#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"

#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"

#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."

//--- 指标设置

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 全局变量

double ExtDynamic[]; // 动态数组

double ExtStatic[100]; // 静态数组

bool ExtFlag=true; // 标识

double ExtBuff[]; // 指标缓冲区

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 为数组分配内存

ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);

//--- 指标缓冲区映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const int begin,

const double &price[])

{

//--- 执行一个分析

if(ExtFlag)

{

//--- 尝试释放数组内存

//--- 1. 动态数组

Print("+============================+");

Print("1. Check dynamic array:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- 尝试释放数组内存

ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));

//--- 2. 静态数组

Print("2. Check static array:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- 尝试释放数组内存

ArrayFree(ExtStatic);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));

//--- 3. 指标缓冲区

Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- 尝试释放数组内存

ArrayFree(ExtBuff);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));

//--- 改变标识的值

ExtFlag=false;

}

//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值

return(rates_total);

}