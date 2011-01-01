文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iBWMFI 

函数返回市场便利指标处理器。只有一个缓冲区。

int  iBWMFI(
   string               symbol,             // 交易品种类型
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period,             // 周期
   ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME  applied_volume      // 计算的交易量类型
   );

参量

symbol

[in] 证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

applied_volume

[in]  使用的交易量。可以是 ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME 常量中的一个。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Demo_iBWMFI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iBWMFI technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- iBWMFI 标图
#property indicator_label1  "iBWMFI"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrLime,clrSaddleBrown,clrBlue,clrPink
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iBWMFI,            // 使用iBWMFI
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iBWMFI;          // 函数类型
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME  applied_volume=VOLUME_TICK;// 交易量类型
input string               symbol=" ";                // 交易品种 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;     // 时间帧
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         iBWMFIBuffer[];
double         iBWMFIColors[];
//--- 存储 iBWMFI 指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在市场便利指数比尔 威廉姆斯指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,iBWMFIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,iBWMFIColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iBWMFI)
      handle=iBWMFI(name,period,applied_volume);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构
      MqlParam pars[1];
      //--- 交易量类型
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=applied_volume;
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_BWMFI,1,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBWMFI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示市场便利指数比尔 威廉姆斯指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iBWMFI(%s/%s, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           EnumToString(applied_volume));
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从 iBWMFI 指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iBWMFI指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果iBWMFIBuffer 数组大于交易品种/周期 iBWMFI 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以市场便利指数比尔 威廉姆斯指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArraysFromBuffer返回false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(iBWMFIBuffer,iBWMFIColors,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住市场便利指数比尔 威廉姆斯指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充iBWMFI 指标的指标缓冲区                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &values[],    // 直方图值的指标缓冲区
                           double &colors[],    // 直方图颜色的指标缓冲区
                           int ind_handle,      // iBWMFI 指标的处理程序
                           int amount           // 复制值的数量
                           )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分iBWMFIBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBWMFI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//---以1标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分 iBWMFIColors 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,colors)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBWMFI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }