//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_HISTOGRAM"

#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"

#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"

#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars in the cycle of the sinusoid"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图直方图

#property indicator_label1 "Histogram"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int bars=30; // 柱形的正弦曲线周期

input int N=5; // 改变直方图的订单号数量

//--- 指标缓冲区

double HistogramBuffer[];

//--- 获得2Pi角弧度的因素，当乘以柱的参数时

double multiplier;

//--- 存储颜色的数组

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- 存储线型样式的数组

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 计算乘数

if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;

else

{

PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);

//--- 提前终止指标

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 计算指标值

int start=0;

//--- 如果之前OnCalculate开始期间已经计算

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 设置倒数第二柱为计算起点

//--- 填写指标缓冲区的值

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变指标的线型外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型颜色的模块

int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数

//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 写下线型颜色

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置宽度

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变线型样式的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 设置线型样式

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 写下线型样式

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}