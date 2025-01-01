ArrayCopy

배열을 다른 배열로 복사합니다.

int ArrayCopy(

void& dst_array[],

const void& src_array[],

int dst_start=0,

int src_start=0,

int count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

매개변수

dst_array[]

[out] 대상 배열

src_array[]

[in] 원본 배열

dst_start=0

[in] 대상 배열에서의 시작 인덱스. 기본적으로 시작 인덱스는 0입니다.

src_start=0

[in] 원본 배열의 시작 인덱스. 기본적으로 시작 인덱스는 0입니다.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] 복사할 요소의 수. 기본적으로 전체 배열이 복사됩니다 (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).

반환 값

복사된 요소의 수를 반환합니다.

참고

count<0 또는 count>src_size-src_start이면, 나머지 배열 부분이 모두 복사됩니다. 배열이 좌측에서 우측으로 복사됩니다. 배열 시리즈의 경우, 좌측에서 우측으로 복사하기 위해 시작 포지션이 올바르게 정의됩니다.

배열 유형이 다른 경우 복사하는 동안 원본 배열의 각 요소를 대상 배열 유형으로의 변환을 시도합니다. 문자열 배열은 문자열 배열로만 복사할 수 있습니다. 초기화가 필요하지 않은 개체를 포함하는 클래스 및 구조의 배열은 복사되지 않습니다. 구조 배열을 동일한 유형의 배열로만 복사할 수 있습니다.

For dynamic arrays with indexing as in 시계열과 같은 인덱싱을 사용하는 동적 배열의 경우 대상 배열 크기가 복사된 데이터의 양(배열의 크기를 초과하는 경우)으로 자동으로 증가합니다. 대상 배열 크기는 자동으로 줄어들지 않습니다.

예: