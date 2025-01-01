|
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- 标签图1
#property indicator_label1 "Label1"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 指标缓冲区
double Label1Buffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- 指标缓冲区绘图
SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标重复函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
if(ArrayIsSeries(open))
Print("open[] is timeseries");
else
Print("open[] is not timeseries!!!");
//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值
return(rates_total);
}