DRAW_SECTION

DRAW_SECTION 通过指标缓冲区的值以指定颜色绘制一个节段。线的宽度，颜色和样式的指定类似DRAW_LINE 样式 - 使用 编译程序指令 或动态使用PlotIndexSetInteger()函数。动态改变标图属性允许“激活”指标，以便于可以根据当前状况改变其外观。

从一个非空值到指标缓冲区的另一个非空值绘制节段，空值将被忽略。若要指定哪个值应被视为“空”，请在PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE属性设定该值：例如，如果指标应该被绘制为非零值的系列节段，然后您需要设置零值为空值：

//---  0 (空)值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_SECTION,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

始终明确填写指标缓冲区的值，向不应标图的元素设置缓冲区空值。

标图 DRAW_SECTION所需的缓冲区的数量是 1。

绘制最高价和最低价之间节段的指标示例。所有 节段的颜色，宽度和样式每N个订单号都会随机变化一次。

DRAW_SECTION示例

请注意，最初DRAW_SECTION 属性的plot1 使用编译程序指令 #property设置，然后在 OnCalculate() 这三种属性随机设置。N参数设置在指标的 外部参数 ，使手动配置成为可能（指标属性窗口的参数标签）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 DRAW_SECTION.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_SECTION"
#property description "Draws straight sections every bars bars"
#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 标图节段
#property indicator_label1  "Section"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_SECTION
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 输入参数
input int      bars=5;           // 柱形节段长度
input int      N=5;              // 改变节段样式的订单号数量
//--- 标图的指标缓冲区
double         SectionBuffer[];
//--- 计算阶段终点的辅助变量
int            divider;
//--- 存储颜色的数组
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,SectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 0 (空) 值将不参与绘制
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 检查指标参数
   if(bars<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Invalid value of parameter bar=%d",bars);
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
   else divider=2*bars;
//---+
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
   ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 改变线型属性
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 重置0计数器
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 指标值计算开始的柱数
   int start=0;
//--- 如果之前计算了指标，那么在前一柱开始设置
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 这是指标值的全部计算
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 获得柱数除以2*bars的余数
      int rest=i%divider;
      //--- 如果柱数可被2*bars除尽
      if(rest==0)
        {
         //--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点
         SectionBuffer[i]=high[i];
        }
      //---如果除法的余数等于柱数， 
      else
        {
         //--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点
         if(rest==bars) SectionBuffer[i]=low[i];
         //--- 如果什么也没发生，忽略柱形 - 设置0
         else SectionBuffer[i]=0;
        }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的节段外观                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
   string comm="";
//--- 改变线型颜色的模块
   int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下线型颜色
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
   int width=number%5;   // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置宽度
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
   number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
   size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置线型样式
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
   comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
   Comment(comm);
  }