void OnStart()

{

//---

string up_arrow="up_arrow";

datetime time=TimeCurrent();

double lastClose[1];

int close=CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,1,lastClose); // 获得收盘价

//--- 如果获得价格

if(close>0)

{

ObjectCreate(0,up_arrow,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0); // 创建一个箭头

ObjectSetInteger(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,241); // 设置箭头代码

ObjectSetInteger(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_TIME,time); // 设置时间

ObjectSetDouble(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_PRICE,lastClose[0]);// 预定价格

ChartRedraw(0); // 现在绘制箭头

}

else

Print("Unable to get the latest Close price!");

}