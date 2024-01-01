문서화섹션
The DRAW_ARROW 스타일은 지표 버퍼 값을 기준으로 지정된 색상(설정된 Wingdings의 심볼)의 화살표를 그립니다. 기호의 폭과 색상은 DRAW_LINE 스타일처럼 지정할 수 있으며 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 지정할 수 있습니다. 플로팅 특성의 동적 변화를 통해 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양을 변경할 수 있습니다.

심볼 코드는 PLOT_ARROW 속성을 사용해서 설정됩니다.

//--- PLOT_ARROW에 Wingdings 폰트에서 심볼을 정의
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

PLOT_ARROW=159 의 기본값 (원).

각 화살표는 실제로 높이와 고정점이 있는 기호이며 차트에서 몇 가지 중요한 정보(예: 막대의 종가)를 포함할 수 있습니다. 따라서 차트의 척도에 따라 달라지지 않는 픽셀 단위로 수직 이동을 추가로 지정할 수 있습니다. 화살표는 지정된 픽셀 수만큼 아래로 이동하지만 지표 값은 동일하게 유지됩니다:

//--- 화살표의 수직 이동 설정(픽셀)
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT의 음수 값은 위쪽 화살표 이동을 의미하며, 양수 값은 아래쪽 화살표 이동을 의미합니다.

DRAW_ARROW 스타일은 차트의 별도 하위 창과 기본 창에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 빈 값은 그려지지 않으며 "데이터 창"에 나타나지 않으니, 지표 버퍼의 모든 값을 명시적으로 설정해야 합니다. 버퍼는 0 값으로 초기화되지 않습니다.

//--- 빈 값 설정
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_ARROW,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

DRAW_ARROW 플로팅하는 데 필요한 버퍼 수는 1개 입니다.

지표의 예로, 각 막대에 이전 막대의 종가보다 높은 가격으로 화살표를 그립니다. 모든 화살표의 색상, 너비, 이동 및 기호 코드가 N 틱마다 임의로 변경됩니다.

DRAW_ARROW 스타일의 예

예제에서 DRAW_ARROW 스타일을 사용하는 plot1의 경우 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 속성, 색상 및 크기를 지정한 다음 OnCalculate() 함수에서 속성을 임의로 설정합니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다 (지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   DRAW_ARROW.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_ARROW를 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "유니코드 문자로 설정된 화살표 차트를 그림"
#property description "화살표의 색상, 크기, 이동 및 심볼 코드가 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description "모든 N 틱 후"
#property description "코드 매개변수는 기준 값을 설정: code=159 (a circle)"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 화살표를 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "화살표"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;         // 변경할 틱의 수 
input ushort   code=159;    // DRAW_ARROW에 그릴 심볼 코드
//--- 플롯에 대한 지표 버퍼
double         ArrowsBuffer[];
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ArrowsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- PLOT_ARROW에서 도면에 대한 심볼 코드 정의
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);
//--- 화살표의 수직 이동 설정(픽셀)
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);
//--- 빈 값 0으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 화살표의 색상, 크기, 이동 및 코드를 변경하는 틱 계산
   ticks++;
//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 선 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 지표 값 계산을 위한 블록
   int start=1;
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 계산 루프
   for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 현재 종가가 이전 가격보다 높은 경우 화살표를 그립니다
      if(close[i]>close[i-1])
         ArrowsBuffer[i]=close[i];
      //--- 그렇지 않으면 0값을 지정
      else
         ArrowsBuffer[i]=0;
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지표의 심볼 모양 변경                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 지표 속성에 대한 정보 형성을 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 화살표 색상을 변경하는 블록
   int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 선 색상 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 화살표 크기를 변경할 수 있는 경우
   number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5;   // The size is set from 0 to 4
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 배열 크기 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 화살표 코드 변경 블록(PLOT_ARROW)
   number=MathRand();
//--- 화살표의 새 코드(0 ~ 19)를 계산할 수 있는 정수 분할의 나머지를 가져오기
   int code_add=number%20;
//--- code+code_add의 결과로 새 기호 코드를 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);
//--- 심볼 코드 PLOT_ARROW 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;
 
//--- 화살표의 수직 이동(픽셀)을 변경하기 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 이동을 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 값으로 가져오기
   int shift=20-number%41;
//--- 새 이동을 -20 ~ 20으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 이동 PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;
 
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }

 