//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_ARROW.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "DRAW_ARROW를 시연하기 위한 지표"

#property description "유니코드 문자로 설정된 화살표 차트를 그림"

#property description "화살표의 색상, 크기, 이동 및 심볼 코드가 임의로 변경됩니다"

#property description "모든 N 틱 후"

#property description "코드 매개변수는 기준 값을 설정: code=159 (a circle)"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 화살표를 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "화살표"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 매개변수 입력

input int N=5; // 변경할 틱의 수

input ushort code=159; // DRAW_ARROW에 그릴 심볼 코드

//--- 플롯에 대한 지표 버퍼

double ArrowsBuffer[];

//--- 색상을 저장할 배열

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑

SetIndexBuffer(0,ArrowsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- PLOT_ARROW에서 도면에 대한 심볼 코드 정의

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

//--- 화살표의 수직 이동 설정(픽셀)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);

//--- 빈 값 0으로 설정

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 화살표의 색상, 크기, 이동 및 코드를 변경하는 틱 계산

ticks++;

//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 선 속성 변경

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정

ticks=0;

}



//--- 지표 값 계산을 위한 블록

int start=1;

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 계산 루프

for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 현재 종가가 이전 가격보다 높은 경우 화살표를 그립니다

if(close[i]>close[i-1])

ArrowsBuffer[i]=close[i];

//--- 그렇지 않으면 0값을 지정

else

ArrowsBuffer[i]=0;

}

//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지표의 심볼 모양 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 지표 속성에 대한 정보 형성을 위한 문자열

string comm="";

//--- 화살표 색상을 변경하는 블록

int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기

//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 선 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 화살표 크기를 변경할 수 있는 경우

number=MathRand();

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기

int width=number%5; // The size is set from 0 to 4

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 배열 크기 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 화살표 코드 변경 블록(PLOT_ARROW)

number=MathRand();

//--- 화살표의 새 코드(0 ~ 19)를 계산할 수 있는 정수 분할의 나머지를 가져오기

int code_add=number%20;

//--- code+code_add의 결과로 새 기호 코드를 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);

//--- 심볼 코드 PLOT_ARROW 쓰기

comm="\r

"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;



//--- 화살표의 수직 이동(픽셀)을 변경하기 위한 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 이동을 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 값으로 가져오기

int shift=20-number%41;

//--- 새 이동을 -20 ~ 20으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

//--- 이동 PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT 쓰기

comm="\r

"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;



//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시

Comment(comm);

}