#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "DRAW_ZIGZAG를 시연하기 위한 지표"

#property description "하루의 막대를 건너뛰고 \"saw\" 을 직선 세그먼트로 그립니다"

#property description "건너뛸 요일은 지표 시작 중이 임의로 선택됩니다"

#property description "세그먼트의 색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"

#property description " 모든 N 틱"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- ZigZag 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "ZigZag"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ZIGZAG

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 매개변수 입력

input int N=5; // 변경할 틱의 수

//--- 지표 버퍼

double ZigZagBuffer1[];

double ZigZagBuffer2[];

//--- 지표가 플롯되지 않은 요일

int invisible_day;

//--- 색상을 저장할 배열

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 배열 및 지표 버퍼 바인딩

SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigZagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ZigZagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 0 ~ 6사이의 임의 값을 가져오고, 이 날의 지표는 표시되지 않습니다

invisible_day=MathRand()%6;

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag1;ZigZag2");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경

ticks++;

//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 선 속성 변경

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정

ticks=0;

}



//--- 시간 구조는 각 막대의 요일을 가져오는 데 필요합니다

MqlDateTime dt;



//--- 계산 시작 위치

int start=0;

//--- 지표가 이전 틱에서 계산된 경우, 마지막 틱에서 한 틱으로 계산을 시작합니다

if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 계산 루프

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 구조에 막대 오픈 시간 기록

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);

//--- 이 막대의 요일이 invisible_day와 같은 경우

if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)

{

//--- 이 막대의 버퍼에 쓰기

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=0;

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=0;

}

//--- 요일이 정상이면 버퍼를 채웁니다

else

{

//--- 막대 수가 짝수인 경우

if(i%2==0)

{

//--- 첫 번째 버퍼에는 고가, 두 번째 버퍼에는 저가 쓰기

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=high[i];

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=low[i];

}

//--- 바의 수가 홀수입니다

else

{

//--- 역순으로 막대를 채웁니다

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=low[i];

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=high[i];

}

}

}

//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지그재그 세그먼트의 모양 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- ZigZag 속성에 대한 정보 형성을 위한 문자열

string comm="";

//--- ZigZag 색상 변경 블록

int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기

//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 선 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 선 너비 변경 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기

int width=number%5; // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 선 너비 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 선 스타일 쓰기

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- 계산에 생략된 날짜에 대한 정보 추가

comm="\r

Not plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;

//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시

Comment(comm);

}