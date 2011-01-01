//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_FILLING"

#property description "It draws a channel between two MAs in a separate window"

#property description "The fill color is changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图交集

#property indicator_label1 "Intersection"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int Fast=13; // 快速MA的周期

input int Slow=21; // 慢速MA的周期

input int shift=1; // 向未来的MAs转移（正值）

input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量

//--- 指标缓冲区

double IntersectionBuffer1[];

double IntersectionBuffer2[];

int fast_handle;

int slow_handle;

//--- 存储颜色的数组0到5的

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrAquamarine,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrBrown,clrCoral,clrDarkSlateGray};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,IntersectionBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,IntersectionBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);

//---

fast_handle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,Fast,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

slow_handle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,Slow,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 指标的第一次计算，或数据变化，需要一次完全重新计算

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- 复制所有指标值至相应的缓冲区

int copied1=CopyBuffer(fast_handle,0,0,rates_total,IntersectionBuffer1);

int copied2=CopyBuffer(slow_handle,0,0,rates_total,IntersectionBuffer2);

}

else // 仅填充那些更新的数据

{

//--- 获得OnCalculate()当前和之前启动之间的柱形不同

int to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;

//--- 如果没有不同，我们仍然会复制一个值 - 在零柱

if(to_copy==0) to_copy=1;

//--- 复制_copy 值到指标缓冲区的最末端

int copied1=CopyBuffer(fast_handle,0,0,to_copy,IntersectionBuffer1);

int copied2=CopyBuffer(slow_handle,0,0,to_copy,IntersectionBuffer2);

}

//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变通道填充颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型颜色的模块

int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数

//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(colors);



//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引

int color_index1=number%size;

//--- 设置第一个颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,colors[color_index1]);

//--- 写下第一个颜色

comm=comm+"\r

Color1 "+(string)colors[color_index1];



//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引

number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数

int color_index2=number%size;

//--- 设置第二个颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,colors[color_index2]);

//---写下第二个颜色

comm=comm+"\r

Color2 "+(string)colors[color_index2];

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}