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars in the cycle of the sinusoid"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图直方图
#property indicator_label1  "Histogram"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      bars=30;          // 柱形的正弦曲线周期
input int      N=5;              // 改变直方图的订单号数量
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         HistogramBuffer[];
//--- 获得2Pi角弧度的因素，当乘以柱的参数时
double    multiplier;
//--- 存储颜色的数组
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 计算乘数
   if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);
      //--- 提前终止指标
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 计算指标值
   int start=0;
//--- 如果之前OnCalculate开始期间已经计算 
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 设置倒数第二柱为计算起点
//--- 填写指标缓冲区的值
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的线型外观                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型颜色的模块
   int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下线型颜色
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5;   // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置宽度
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置线型样式
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }