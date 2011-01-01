|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_SECTION.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_SECTION"
#property description "Draws straight sections every bars bars"
#property description "The color, width and style of sections are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- 标图节段
#property indicator_label1 "Section"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 输入参数
input int bars=5; // 柱形节段长度
input int N=5; // 改变节段样式的订单号数量
//--- 标图的指标缓冲区
double SectionBuffer[];
//--- 计算阶段终点的辅助变量
int divider;
//--- 存储颜色的数组
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 存储线型样式的数组
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区
SetIndexBuffer(0,SectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 0 (空) 值将不参与绘制
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 检查指标参数
if(bars<=0)
{
PrintFormat("Invalid value of parameter bar=%d",bars);
return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
}
else divider=2*bars;
//---+
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度
ticks++;
//--- 如果订单号的临界值被积累
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 改变线型属性
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- 重置0计数器
ticks=0;
}
//--- 指标值计算开始的柱数
int start=0;
//--- 如果之前计算了指标，那么在前一柱开始设置
if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 这是指标值的全部计算
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 获得柱数除以2*bars的余数
int rest=i%divider;
//--- 如果柱数可被2*bars除尽
if(rest==0)
{
//--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点
SectionBuffer[i]=high[i];
}
//---如果除法的余数等于柱数，
else
{
//--- 在该柱最高价设置节段终点
if(rest==bars) SectionBuffer[i]=low[i];
//--- 如果什么也没发生，忽略柱形 - 设置0
else SectionBuffer[i]=0;
}
}
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变指标的节段外观 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 形成线型属性信息的字符串
string comm="";
//--- 改变线型颜色的模块
int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数
//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小
int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引
int color_index=number%size;
//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_COLOR属性
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 写下线型颜色
comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
//--- 改变线型宽度的模块
number=MathRand();
//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度
int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4
//--- 设置宽度
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 写下线型宽度
comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- 改变线型样式的模块
number=MathRand();
//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小
size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引
int style_index=number%size;
//--- 设置线型样式
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 写下线型样式
comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息
Comment(comm);
}