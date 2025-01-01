|
#property description "The indicator highlights the candlesticks that are local"
#property description "highs and lows. Interval length for finding"
#property description "extreme values should be found using an input parameters."
//--- 指標の設定
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- プロット
#property indicator_label1 "Extremums"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1 clrLightSteelBlue,clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 定義済み定数
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- 入力パラメータ
input int InpNum=4; // 区間の半分の長さ
//--- 指標バッファ
double ExtOpen[];
double ExtHigh[];
double ExtLow[];
double ExtClose[];
double ExtColor[];
//--- グローバル変数
int ExtStart=0; // 極値ではない最初のローソク足のインデックス
int ExtCount=0; // 区間内の非極値の数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 非極値のローソク足に値を入れる |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandles(const double &open[],const double &high[],
const double &low[],const double &close[])
{
//--- ローソク足に値を入れる
ArrayCopy(ExtOpen,open,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
ArrayCopy(ExtHigh,high,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
ArrayCopy(ExtLow,low,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
ArrayCopy(ExtClose,close,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpen);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHigh);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLow);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtClose);
SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 値を指定するが表示しない
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- データウィンドウに表示するために指標バッファの名称を指定する
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- 時系列にストレート索引付けを設定する
ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- バー計算開始の変数
int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 最初の InpNum*2 のバーは計算されない
if(start==0)
{
start+=InpNum*2;
ExtStart=0;
ExtCount=0;
}
//--- バーがちょうど形成した場合、次の潜在的な極値をチェックする
if(rates_total-start==1)
start--;
//--- 極値チェックが行われるバーのインデックス
int ext;
//--- 指標算出ループ
for(int i=start;i<rates_total-1;i++)
{
//--- 初めは i 番目のバーに指標は描画されない
ExtOpen[i]=0;
ExtHigh[i]=0;
ExtLow[i]=0;
ExtClose[i]=0;
//--- チェックする極値インデックス
ext=i-InpNum;
//--- 極大をチェック
if(IsMax(high,ext))
{
//--- 極値であるローソク足を強調表示する
ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];
ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];
ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];
ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];
ExtColor[ext]=1;
//---極値まで他のローソク足を中間色で強調表示する
FillCandles(open,high,low,close);
//--- 変数の色を変更
ExtStart=ext+1;
ExtCount=0;
//--- 次の反復に渡す
continue;
}
//--- 極小をチェック
if(IsMin(low,ext))
{
//--- 極値であるローソク足を強調表示する
ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];
ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];
ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];
ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];
ExtColor[ext]=2;
//---極値まで他のローソク足を中間色で強調表示する
FillCandles(open,high,low,close);
//--- 変数の値を変更
ExtStart=ext+1;
ExtCount=0;
//--- 次の反復に渡す
continue;
}
//--- 区間内の非極値の数を増やす
ExtCount++;
}
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 現在の配列要素が極大かどうかを確認する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsMax(const double &price[],const int ind)
{
//--- 区間開始の変数
int i=ind-InpNum;
//--- 区間終了期間
int finish=ind+InpNum+1;
//--- 区間の前半をチェックする
for(;i<ind;i++)
{
if(price[ind]<=price[i])
return(false);
}
//--- 区間の後半をチェックする
for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)
{
if(price[ind]<=price[i])
return(false);
}
//--- 極値を発見
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 現在の配列要素が極小かどうかを確認する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsMin(const double &price[],const int ind)
{
//--- 区間開始の変数
int i=ind-InpNum;
//--- 区間終了の変数
int finish=ind+InpNum+1;
//--- 区間の前半をチェックする
for(;i<ind;i++)
{
if(price[ind]>=price[i])
return(false);
}
//--- 区間の後半をチェックする
for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)
{
if(price[ind]>=price[i])
return(false);
}
//--- 極値を発見
return(true);
}