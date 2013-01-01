文档部分
MQL5参考数组函数ArrayMaximum 

ArrayMaximum

搜索多维度数值数组的第一维度中的最大元素。

int  ArrayMaximum(
   const void&   array[],             // 用于搜索的数组
   int           start=0,             // 启动用于检测的指标
   int           count=WHOLE_ARRAY    // 检测元素数量
   );

参量

array[]

[in]  数字数组，建立搜寻

start=0

[in]  开始符合性搜索

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  搜索元素的数量。默认在整个数组 (count=WHOLE_ARRAY)中搜索。

返回值

函数返回发现元素的标引索引，考虑数组系列，失败返回-1

注释

搜索最大值时考虑AS_SERIES标识值。

函数ArrayMaximum 和 ArrayMinimum 接受任何维度的数组为参数。然而，搜索却始终应用于第一(0)维度。

示例：

#property description "The indicator displays larger time frame's candlesticks on the current one."
//--- 指标设置
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 16
#property indicator_plots   8
//---- 图 1
#property indicator_label1  "BearBody"
#property indicator_color1  clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen
//---- 图 2
#property indicator_label2  "BearBodyEnd"
#property indicator_color2  clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen
//---- 图 3
#property indicator_label3  "BearShadow"
#property indicator_color3  clrSalmon,clrSalmon
//---- 图 4
#property indicator_label4  "BearShadowEnd"
#property indicator_color4  clrSalmon,clrSalmon
//---- 图 5
#property indicator_label5  "BullBody"
#property indicator_color5  clrOlive,clrOlive
//---- 图 6
#property indicator_label6  "BullBodyEnd"
#property indicator_color6  clrOlive,clrOlive
//---- 图 7
#property indicator_label7  "BullShadow"
#property indicator_color7  clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue
//---- 图 8
#property indicator_label8  "BullShadowEnd"
#property indicator_color8  clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue
//--- 预定义常量
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- 输入参数
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H4;              // 指标计算的时间范围
input datetime        InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 分析起始日期
//--- 熊市蜡烛图的指标缓冲区
double   ExtBearBodyFirst[];
double   ExtBearBodySecond[];
double   ExtBearBodyEndFirst[];
double   ExtBearBodyEndSecond[];
double   ExtBearShadowFirst[];
double   ExtBearShadowSecond[];
double   ExtBearShadowEndFirst[];
double   ExtBearShadowEndSecond[];
//--- 牛市蜡烛图的指标缓冲区
double   ExtBullBodyFirst[];
double   ExtBullBodySecond[];
double   ExtBullBodyEndFirst[];
double   ExtBullBodyEndSecond[];
double   ExtBullShadowFirst[];
double   ExtBullShadowSecond[];
double   ExtBullShadowEndFirst[];
double   ExtBullShadowEndSecond[];
//--- 全局变量
datetime ExtTimeBuff[];      // 较大时间帧的时间缓冲区
int      ExtSize=0;          // 时间缓冲区大小
int      ExtCount=0;         // 时间缓冲区的标引
int      ExtStartPos=0;      // 指标计算的初始位置
bool     ExtStartFlag=true;  // 接收初始位置的辅助标识
datetime ExtCurrentTime[1];  // 生成较大时间帧柱形的最近时间
datetime ExtLastTime;        // 较大时间帧的最近时间，执行计算
bool     ExtBearFlag=true;   // 标记定义编写数据订单熊市指标缓冲区
bool     ExtBullFlag=true;   // 标记定义编写数据订单牛市指标缓冲区
int      ExtIndexMax=0;      // 数组中最大元素标引
int      ExtIndexMin=0;      // 数组中最小元素标引
int      ExtDirectionFlag=0; // 当前蜡烛图的价格移动方向
//--- 正确绘制蜡烛图开盘价和收盘价之间的转换
const double ExtEmptyBodySize=0.2*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填写蜡烛图的基本部分                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandleMain(const double &open[],const double &close[],
                    const double &high[],const double &low[],
                    const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,
                    int &index_max,int &index_min)
  {
//--- 在数组中找出最大和最小元素的标引
   index_max=ArrayMaximum(high,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // 最高极值
   index_min=ArrayMinimum(low,ExtStartPos,last-start+1);  // 最低极值
//--- 定义当前时间帧填充多少柱
   int count=fill_index-start+1;
//--- 如果首柱的收盘价超过最后的柱，那么蜡烛图为熊市
   if(open[start]>close[last])
     {
      //--- 如果蜡烛图之前牛市，清空牛市指标缓冲区的值
      if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)
         ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);
      //--- 熊市蜡烛图
      ExtDirectionFlag=-1;
      //--- 生成蜡烛图
      FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],
                     close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);
      //--- 退出函数
      return;
     }
//--- 如果首柱的收盘价少于最后的柱，那么蜡烛图为牛市
   if(open[start]<close[last])
     {
      //--- 如果蜡烛图之前为熊市，清空熊市指标缓冲区的值
      if(ExtDirectionFlag!=1)
         ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,start,count);
      //--- 牛市蜡烛图
      ExtDirectionFlag=1;
      //--- 生成蜡烛图
      FormCandleMain(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,close[last],
                     open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBullFlag);
      //--- 退出函数           
      return;
     }
//--- 如果您在这部分函数，首柱开盘价等于
//--- 最后柱的收盘价；这种蜡烛图被认为熊市图
//--- 如果在那之前蜡烛图为牛市，清空牛市指标缓冲区的值
   if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)
      ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);
//--- 熊市蜡烛图
   ExtDirectionFlag=-1;
//--- 如果收盘和开盘价相同，使用切换来正确显示
   if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])
      FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],
                     open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);
   else
      FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,
                     open[start],open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],
                     high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,start,count,ExtBearFlag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充蜡烛图末端                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandleEnd(const double &open[],const double &close[],
                   const double &high[],const double &low[],
                   const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,
                   const int index_max,const int index_min)
  {
//--- 单柱时不要绘制
   if(last-start==0)
      return;
//--- 如果首柱的收盘价超过最后的柱，蜡烛图为熊市 
   if(open[start]>close[last])
     {
      //--- 生成蜡烛图末端
      FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,
                    open[start],close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);
      //--- 退出函数
      return;
     }
//--- 如果首柱的收盘价小于最后的柱，蜡烛图为牛市
   if(open[start]<close[last])
     {
      //--- 生成蜡烛图末端
      FormCandleEnd(ExtBullBodyEndFirst,ExtBullBodyEndSecond,ExtBullShadowEndFirst,ExtBullShadowEndSecond,
                    close[last],open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBullFlag);
      //--- 退出函数
      return;
     }
//--- 如果您在这部分函数，首柱开盘价等于
//--- 最后柱的收盘价；这种蜡烛图被认为熊市图
//--- 生成蜡烛图末端
   if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])
      FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],
                    open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);
   else
      FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],
                    open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,fill_index,ExtBearFlag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 检查指标周期
   if(!CheckPeriod((int)Period(),(int)InpPeriod))
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
//--- 在前景显示价格数据
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,0,1);
//--- 绑定指标缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBearBodyFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBearBodySecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBearBodyEndFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtBearBodyEndSecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBearShadowFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtBearShadowSecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtBearShadowEndFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtBearShadowEndSecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtBullBodyFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtBullBodySecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(10,ExtBullBodyEndFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(11,ExtBullBodyEndSecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(12,ExtBullShadowFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(13,ExtBullShadowSecond);
   SetIndexBuffer(14,ExtBullShadowEndFirst);
   SetIndexBuffer(15,ExtBullShadowEndSecond);
//--- 设置一些属性值来创建指标
   for(int i=0;i<8;i++)
     {
      PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_FILLING); // 图形结构类型
      PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); // 绘制线型风格
      PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);           // 绘制线型宽度
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 如果没有计算的柱
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- 接收较大时间帧柱形的到达时间
      if(!GetTimeData())
         return(0);
     }
//--- 设置直接索引
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- 启动计算柱形的变量
   int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 如果生成柱形，重新计算上面的指标值
   if(start!=0 && start==rates_total)
      start--;
//--- 循环计算指标值
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 用空值填充指标缓冲区的i元素
      FillIndicatorBuffers(i);
      //--- 从InpDateStart日期开始计算柱形
      if(time[i]>=InpDateStart)
        {
         //--- 定义值第一时间显示的持仓
         if(ExtStartFlag)
           {
            //--- 存储最初柱形的数量
            ExtStartPos=i;
            //--- 定义超过time[i]的较大时间帧的初始日期
            while(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])
               if(ExtCount<ExtSize-1)
                  ExtCount++;
            //--- 改变标识值以便不在这模块再次运行
            ExtStartFlag=false;
           }
         //--- 检查数组中是否有任何元素
         if(ExtCount<ExtSize)
           {
            //--- 等候当前时间帧的值到达较大时间帧的值
            if(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])
              {
               //--- 绘制蜡烛图的主要部分（不填写最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域）
               FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-2,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
               //--- 填充蜡烛图末端（最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域）
               FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
               //--- 切换初始持仓以绘制下一个蜡烛图
               ExtStartPos=i;
               //--- 增加数组计数器
               ExtCount++;
              }
            else
               continue;
           }
         else
           {
            //--- 重置数组的值
            ResetLastError();
            //--- 接收来自较大时间帧的最后日期
            if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,0,1,ExtCurrentTime)==-1)
              {
               Print("Data copy error, code = ",GetLastError());
               return(0);
              }
            //--- 如果新日期靠后，停止生成蜡烛图
            if(ExtCurrentTime[0]>ExtLastTime)
              {
               //--- 在主要指标缓冲区清空最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域
               ClearEndOfBodyMain(i-1);
               //--- 使用辅助指标缓冲区填充该区域
               FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
               //--- 切换初始持仓以绘制下一个蜡烛图
               ExtStartPos=i;
               //--- 重置价格方向标识
               ExtDirectionFlag=0;
               //--- 存储新的最近日期
               ExtLastTime=ExtCurrentTime[0];
              }
            else
              {
               //--- 生成蜡烛图
               FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i,i,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查指定指标周期的正确性                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckPeriod(int current_period,int high_period)
  {
//--- 指标周期应该超过显示它的时间帧
   if(current_period>=high_period)
     {
      Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should exceed the value of the current time frame!");
      return(false);
     }
//--- 如果指标周期是周或月份，周期则是正确的
   if(high_period>32768)
      return(true);
//--- 转变周期值到分钟
   if(high_period>30)
      high_period=(high_period-16384)*60;
   if(current_period>30)
      current_period=(current_period-16384)*60;
//--- 指标周期应该是它显示的时间帧的几倍
   if(high_period%current_period!=0)
     {
      Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should be multiple of the value of the current time frame!");
      return(false);
     }
//--- 指标周期应该超过它显示的时间帧的3或更多倍
   if(high_period/current_period<3)
     {
      Print("Error! The indicator period should exceed the current time frame 3 or more times!");
      return(false);
     }
//--- 指标周期在当前时间帧是正确的
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 接收来自较大时间帧的时间数据                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTimeData(void)
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 复制当前时间的所有数据
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,InpDateStart,TimeCurrent(),ExtTimeBuff)==-1)
     {
      //--- 接收错误代码
      int code=GetLastError();
      //--- 打印错误信息
      PrintFormat("Data copy error! %s",code==4401
                  ? "History is still being uploaded!"
                  : "Code = "+IntegerToString(code));
      //--- 返回false，反复尝试下载数据
      return(false);
     }
//--- 接收数组大小
   ExtSize=ArraySize(ExtTimeBuff);
//--- 为数组设置循环指数为零
   ExtCount=0;
//--- 在时间帧设置当前蜡烛图持仓为零
   ExtStartPos=0;
   ExtStartFlag=true;
//--- 存储来自较大时间帧的最近时间值
   ExtLastTime=ExtTimeBuff[ExtSize-1];
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 函数形成了蜡烛图的主要部分。根据标识的                                         |
//| 值，函数定义了要使用哪个数据和数组                                             |
//| 以便正确显示                                                               |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormCandleMain(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],
                    double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],
                    const double fst_value,const double snd_value,
                    const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,
                    const int start,const int count,const bool flag)
  {
//--- 检查标识的值
   if(flag)
     {
      //--- 生成蜡烛图主体
      FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,start,count);
      //--- 生成蜡烛图影子
      FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,start,count);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 生成蜡烛图主体
      FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,start,count);
      //--- 生成蜡烛图影子
      FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,start,count);
     }
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 函数形成了蜡烛图的末端。根据标识的值，                                               |
//| 函数定义了要使用哪个数据和数组                                                     |
//| 以便正确显示。                                                                   |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormCandleEnd(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],
                   double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],
                   const double fst_value,const double snd_value,
                   const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,
                   const int end,bool &flag)
  {
//--- 检查标识的值
   if(flag)
     {
      //--- 生成蜡烛图主体的末端
      FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,end);
      //--- 生成蜡烛图影子的末端
      FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,end);
      //--- 改变标识值到相反方向
      flag=false;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 生成蜡烛图主体的末端
      FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,end);
      //--- 生成蜡烛图影子的末端
      FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,end);
      //--- 改变标识值到相反方向
      flag=true;
     }
  }
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 清空蜡烛图末端（最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域）                                            |
//|                                                                                 |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClearEndOfBodyMain(const int ind)
  {
   ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,ind,1);
   ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,ind,1);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 清空蜡烛图                                                                |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClearCandle(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],double &shadow_fst[],
                 double &shadow_snd[],const int start,const int count)
  {
//--- 检查
   if(count!=0)
     {
      //--- 以空值填充指标缓冲区
      ArrayFill(body_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayFill(body_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayFill(shadow_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayFill(shadow_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 生成蜡烛图的主要部分                                                        |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormMain(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,
              const double snd_value,const int start,const int count)
  {
//--- 检查
   if(count!=0)
     {
      //--- 用值填充指标缓冲区
      ArrayFill(fst,start,count,fst_value);
      ArrayFill(snd,start,count,snd_value);
     }
  }
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 生成蜡烛图末端                                                                |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FormEnd(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,
             const double snd_value,const int last)
  {
//--- 用值填充指标缓冲区
   ArrayFill(fst,last-1,2,fst_value);
   ArrayFill(snd,last-1,2,snd_value);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 通过空值填充指标缓冲区的i元素                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillIndicatorBuffers(const int i)
  {
//--- 在指标缓冲区单元设置空值
   ExtBearBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBearShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
   ExtBullShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
  }