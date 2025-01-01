|
#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"
#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"
#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."
//--- 指标设置
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- 全局变量
double ExtDynamic[]; // 动态数组
double ExtStatic[100]; // 静态数组
bool ExtFlag=true; // 标识
double ExtBuff[]; // 指标缓冲区
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 为数组分配内存
ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[])
{
//--- 执行一个分析
if(ExtFlag)
{
//--- 尝试释放数组内存
//--- 1. 动态数组
Print("+============================+");
Print("1. Check dynamic array:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- 尝试释放数组内存
ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
//--- 2. 静态数组
Print("2. Check static array:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- 尝试释放数组内存
ArrayFree(ExtStatic);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
//--- 3. 指标缓冲区
Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- 尝试释放数组内存
ArrayFree(ExtBuff);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
//--- 改变标识的值
ExtFlag=false;
}
//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值
return(rates_total);
}