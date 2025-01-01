文档部分
MQL5参考数组函数ArraySort 

ArraySort

按升序排列排序多维度数值数组的第一维度中的值。

bool  ArraySort(
   void&  array[]      // 数组排序
   );

参量

array[]

[in][out]  数字数组分类

返回值

成功返回真值，否则是错误值。

注释

数组通过 AS_SERIES 标签建立，并降序排列。

注释

无论AS_SERIES标识是何值，始终按照升序排列分类数组。

函数ArraySort 和 ArrayBSearch 接受任何维度的数组为参数。然而，搜索和分类却始终应用于第一(0)维度。

示例：

#property description "The indicator analyzes data for the last month and draws all candlesticks with small"
#property description "and large tick volumes. The tick volume array is sorted out"
#property description "to define such candlesticks. The candlesticks having the volumes comprising the first InpSmallVolume"
#property description "per cent of the array are considered small. The candlesticks having the tick volumes comprising "
#property description "the last InpBigVolume per cent of the array are considered large."
//--- 指标设置
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 图
#property indicator_label1  "VolumeFactor"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- 预定义常量
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- 输入参数
input int InpSmallVolume=15; // 小型交易量的百分比值 (<50)
input int InpBigVolume=20;   // 大型交易量的百分比值 (<50)
//--- 分析起始时间 (将会改变)
datetime ExtStartTime;
//--- 指标缓存区
double   ExtOpenBuff[];
double   ExtHighBuff[];
double   ExtLowBuff[];
double   ExtCloseBuff[];
double   ExtColorBuff[];
//--- 显示蜡烛图的交易量边界值
long     ExtLeftBorder=0;
long     ExtRightBorder=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 接收跳动量的边界值                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetVolumeBorders(void)
  {
//--- 变量
   datetime stop_time;  // 复制结束时间
   long     buff[];     // 用于复制的缓冲区
//--- 结束时间是当前时间
   stop_time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 起始时间比当前时间早一个月
   ExtStartTime=GetStartTime(stop_time);
//--- 接收跳动量的值
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTickVolume(Symbol(),Period(),ExtStartTime,stop_time,buff)==-1)
     {
      //--- 接收数据失败，返回false启动重新计算的命令
      PrintFormat("Failed to receive tick volume values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 计算数组大小
   int size=ArraySize(buff);
//--- 分类数组
   ArraySort(buff);
//--- 定义跳动量左侧和右侧的边界值
   ExtLeftBorder=buff[size*InpSmallVolume/100];
   ExtRightBorder=buff[(size-1)*(100-InpBigVolume)/100];
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 接收比已过月份少一个月的数据                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetStartTime(const datetime stop_time)
  {
//--- 转换结束时间到MqlDateTime类型结构变量
   MqlDateTime temp;
   TimeToStruct(stop_time,temp);
//--- 接收少一个月的数据
   if(temp.mon>1)
      temp.mon-=1;  // 当前月份不是今年的第一个月，因此之前月份减一
   else
     {
      temp.mon=12;  // 当前月份是今年的第一个月，因此，前一个月是12月，
      temp.year-=1; // 而年份数减一
     }
//--- 天数将不会超过28
   if(temp.day>28)
      temp.day=28;
//--- 返回获得的日期
   return(StructToTime(temp));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 检查是否输入参数满足条件
   if(InpSmallVolume<0 || InpSmallVolume>=50 || InpBigVolume<0 || InpBigVolume>=50)
     {
      Print("Incorrect input parameters");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpenBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHighBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCloseBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 设置不被显示的值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- 设置指标缓冲区标签
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 检查未处理的柱形是否仍然存在
   if(prev_calculated<rates_total)
     {
      //--- 接收交易量右侧和左侧的新边界值
      if(!GetVolumeBorders())
         return(0);
     }
//--- 启动柱形计算的变量
   int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 如果在前一个订单号已经计算指标值，那么使用最近的柱形
   if(start>0)
      start--;
//--- 设置时间序列的直接标引
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,false);
//--- 计算指标值的循环
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 从初始日期填写蜡烛图
      if(ExtStartTime<=time[i])
        {
         //--- 如果值不少于右侧边界，则填写蜡烛图
         if(tick_volume[i]>=ExtRightBorder)
           {
            //--- 接收数据绘制蜡烛图
            ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];
            ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];
            ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];
            ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];
            //--- 闪蓝色
            ExtColorBuff[i]=0;
            //--- 继续循环
            continue;
           }
         //--- 如果值不超过左侧边界，则填写蜡烛图
         if(tick_volume[i]<=ExtLeftBorder)
           {
            //--- 接收数据绘制蜡烛图
            ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];
            ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];
            ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];
            ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];
            //--- 桔色
            ExtColorBuff[i]=1;
            //--- 继续循环
            continue;
           }
        }
      //--- 为计算中不包含的柱设置空值
      ExtOpenBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
      ExtHighBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
      ExtLowBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
      ExtCloseBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated的值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }

另见

ArrayBsearch