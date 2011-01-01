//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_SECTION.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_SECTION"

#property description "Draws straight sections every bars bars"

#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"

#property description "after every N ticks"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图节段

#property indicator_label1 "Section"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int bars=5; // 柱形节段长度

input int N=5; // 改变节段样式的订单号数量

//--- 标图的指标缓冲区

double SectionBuffer[];

//--- 计算阶段终点的辅助变量

int divider;

//--- 存储颜色的数组

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- 存储线型样式的数组

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,SectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 0 (空) 值将不参与绘制

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- 检查指标参数

if(bars<=0)

{

PrintFormat("Invalid value of parameter bar=%d",bars);

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

else divider=2*bars;

//---+

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 指标值计算开始的柱数

int start=0;

//--- 如果之前计算了指标，那么在前一柱开始设置

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 这是指标值的全部计算

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 获得柱数除以2*bars的余数

int rest=i%divider;

//--- 如果柱数可被2*bars除尽

if(rest==0)

{

//--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点

SectionBuffer[i]=high[i];

}

//---如果除法的余数等于柱数，

else

{

//--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点

if(rest==bars) SectionBuffer[i]=low[i];

//--- 如果什么也没发生，忽略柱形 - 设置0

else SectionBuffer[i]=0;

}

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变指标的节段外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变线型颜色的模块

int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数

//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 写下线型颜色

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置宽度

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变线型样式的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 设置线型样式

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 写下线型样式

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}