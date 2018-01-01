//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnBookEvent_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2635"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Example of measuring the market depth refresh rate using OnBookEvent()"

#property description "The code is taken from the article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2635"

//--- 输入参数

input ulong ExtCollectTime =30; // test time in seconds

input ulong ExtSkipFirstTicks=10; // number of ticks skipped at start

//--- 订阅BookEvent事件的标识

bool book_subscribed=false;

//--- 接受来自市场深度的请求的数组

MqlBookInfo book[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 显示开始

Comment(StringFormat("Waiting for the first %I64u ticks to arrive",ExtSkipFirstTicks));

PrintFormat("Waiting for the first %I64u ticks to arrive",ExtSkipFirstTicks);

//--- 启用市场深度广播

if(MarketBookAdd(_Symbol))

{

book_subscribed=true;

PrintFormat("%s: MarketBookAdd(%s) function returned true",__FUNCTION__,_Symbol);

}

else

PrintFormat("%s: MarketBookAdd(%s) function returned false! GetLastError()=%d",__FUNCTION__,_Symbol,GetLastError());

//--- 成功初始化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 去初始化EA交易 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 显示去初始化原因代码

Print(__FUNCTION__,": Deinitialization reason code = ",reason);

//--- 取消订阅以获取市场深度事件

if(book_subscribed)

{

if(!MarketBookRelease(_Symbol))

PrintFormat("%s: MarketBookRelease(%s) returned false! GetLastError()=%d",_Symbol,GetLastError());

else

book_subscribed=false;

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| BookEvent函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnBookEvent(const string &symbol)

{

static ulong starttime=0; // 测试开始时间

static ulong tickcounter=0; // 市场深度更新计数器

//--- 只有当我们自己订阅市场深度事件时处理它们

if(!book_subscribed)

return;

//--- 只为特定交易品种计算更新

if(symbol!=_Symbol)

return;

//--- 跳过第一个报价来清空队列和进行准备

tickcounter++;

if(tickcounter<ExtSkipFirstTicks)

return;

//--- 记住开始时间

if(tickcounter==ExtSkipFirstTicks)

starttime=GetMicrosecondCount();

//--- 请求市场深度数据

MarketBookGet(symbol,book);

//--- 什么时候停止？

ulong endtime=GetMicrosecondCount()-starttime;

ulong ticks =1+tickcounter-ExtSkipFirstTicks;

// 从测试开始以后，已经过去多少毫秒？

if(endtime>ExtCollectTime*1000*1000)

{

PrintFormat("%I64u ticks for %.1f seconds: %.1f ticks/sec ",ticks,endtime/1000.0/1000.0,ticks*1000.0*1000.0/endtime);

ExpertRemove();

return;

}

//--- 在评论字段中显示计数器

if(endtime>0)

Comment(StringFormat("%I64u ticks for %.1f seconds: %.1f ticks/sec ",ticks,endtime/1000.0/1000.0,ticks*1000.0*1000.0/endtime));

}