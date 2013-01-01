#property description "The indicator displays larger time frame's candlesticks on the current one."

//--- 指标设置

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 16

#property indicator_plots 8

//---- 图 1

#property indicator_label1 "BearBody"

#property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen

//---- 图 2

#property indicator_label2 "BearBodyEnd"

#property indicator_color2 clrSeaGreen,clrSeaGreen

//---- 图 3

#property indicator_label3 "BearShadow"

#property indicator_color3 clrSalmon,clrSalmon

//---- 图 4

#property indicator_label4 "BearShadowEnd"

#property indicator_color4 clrSalmon,clrSalmon

//---- 图 5

#property indicator_label5 "BullBody"

#property indicator_color5 clrOlive,clrOlive

//---- 图 6

#property indicator_label6 "BullBodyEnd"

#property indicator_color6 clrOlive,clrOlive

//---- 图 7

#property indicator_label7 "BullShadow"

#property indicator_color7 clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue

//---- 图 8

#property indicator_label8 "BullShadowEnd"

#property indicator_color8 clrSkyBlue,clrSkyBlue

//--- 预定义常量

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- 输入参数

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod=PERIOD_H4; // 指标计算的时间范围

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 分析起始日期

//--- 熊市蜡烛图的指标缓冲区

double ExtBearBodyFirst[];

double ExtBearBodySecond[];

double ExtBearBodyEndFirst[];

double ExtBearBodyEndSecond[];

double ExtBearShadowFirst[];

double ExtBearShadowSecond[];

double ExtBearShadowEndFirst[];

double ExtBearShadowEndSecond[];

//--- 牛市蜡烛图的指标缓冲区

double ExtBullBodyFirst[];

double ExtBullBodySecond[];

double ExtBullBodyEndFirst[];

double ExtBullBodyEndSecond[];

double ExtBullShadowFirst[];

double ExtBullShadowSecond[];

double ExtBullShadowEndFirst[];

double ExtBullShadowEndSecond[];

//--- 全局变量

datetime ExtTimeBuff[]; // 较大时间帧的时间缓冲区

int ExtSize=0; // 时间缓冲区大小

int ExtCount=0; // 时间缓冲区的标引

int ExtStartPos=0; // 指标计算的初始位置

bool ExtStartFlag=true; // 接收初始位置的辅助标识

datetime ExtCurrentTime[1]; // 生成较大时间帧柱形的最近时间

datetime ExtLastTime; // 较大时间帧的最近时间，执行计算

bool ExtBearFlag=true; // 标记定义编写数据订单熊市指标缓冲区

bool ExtBullFlag=true; // 标记定义编写数据订单牛市指标缓冲区

int ExtIndexMax=0; // 数组中最大元素标引

int ExtIndexMin=0; // 数组中最小元素标引

int ExtDirectionFlag=0; // 当前蜡烛图的价格移动方向

//--- 正确绘制蜡烛图开盘价和收盘价之间的转换

const double ExtEmptyBodySize=0.2*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 填写蜡烛图的基本部分 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillCandleMain(const double &open[],const double &close[],

const double &high[],const double &low[],

const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,

int &index_max,int &index_min)

{

//--- 在数组中找出最大和最小元素的标引

index_max=ArrayMaximum(high,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // 最高极值

index_min=ArrayMinimum(low,ExtStartPos,last-start+1); // 最低极值

//--- 定义当前时间帧填充多少柱

int count=fill_index-start+1;

//--- 如果首柱的收盘价超过最后的柱，那么蜡烛图为熊市

if(open[start]>close[last])

{

//--- 如果蜡烛图之前牛市，清空牛市指标缓冲区的值

if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)

ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);

//--- 熊市蜡烛图

ExtDirectionFlag=-1;

//--- 生成蜡烛图

FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],

close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);

//--- 退出函数

return;

}

//--- 如果首柱的收盘价少于最后的柱，那么蜡烛图为牛市

if(open[start]<close[last])

{

//--- 如果蜡烛图之前为熊市，清空熊市指标缓冲区的值

if(ExtDirectionFlag!=1)

ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,start,count);

//--- 牛市蜡烛图

ExtDirectionFlag=1;

//--- 生成蜡烛图

FormCandleMain(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,close[last],

open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBullFlag);

//--- 退出函数

return;

}

//--- 如果您在这部分函数，首柱开盘价等于

//--- 最后柱的收盘价；这种蜡烛图被认为熊市图

//--- 如果在那之前蜡烛图为牛市，清空牛市指标缓冲区的值

if(ExtDirectionFlag!=-1)

ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,start,count);

//--- 熊市蜡烛图

ExtDirectionFlag=-1;

//--- 如果收盘和开盘价相同，使用切换来正确显示

if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])

FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,open[start],

open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],start,count,ExtBearFlag);

else

FormCandleMain(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,

open[start],open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],

high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,start,count,ExtBearFlag);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 填充蜡烛图末端 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillCandleEnd(const double &open[],const double &close[],

const double &high[],const double &low[],

const int start,const int last,const int fill_index,

const int index_max,const int index_min)

{

//--- 单柱时不要绘制

if(last-start==0)

return;

//--- 如果首柱的收盘价超过最后的柱，蜡烛图为熊市

if(open[start]>close[last])

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图末端

FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,

open[start],close[last],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);

//--- 退出函数

return;

}

//--- 如果首柱的收盘价小于最后的柱，蜡烛图为牛市

if(open[start]<close[last])

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图末端

FormCandleEnd(ExtBullBodyEndFirst,ExtBullBodyEndSecond,ExtBullShadowEndFirst,ExtBullShadowEndSecond,

close[last],open[start],high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBullFlag);

//--- 退出函数

return;

}

//--- 如果您在这部分函数，首柱开盘价等于

//--- 最后柱的收盘价；这种蜡烛图被认为熊市图

//--- 生成蜡烛图末端

if(high[index_max]!=low[index_min])

FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],

open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],low[index_min],fill_index,ExtBearFlag);

else

FormCandleEnd(ExtBearBodyEndFirst,ExtBearBodyEndSecond,ExtBearShadowEndFirst,ExtBearShadowEndSecond,open[start],

open[start]-ExtEmptyBodySize,high[index_max],high[index_max]-ExtEmptyBodySize,fill_index,ExtBearFlag);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 检查指标周期

if(!CheckPeriod((int)Period(),(int)InpPeriod))

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

//--- 在前景显示价格数据

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,0,1);

//--- 绑定指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBearBodyFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBearBodySecond);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBearBodyEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtBearBodyEndSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBearShadowFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtBearShadowSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtBearShadowEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtBearShadowEndSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtBullBodyFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtBullBodySecond);

SetIndexBuffer(10,ExtBullBodyEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(11,ExtBullBodyEndSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(12,ExtBullShadowFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(13,ExtBullShadowSecond);

SetIndexBuffer(14,ExtBullShadowEndFirst);

SetIndexBuffer(15,ExtBullShadowEndSecond);

//--- 设置一些属性值来创建指标

for(int i=0;i<8;i++)

{

PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_FILLING); // 图形结构类型

PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); // 绘制线型风格

PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); // 绘制线型宽度

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 如果没有计算的柱

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- 接收较大时间帧柱形的到达时间

if(!GetTimeData())

return(0);

}

//--- 设置直接索引

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- 启动计算柱形的变量

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 如果生成柱形，重新计算上面的指标值

if(start!=0 && start==rates_total)

start--;

//--- 循环计算指标值

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 用空值填充指标缓冲区的i元素

FillIndicatorBuffers(i);

//--- 从InpDateStart日期开始计算柱形

if(time[i]>=InpDateStart)

{

//--- 定义值第一时间显示的持仓

if(ExtStartFlag)

{

//--- 存储最初柱形的数量

ExtStartPos=i;

//--- 定义超过time[i]的较大时间帧的初始日期

while(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])

if(ExtCount<ExtSize-1)

ExtCount++;

//--- 改变标识值以便不在这模块再次运行

ExtStartFlag=false;

}

//--- 检查数组中是否有任何元素

if(ExtCount<ExtSize)

{

//--- 等候当前时间帧的值到达较大时间帧的值

if(time[i]>=ExtTimeBuff[ExtCount])

{

//--- 绘制蜡烛图的主要部分（不填写最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域）

FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-2,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

//--- 填充蜡烛图末端（最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域）

FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

//--- 切换初始持仓以绘制下一个蜡烛图

ExtStartPos=i;

//--- 增加数组计数器

ExtCount++;

}

else

continue;

}

else

{

//--- 重置数组的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 接收来自较大时间帧的最后日期

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,0,1,ExtCurrentTime)==-1)

{

Print("Data copy error, code = ",GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- 如果新日期靠后，停止生成蜡烛图

if(ExtCurrentTime[0]>ExtLastTime)

{

//--- 在主要指标缓冲区清空最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域

ClearEndOfBodyMain(i-1);

//--- 使用辅助指标缓冲区填充该区域

FillCandleEnd(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i-1,i-1,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

//--- 切换初始持仓以绘制下一个蜡烛图

ExtStartPos=i;

//--- 重置价格方向标识

ExtDirectionFlag=0;

//--- 存储新的最近日期

ExtLastTime=ExtCurrentTime[0];

}

else

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图

FillCandleMain(open,close,high,low,ExtStartPos,i,i,ExtIndexMax,ExtIndexMin);

}

}

}

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查指定指标周期的正确性 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CheckPeriod(int current_period,int high_period)

{

//--- 指标周期应该超过显示它的时间帧

if(current_period>=high_period)

{

Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should exceed the value of the current time frame!");

return(false);

}

//--- 如果指标周期是周或月份，周期则是正确的

if(high_period>32768)

return(true);

//--- 转变周期值到分钟

if(high_period>30)

high_period=(high_period-16384)*60;

if(current_period>30)

current_period=(current_period-16384)*60;

//--- 指标周期应该是它显示的时间帧的几倍

if(high_period%current_period!=0)

{

Print("Error! The value of the indicator period should be multiple of the value of the current time frame!");

return(false);

}

//--- 指标周期应该超过它显示的时间帧的3或更多倍

if(high_period/current_period<3)

{

Print("Error! The indicator period should exceed the current time frame 3 or more times!");

return(false);

}

//--- 指标周期在当前时间帧是正确的

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 接收来自较大时间帧的时间数据 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTimeData(void)

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 复制当前时间的所有数据

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),InpPeriod,InpDateStart,TimeCurrent(),ExtTimeBuff)==-1)

{

//--- 接收错误代码

int code=GetLastError();

//--- 打印错误信息

PrintFormat("Data copy error! %s",code==4401

? "History is still being uploaded!"

: "Code = "+IntegerToString(code));

//--- 返回false，反复尝试下载数据

return(false);

}

//--- 接收数组大小

ExtSize=ArraySize(ExtTimeBuff);

//--- 为数组设置循环指数为零

ExtCount=0;

//--- 在时间帧设置当前蜡烛图持仓为零

ExtStartPos=0;

ExtStartFlag=true;

//--- 存储来自较大时间帧的最近时间值

ExtLastTime=ExtTimeBuff[ExtSize-1];

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 函数形成了蜡烛图的主要部分。根据标识的 |

//| 值，函数定义了要使用哪个数据和数组 |

//| 以便正确显示 |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormCandleMain(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],

double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],

const double fst_value,const double snd_value,

const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,

const int start,const int count,const bool flag)

{

//--- 检查标识的值

if(flag)

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图主体

FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,start,count);

//--- 生成蜡烛图影子

FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,start,count);

}

else

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图主体

FormMain(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,start,count);

//--- 生成蜡烛图影子

FormMain(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,start,count);

}

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 函数形成了蜡烛图的末端。根据标识的值， |

//| 函数定义了要使用哪个数据和数组 |

//| 以便正确显示。 |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormCandleEnd(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],

double &shadow_fst[],double &shadow_snd[],

const double fst_value,const double snd_value,

const double fst_extremum,const double snd_extremum,

const int end,bool &flag)

{

//--- 检查标识的值

if(flag)

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图主体的末端

FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,fst_value,snd_value,end);

//--- 生成蜡烛图影子的末端

FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,fst_extremum,snd_extremum,end);

//--- 改变标识值到相反方向

flag=false;

}

else

{

//--- 生成蜡烛图主体的末端

FormEnd(body_fst,body_snd,snd_value,fst_value,end);

//--- 生成蜡烛图影子的末端

FormEnd(shadow_fst,shadow_snd,snd_extremum,fst_extremum,end);

//--- 改变标识值到相反方向

flag=true;

}

}

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 清空蜡烛图末端（最后和倒数第二柱之间的区域） |

//| |

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ClearEndOfBodyMain(const int ind)

{

ClearCandle(ExtBearBodyFirst,ExtBearBodySecond,ExtBearShadowFirst,ExtBearShadowSecond,ind,1);

ClearCandle(ExtBullBodyFirst,ExtBullBodySecond,ExtBullShadowFirst,ExtBullShadowSecond,ind,1);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 清空蜡烛图 |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ClearCandle(double &body_fst[],double &body_snd[],double &shadow_fst[],

double &shadow_snd[],const int start,const int count)

{

//--- 检查

if(count!=0)

{

//--- 以空值填充指标缓冲区

ArrayFill(body_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

ArrayFill(body_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

ArrayFill(shadow_fst,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

ArrayFill(shadow_snd,start,count,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

}

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 生成蜡烛图的主要部分 |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormMain(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,

const double snd_value,const int start,const int count)

{

//--- 检查

if(count!=0)

{

//--- 用值填充指标缓冲区

ArrayFill(fst,start,count,fst_value);

ArrayFill(snd,start,count,snd_value);

}

}

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 生成蜡烛图末端 |

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FormEnd(double &fst[],double &snd[],const double fst_value,

const double snd_value,const int last)

{

//--- 用值填充指标缓冲区

ArrayFill(fst,last-1,2,fst_value);

ArrayFill(snd,last-1,2,snd_value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 通过空值填充指标缓冲区的i元素 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillIndicatorBuffers(const int i)

{

//--- 在指标缓冲区单元设置空值

ExtBearBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBearShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodyFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodySecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodyEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullBodyEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowEndFirst[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

ExtBullShadowEndSecond[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;

}