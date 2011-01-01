文档部分
DRAW_ARROW

DRAW_ARROW样式根据指标缓冲区的值绘制指定颜色的箭头( Wingdings的设置符号) 。交易品种的宽度和颜色的指定类似 DRAW_LINE 样式 - 使用编译程序指令 或动态使用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数。动态改变标图属性允许基于当前状况改变指标的外观。

交易品种代码使用PLOT_ARROW 属性进行设置。

//--- 定义PLOT_ARROW绘制的来自Wingdings字体的符号代码到
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

PLOT_ARROW的默认值=159 (一圈)。

每个箭头实际上都是有高度和定位点的符号，可以包含图表上的一些重要信息（例如，柱形的收盘价）。因此，我们可以额外指定像素的垂直移动，这并不依赖图表的比例。箭头沿着指定的像素数量将向下移动，虽然指标的值将会保持相同：

//--- 设置箭头的像素垂直移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT的负值意味着箭头向上移动，正值表示箭头向下移动。

DRAW_ARROW 样式可以被用在单独的图表子窗口和它的主窗口。由于不绘制空值并且也不会出现在"数据窗口"，指标缓冲区的所有值都应该明确设定。缓冲区不通过零值初始化。

//--- 设置空值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_ARROW,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

标图DRAW_ARROW所需的缓冲区的数量是 1。

以比前柱收盘价高的收盘价在每柱上绘制箭头的指标示例。所有 箭头的颜色，宽度，移动和符号代码每 N 个订单号都会随机变化一次。

An example of the DRAW_ARROW style

在示例中， 对于DRAW_ARROW 样式的 plot1，属性，颜色和大小使用编译程序指令 #property设置，然后在OnCalculate() 函数随机设置属性。N 参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   DRAW_ARROW.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_ARROW"
#property description "Draws arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart"
#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed in a random way"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图箭头
#property indicator_label1  "Arrows"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      N=5;         // 改变订单号数量
input ushort   code=159;    // 在DRAW_ARROW绘制的符号代码
//--- 标图的指标缓冲区
double         ArrowsBuffer[];
//--- 存储颜色的数组0到5的
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ArrowsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 定义PLOT_ARROW绘制的符号代码
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);
//--- 设置箭头的像素垂直移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);
//--- 设置空值为 0
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变颜色，大小，移动和箭头的代码
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 计算指标值的模块
   int start=1;
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 计算循环
   for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 如果当前收盘价高于之前的价格，请绘制一个箭头
      if(close[i]>close[i-1])
         ArrowsBuffer[i]=close[i];
      //--- 否则指定零值
      else
         ArrowsBuffer[i]=0;
     }
//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的交易品种外观                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成指标属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变箭头颜色的模块
   int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下线型颜色
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 改变大小箭头的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5;   // 大小设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下箭头大小
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变箭头代码 (PLOT_ARROW)的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法的余数来计算新的箭头代码（从0到19）
   int code_add=number%20;
//--- 设置新的符号代码作为ode+code_add的结果
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);
//--- 写下符号代码 PLOT_ARROW
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;
 
//--- 改变箭头的像素垂直移动的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的移动
   int shift=20-number%41;
//--- 设置新移动从 -20 到 20
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 写下PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT移动
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;
 
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }

 