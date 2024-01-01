문서화섹션
DRAW_ZIGZAG 스타일은 두 지표 버퍼 값을 기반으로 지정된 색상의 세그먼트를 그립니다. 이 스타일은 DRAW_SECTION과 매우 유사하지만, 두 지표버퍼 값이 모두 이 막대에 설정된 경우 한 막대 내에 수직 세그먼트를 그릴 수 있습니다. 세그먼트의 첫 번째 버퍼의 값에서 두 번째 지표 버퍼의 값으로 표시됩니다. 이 경우에는 아무것도 표시되지 않으므로 어떤 버퍼도 빈 값만 포함할 수 없습니다.

선의 너비, 색상 및 스타일은 DRAW_SECTION 스타일과 마찬가지로 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 지정할 수 있습니다. 플롯 특성이 동적으로 변경되면 "활기 넣기"가 가능하므로 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양이 변경됩니다.

섹션은 한 버퍼의 비어 있지 않은 값에서 다른 지표 버퍼의 비어 있지 않은 값으로 그려집니다. "빈 값"으로 간주할 값을 지정하려면 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 속성에 이 값을 설정:

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_ZIGZAG,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

항상 지표 버퍼의 값을 명시적으로 입력하고 버퍼에서 빈 값을 건너뛰도록 설정합니다.

DRAW_ZIGZAG를 플로팅에 필요한 버퍼의 수는 2개입니.

고가와 저가를 기준으로 지그재그를 표시하는 지표의 예. 지그재그 선의 색상, 너비 및 스타일은 N 틱마다 임의로 변경됩니다.

DRAW_ZIGZAG의 예

처음에는 DRAW_ZIGZAG의 plot1의 경우 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 속성을 설정한 다음, OnCalculate() 기능에서 임의로 설정합니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다 (지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  DRAW_ZIGZAG.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_ZIGZAG를 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "하루의 막대를 건너뛰고 \"saw\" 을 직선 세그먼트로 그립니다"
#property description "건너뛸 요일은 지표 시작 중이 임의로 선택됩니다"
#property description "세그먼트의 색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description " 모든 N 틱"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- ZigZag 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "ZigZag"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ZIGZAG
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;              // 변경할 틱의 수 
//--- 지표 버퍼
double         ZigZagBuffer1[];
double         ZigZagBuffer2[];
//--- 지표가 플롯되지 않은 요일
int invisible_day;
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 배열 및 지표 버퍼 바인딩
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigZagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ZigZagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 0 ~ 6사이의 임의 값을 가져오고, 이 날의 지표는 표시되지 않습니다
   invisible_day=MathRand()%6;
//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag1;ZigZag2");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
   ticks++;
//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 선 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 시간 구조는 각 막대의 요일을 가져오는 데 필요합니다
   MqlDateTime dt;
 
//--- 계산 시작 위치
   int start=0;
//--- 지표가 이전 틱에서 계산된 경우, 마지막 틱에서 한 틱으로 계산을 시작합니다
   if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 계산 루프
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 구조에 막대 오픈 시간 기록
      TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
      //--- 이 막대의 요일이 invisible_day와 같은 경우
      if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)
        {
         //--- 이 막대의 버퍼에 쓰기
         ZigZagBuffer1[i]=0;
         ZigZagBuffer2[i]=0;
        }
      //--- 요일이 정상이면 버퍼를 채웁니다
      else
        {
         //--- 막대 수가 짝수인 경우
         if(i%2==0)
           {
            //---  첫 번째 버퍼에는 고가, 두 번째 버퍼에는 저가 쓰기
            ZigZagBuffer1[i]=high[i];
            ZigZagBuffer2[i]=low[i];
           }
         //--- 바의 수가 홀수입니다
         else
           {
            //--- 역순으로 막대를 채웁니다
            ZigZagBuffer1[i]=low[i];
            ZigZagBuffer2[i]=high[i];
           }
        }
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지그재그 세그먼트의 모양 변경                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- ZigZag 속성에 대한 정보 형성을 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- ZigZag 색상 변경 블록
   int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 선 색상 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 선 너비 변경 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5;   // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 선 너비 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 선 스타일 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 계산에 생략된 날짜에 대한 정보 추가
   comm="\r\nNot plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }

 