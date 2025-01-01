#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- 标签图1

#property indicator_label1 "Label1"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 指标缓冲区

double Label1Buffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区绘图

SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标重复函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//---

if(ArrayIsSeries(open))

Print("open[] is timeseries");

else

Print("open[] is not timeseries!!!");

//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值

return(rates_total);

}