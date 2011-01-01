ドキュメントセクション
DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM スタイルはゼロから指定された値まで色で塗られた列としてのヒストグラムを描画します。値は指標バッファから取られます。各列は、色の所定のセットから独自の色を持つことが出来ます。

ヒストグラムの幅、色とスタイルは DRAW_HISTOGRAM スタイルのように コンパイラディレクティブまたは 動的に PlotIndexSetInteger() 関数を使用して指定することが出来ます。プロットプロパティの動的な変更は、現在の状況に基づいてのヒストグラムの外観の変更を可能にします。

ゼロレベルからの列が各足の上に描画されているので、DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM は、別のチャートウィンドウで使用される必要があります。ほとんどの場合、この種類のプロットは、オーサムオシレーター または マーケットファシリテーションインデックス のようなオシレーター型の指標を作成するために使用されます。空の表示不可能な値には、ゼロ値を指定する必要があります。

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM のプロットに必要なバッファの数は 2 です。

  • 1 つ目のバッファは、各足の垂直セグメントのゼロ以外の値を格納し、セグメントの2 番目の端部は常に指標のゼロラインの上にあります。
  • もう 1 つは、矢印の描画に使用されるカラーインデックスを格納します（空値以外が必要）。

色は #property indicator_color1 コンパイラディレクティブでコンマで区切って指定することが出来ます。色の数は 64 を超えることは出来ません。

MathSin() 関数に基づいて指定された色の正弦波を描く指標の例です。ヒストグラムの列の色、幅とスタイルは全て N ティックごとにランダムに変更されます。bars パラメータは正弦波の期間を指定し、バーの指定された数の後で、正弦波のサイクルが繰り返すことになります。

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM の例

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM スタイルを持つplot1 では、5つの色が #propertyコンパイラディレクティブによって指定された後、OnCalculate() 関数で、colors[] 配列に格納された 14の色からランダムに設定されることにご注意ください。N パラメータは手動設定の可能性を持って（指標の「プロパティ」ウィンドウの「パラメータ」タブ）指標外部パラメータに設定されています。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM"
#property description "It draws a sinusoid as a histogram in a separate window"
#property description "The color and width of columns are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
#property description "The bars parameter sets the number of bars to repeat the sinusoid"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 入力パラメータ
input int     bars=30;         // バーでの正弦波の期間
input int     N=5;             // ヒストグラムを変更するティック数
//--- Color_Histogram をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "Color_Histogram"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
//--- セクションを塗るために（特殊な配列に格納されている）8 色を定義する
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrGold
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 値バッファ
double         Color_HistogramBuffer[];
//--- カラーインデックを格納するバッファ
double         Color_HistogramColors[];
//--- bars パラメータを掛けた時ラジアンで2PI角を取得する要因
double         multiplier;
int            color_sections;
//--- 色を格納する14 要素の配列
color colors[]=
 {
  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
  clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
 };
//--- 線のスタイルを格納する配列
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
  SetIndexBuffer(0,Color_HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(1,Color_HistogramColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//----正弦波を塗る色の数
  color_sections=8;   //  #property indicator_color1 コメントを参照
//--- 乗数を計算する
  if(bars>1)multiplier=2.*M_PI/bars;
  else
    {
    PrintFormat("Set the value of bars=%d greater than 1",bars);
    //--- 指標の早期終了
    return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
    }  
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const datetime &time[],
              const double &open[],
              const double &high[],
              const double &low[],
              const double &close[],
              const long &tick_volume[],
              const long &volume[],
              const int &spread[])
 {
  static int ticks=0;
//--- 線のスタイル、色、及び幅を変更するティックを計算する
  ticks++;
//--- 充分なティックの数が蓄積されている場合
  if(ticks>=N)
    {
    //--- 線のプロパティを変更する
     ChangeLineAppearance();
    //--- ヒストグラムに使用される色を変更する
     ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);      
    //--- ティックカウンタをゼロにリセットする
     ticks=0;
    }
 
//--- 指標値を計算する
  int start=0;
//--- すでにOnCalculate の前回の開始時に算出した場合
  if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 最後から2 つ目のバーから計算する
//--- 指標バッファに値を記入する
  for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
    {
    //--- 値
     Color_HistogramBuffer[i]=sin(i*multiplier);
    //--- 色
    int color_index=i%(bars*color_sections);
     color_index/=bars;
     Color_HistogramColors[i]=color_index;
    }
//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す
  return(rates_total);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 線分の色を変更する                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
 {
//--- 色の数
  int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
  string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- それぞれのカラーインデックに新しい色をランダムに定義する
  for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
    {
    //--- 乱数を取得
    int number=MathRand();
    //--- 整数除算の余りから col[] 配列のインデックスを取得
    int i=number%size;
    //--- 各インデックスの色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR として設定する
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                   //  グラフィックスタイルの番号
                        PLOT_LINE_COLOR,     //  プロパティの識別子
                         plot_color_ind,       //  色を書き込む色インデックス
                         cols[i]);             //  新しい色
    //--- 色を書く
     comm=comm+StringFormat("HistogramColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
    ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
    }
//---
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指標に表示された線の外観を変更する                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
 {
//--- 線のプロパティに関する情報を形成するための文字列
  string comm="";
//--- 線の幅を変更するブロック
  int number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りの幅を取得
  int width=number%5; // 幅は 0〜4 に設定される
//--- 色を PLOT_LINE_WIDTH プロパティに設定
  PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 線の幅を書く
  comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 線のスタイルを変更するブロック
  number=MathRand();
//--- 除数は、スタイルの配列の大きさに等しい
  int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 新しいスタイルを選択するためのインデックスを整数除算の余りから取得
  int style_index=number%size;
//--- 色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR プロパティとして設定
  PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 線のスタイルを書く
  comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- コメントを使用して、チャート上の情報を表示する
  Comment(comm);
 }