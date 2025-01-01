文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量Wingdings 

该字符使用 OBJ_ARROW 对象：

Table of symbols of the Wingdings font

通过使用 ObjectSetInteger() 函数，可以建立必要字符。

示例：

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   string up_arrow="up_arrow";
   datetime time=TimeCurrent();
   double lastClose[1];
   int close=CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,1,lastClose);     // 获得收盘价
//--- 如果获得价格
   if(close>0)
     {
      ObjectCreate(0,up_arrow,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);          // 创建一个箭头
      ObjectSetInteger(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,241);    // 设置箭头代码
      ObjectSetInteger(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_TIME,time);        // 设置时间
      ObjectSetDouble(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_PRICE,lastClose[0]);// 预定价格
      ChartRedraw(0);                                        // 现在绘制箭头
     }
   else
      Print("Unable to get the latest Close price!");
  }

 