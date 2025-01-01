#property description "The indicator analyzes data for the last month and draws all candlesticks with small"

#property description "and large tick volumes. The tick volume array is sorted out"

#property description "to define such candlesticks. The candlesticks having the volumes comprising the first InpSmallVolume"

#property description "per cent of the array are considered small. The candlesticks having the tick volumes comprising "

#property description "the last InpBigVolume per cent of the array are considered large."

//--- 指标设置

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 图

#property indicator_label1 "VolumeFactor"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- 预定义常量

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- 输入参数

input int InpSmallVolume=15; // 小型交易量的百分比值 (<50)

input int InpBigVolume=20; // 大型交易量的百分比值 (<50)

//--- 分析起始时间 (将会改变)

datetime ExtStartTime;

//--- 指标缓存区

double ExtOpenBuff[];

double ExtHighBuff[];

double ExtLowBuff[];

double ExtCloseBuff[];

double ExtColorBuff[];

//--- 显示蜡烛图的交易量边界值

long ExtLeftBorder=0;

long ExtRightBorder=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 接收跳动量的边界值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetVolumeBorders(void)

{

//--- 变量

datetime stop_time; // 复制结束时间

long buff[]; // 用于复制的缓冲区

//--- 结束时间是当前时间

stop_time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 起始时间比当前时间早一个月

ExtStartTime=GetStartTime(stop_time);

//--- 接收跳动量的值

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTickVolume(Symbol(),Period(),ExtStartTime,stop_time,buff)==-1)

{

//--- 接收数据失败，返回false启动重新计算的命令

PrintFormat("Failed to receive tick volume values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 计算数组大小

int size=ArraySize(buff);

//--- 分类数组

ArraySort(buff);

//--- 定义跳动量左侧和右侧的边界值

ExtLeftBorder=buff[size*InpSmallVolume/100];

ExtRightBorder=buff[(size-1)*(100-InpBigVolume)/100];

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 接收比已过月份少一个月的数据 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime GetStartTime(const datetime stop_time)

{

//--- 转换结束时间到MqlDateTime类型结构变量

MqlDateTime temp;

TimeToStruct(stop_time,temp);

//--- 接收少一个月的数据

if(temp.mon>1)

temp.mon-=1; // 当前月份不是今年的第一个月，因此之前月份减一

else

{

temp.mon=12; // 当前月份是今年的第一个月，因此，前一个月是12月，

temp.year-=1; // 而年份数减一

}

//--- 天数将不会超过28

if(temp.day>28)

temp.day=28;

//--- 返回获得的日期

return(StructToTime(temp));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 检查是否输入参数满足条件

if(InpSmallVolume<0 || InpSmallVolume>=50 || InpBigVolume<0 || InpBigVolume>=50)

{

Print("Incorrect input parameters");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpenBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHighBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCloseBuff);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 设置不被显示的值

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

//--- 设置指标缓冲区标签

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 检查未处理的柱形是否仍然存在

if(prev_calculated<rates_total)

{

//--- 接收交易量右侧和左侧的新边界值

if(!GetVolumeBorders())

return(0);

}

//--- 启动柱形计算的变量

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 如果在前一个订单号已经计算指标值，那么使用最近的柱形

if(start>0)

start--;

//--- 设置时间序列的直接标引

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,false);

//--- 计算指标值的循环

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 从初始日期填写蜡烛图

if(ExtStartTime<=time[i])

{

//--- 如果值不少于右侧边界，则填写蜡烛图

if(tick_volume[i]>=ExtRightBorder)

{

//--- 接收数据绘制蜡烛图

ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];

ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];

ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];

ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];

//--- 闪蓝色

ExtColorBuff[i]=0;

//--- 继续循环

continue;

}

//--- 如果值不超过左侧边界，则填写蜡烛图

if(tick_volume[i]<=ExtLeftBorder)

{

//--- 接收数据绘制蜡烛图

ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];

ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];

ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];

ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];

//--- 桔色

ExtColorBuff[i]=1;

//--- 继续循环

continue;

}

}

//--- 为计算中不包含的柱设置空值

ExtOpenBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtHighBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtLowBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtCloseBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated的值以便下次调用

return(rates_total);

}