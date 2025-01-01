#property description "The indicator highlights the candlesticks that are local"

#property description "highs and lows. Interval length for finding"

#property description "extreme values should be found using an input parameters."

//--- 指標の設定

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- プロット

#property indicator_label1 "Extremums"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrLightSteelBlue,clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 定義済み定数

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- 入力パラメータ

input int InpNum=4; // 区間の半分の長さ

//--- 指標バッファ

double ExtOpen[];

double ExtHigh[];

double ExtLow[];

double ExtClose[];

double ExtColor[];

//--- グローバル変数

int ExtStart=0; // 極値ではない最初のローソク足のインデックス

int ExtCount=0; // 区間内の非極値の数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 非極値のローソク足に値を入れる |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillCandles(const double &open[],const double &high[],

const double &low[],const double &close[])

{

//--- ローソク足に値を入れる

ArrayCopy(ExtOpen,open,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

ArrayCopy(ExtHigh,high,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

ArrayCopy(ExtLow,low,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

ArrayCopy(ExtClose,close,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpen);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHigh);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLow);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtClose);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 値を指定するが表示しない

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

//--- データウィンドウに表示するために指標バッファの名称を指定する

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 時系列にストレート索引付けを設定する

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- バー計算開始の変数

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 最初の InpNum*2 のバーは計算されない

if(start==0)

{

start+=InpNum*2;

ExtStart=0;

ExtCount=0;

}

//--- バーがちょうど形成した場合、次の潜在的な極値をチェックする

if(rates_total-start==1)

start--;

//--- 極値チェックが行われるバーのインデックス

int ext;

//--- 指標算出ループ

for(int i=start;i<rates_total-1;i++)

{

//--- 初めは i 番目のバーに指標は描画されない

ExtOpen[i]=0;

ExtHigh[i]=0;

ExtLow[i]=0;

ExtClose[i]=0;

//--- チェックする極値インデックス

ext=i-InpNum;

//--- 極大をチェック

if(IsMax(high,ext))

{

//--- 極値であるローソク足を強調表示する

ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];

ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];

ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];

ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];

ExtColor[ext]=1;

//---極値まで他のローソク足を中間色で強調表示する

FillCandles(open,high,low,close);

//--- 変数の色を変更

ExtStart=ext+1;

ExtCount=0;

//--- 次の反復に渡す

continue;

}

//--- 極小をチェック

if(IsMin(low,ext))

{

//--- 極値であるローソク足を強調表示する

ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];

ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];

ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];

ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];

ExtColor[ext]=2;

//---極値まで他のローソク足を中間色で強調表示する

FillCandles(open,high,low,close);

//--- 変数の値を変更

ExtStart=ext+1;

ExtCount=0;

//--- 次の反復に渡す

continue;

}

//--- 区間内の非極値の数を増やす

ExtCount++;

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 現在の配列要素が極大かどうかを確認する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsMax(const double &price[],const int ind)

{

//--- 区間開始の変数

int i=ind-InpNum;

//--- 区間終了期間

int finish=ind+InpNum+1;

//--- 区間の前半をチェックする

for(;i<ind;i++)

{

if(price[ind]<=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 区間の後半をチェックする

for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)

{

if(price[ind]<=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 極値を発見

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 現在の配列要素が極小かどうかを確認する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsMin(const double &price[],const int ind)

{

//--- 区間開始の変数

int i=ind-InpNum;

//--- 区間終了の変数

int finish=ind+InpNum+1;

//--- 区間の前半をチェックする

for(;i<ind;i++)

{

if(price[ind]>=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 区間の後半をチェックする

for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)

{

if(price[ind]>=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 極値を発見

return(true);

}