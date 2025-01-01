文档部分
ArrayIsDynamic

判断动态数组的函数。

bool  ArrayIsDynamic(
   const void&  array[]    // 已检测的数组
   );

参量

array[]

[in]  检测数组.

返回值

数组是动态，返回 true，否则返回 false。

示例：

#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"
#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"
#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."
//--- 指标设置
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 全局变量
double ExtDynamic[];   // 动态数组
double ExtStatic[100]; // 静态数组
bool   ExtFlag=true;   // 标识
double ExtBuff[];      // 指标缓冲区
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 为数组分配内存
   ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//--- 执行一个分析
   if(ExtFlag)
     {
      //--- 尝试释放数组内存
      //--- 1. 动态数组
      Print("+============================+");
      Print("1. Check dynamic array:");
      Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
      Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");
      //--- 尝试释放数组内存
      ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);
      Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
      //--- 2. 静态数组
      Print("2. Check static array:");
      Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
      Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");
      //--- 尝试释放数组内存
      ArrayFree(ExtStatic);
      Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
      //--- 3. 指标缓冲区
      Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");
      Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
      Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");
      //--- 尝试释放数组内存
      ArrayFree(ExtBuff);
      Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
      //--- 改变标识的值
      ExtFlag=false;
     }
//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值
   return(rates_total);
  }

