手工图表和交易工具包（第一部分）。 准备：结构描述和助手类

概述

我是一名手工交易者。 我在分析图表时更喜欢不用复杂的公式和指标，只用纯手工（即以图形方式）进行分析。 这有助于我更加灵活地进行交易，关注一些难以形式化的事情，如果我看到波动在增加或放缓，则可以轻松地在时间帧之间切换，并在入场交易之前就知道了可能的价格行为。

基本上，我使用趋势线的不同组合（草叉、扇形、水平、等等）。 为此，我创建了一套便捷的工具，可一键快速绘制趋势线。 现在，我希望与社区共享此工具。

视频演示。 它如何运行





一般概念。 设定任务

故此，我们正在创建一套工具，该工具可帮助您利用键盘快捷键执行最频繁的操作。

可以实现哪些任务？ 举例:

按下 “ H ” 键（“ H orizontal”）绘制一条简单的水平线，而按下 “ i ” 则绘制一条垂直线（仅因为它看起来像一条垂直线）



” 键（“ orizontal”）绘制一条简单的水平线，而按下 “ ” 则绘制一条垂直线（仅因为它看起来像一条垂直线） 从图表的任意点开始绘制一定长度（不是无限）的水平线

在距起点一定（任意）距离处绘制垂直线



l利用按键切换时间帧，并重新排列图表上的图层

在最近的极限点绘制预设价位的斐波那契扇形

在最近的极限点绘制趋势线；它们的长度应为端点之间距离的倍数；在某些情况下，该趋势线也可以是射线

绘制各种类型的安德鲁草叉（标准，Schiff，反向 Schiff 草叉 - 对于快速趋势）（请参阅 视频）

对于草叉、趋势线和扇形的极值点，应能自定义极值点的顺序（分立左、右两侧的柱线数量）

图形界面，可在不打开设置窗口的情况下自定义所需趋势线和极值点的参数

一组订单管理函数：基于存款百分比开立订单，在开立市价订单或没有设置触发止损价位的挂单时自动设置止损价位，启用按价位部分平仓，尾随止损，诸如此类



当然，大多数任务可以用脚本自动执行。 我完成了其中的几个。 您可在文章的附件里找到它们。 然而，我更喜欢另一种方式。

在智能交易系统或指标里，我们能够创建 OnChartEvent 方法，包含针对任何事件的响应描述：击键、鼠标移动、图形对象的创建或删除。

这就是为什么我决定把所创建的程序作为一个包含文件的原因。 所有函数和变量都分布在若干个类里，从而令其更易于访问。 在这一点上，我只需要类即可方便地对函数进行分组。 这就是为什么在此首个实现中，我们将不使用诸如继承或工厂之类的复杂事物的原因。 这只是一个集合。



甚而，我想创建一个可以在 MQL4 和 MQL5 中均可运行的跨平台类。





程序结构

该函数库包含五个相关文件。 所有文件都位于 Include 目录中的 “Shortcuts” 文件夹下。 它们的名称如图所示：GlobalVariables.mqh，Graphics.mqh，Mouse.mqh，Shortcuts.mqh，Utilites.mqh。

函数库主文件（Shortcuts.mqh）





程序的主文件是 "Shortcuts.mqh"。 按键响应逻辑将写入此文件之中。 这是应该连接到智能交易系统的文件。 所有辅助文件也将包括在其中。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" #include "GlobalVariables.mqh" #include "Mouse.mqh" #include "Utilites.mqh" #include "Graphics.mqh" class CShortcuts { private : CGraphics m_graphics; public : CShortcuts(); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); }; CShortcuts:: CShortcuts ( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); } void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { } } CShortcuts shortcuts;

该文件包含 CShortcuts 类描述。

在文件的开头，已连接所有帮助类



该类只有两个方法。 第一个是 OnChartEvent 事件响应程序，该事件响应程序将处理所有按键和鼠标移动事件。 第二个是默认构造函数，可在其中处理鼠标移动。

在类描述之后，将创建一个 shortcuts 变量，当连接函数库时，应在智能交易系统主体的 OnChartEvent 方法中使用该变量。



连接需要两行：

#include <Shortcuts\Shortcuts.mqh> void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { shortcuts. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

第一行连接类文件。 第二行则将事件响应控制转移到该类。

之后，智能交易系统就准备就绪，可以进行编译并绘制指标线。





鼠标移动响应类



该类将存储当前光标位置的所有基本参数：坐标 X，Y（以像素和价格/时间为单位），指针所处的柱线序号等 - 所有这些都存储在 “ Mouse.mqh ” 文件当中。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CMouse { private : static int m_x; static int m_y; static int m_barNumber; static bool m_below; static bool m_above; static datetime m_currentTime; static double m_currentPrice; public : static void SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ); static int X( void ) { return m_x;} static int Y( void ) { return m_y;} static double Price( void ) { return m_currentPrice;} static datetime Time( void ) { return m_currentTime;} static int Bar( void ) { return m_barNumber;} static bool Below( void ) { return m_below;} static bool Above( void ) { return m_above;} }; int CMouse::m_x= 0 ; int CMouse::m_y= 0 ; int CMouse::m_barNumber= 0 ; bool CMouse::m_below= false ; bool CMouse::m_above= false ; datetime CMouse::m_currentTime= 0 ; double CMouse::m_currentPrice= 0 ; static void CMouse::SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , ( int )lparam, ( int )dparam, window, m_currentTime, m_currentPrice ); m_x=( int )lparam; m_y=( int )dparam; m_barNumber= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , m_currentTime ); m_below=m_currentPrice< iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); m_above=m_currentPrice> iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); }

该类可在程序中的任何位置使用，因为其方法已被声明为静态。 故此无需创建该类的实例即可调用它。

智能交易系统设置模块的描述。 GlobalVariables.mqh 文件







所有提供给用户的设置均存储在 GlobalVariables.mqh 文件当中。

下一篇文章将提供更多设置的说明，因为我们会添加更多图形对象。

以下是当前版本中的设置代码：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input string Others= "=== Other parameters ===" ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; string Trend_Line_Prefix= "Trend_" ; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

辅助函数





该程序拥有许多函数，这些函数与绘图没有直接关系，但是它们可以帮助您找到极端点，切换时间表等。 所有这些函数都在 “Utilites.mqh” 文件中实现。

Utilities.mqh 的文件头部



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CUtilites { public : static void ChangeTimeframes( bool isUp); static int GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString); static void ChangeChartZIndex( void ); static int GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , bool is_search_right= false , bool is_up= false , int left_side_bars= 1 , int right_side_bars= 1 , string symbol= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static color GetTimeFrameColor( long allDownPeriodsValue); static long GetAllLowerTimeframes( int NeededTimeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static void SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &p1, int &p2); static void StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ); static string GetCurrentObjectName( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ); static int GetNextObjectNumber( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, bool true ); static int GetBarsPixelDistance( void ); static string GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); };

该函数顺序更改图表的周期





此文件中的第一个函数很简单。 例如，顺序更改当前图形周期的函数如下所示：

static void CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( bool _isUp) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes[] = { PERIOD_CURRENT , PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 , PERIOD_MN1 }; int period = Period (); int shift = ArrayBsearch (timeframes,period); if (_isUp && shift < ArraySize (timeframes)- 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[++shift]); } else if (!_isUp && shift > 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[--shift]); } }

首先，在函数中，于默认工具栏里指定所有时间帧的数组。 如果您希望在 MetaTrader 5 的所有可用时间帧之间切换，则应将响应的常量写入数组。 不过，在这种情况下，可能会丢失兼容性，并且该函数库在 MQL4 里可能会停止运行。



接下来，我们利用标准函数获取当前周期，并在列表中查找它。

然后，利用标准 ChartSetSymbolPeriod 函数切换图表时间帧，当前时间帧之后下一个时间帧应传递给函数。

代码中用到的其他函数应当很清晰，故无须解释。 这些代码很简单。

一些简单的函数

static int CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString) { string keyValue = keyString; StringToUpper (keyValue); return ( StringGetCharacter (keyValue, 0 )); } static void CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND , !( bool ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } static string CUtilites::GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES current_timeframe; string result = "" ; if (_timeframe == PERIOD_CURRENT ) { current_timeframe = Period (); } else { current_timeframe = _timeframe; } switch (current_timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_M2 : return "M2" ; case PERIOD_M3 : return "M3" ; case PERIOD_M4 : return "M4" ; case PERIOD_M5 : return "M5" ; case PERIOD_M6 : return "M6" ; case PERIOD_M10 : return "M10" ; case PERIOD_M12 : return "M12" ; case PERIOD_M15 : return "M15" ; case PERIOD_M20 : return "M20" ; case PERIOD_M30 : return "M30" ; case PERIOD_H1 : return "H1" ; case PERIOD_H2 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_H3 : return "H3" ; case PERIOD_H4 : return "H4" ; case PERIOD_H6 : return "H6" ; case PERIOD_H8 : return "H8" ; case PERIOD_D1 : return "D1" ; case PERIOD_W1 : return "W1" ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return "MN1" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } static color CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( long _all_down_periods_value) { if (Is_Different_Colors) { switch (( int )_all_down_periods_value) { case OBJ_PERIOD_M1 : return (m1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M5: return (m5_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M15: return (m15_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M30: return (m30_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H1: return (h1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H4: return (h4_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_D1: return (d1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_W1: return (w1_color); case OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : return (mn1_color); default : return (common_color); } } else { return (common_color); } }

极值搜索函数及其应用





下一个函数有助于找到极值点。 根据参数，极值点可以位于鼠标指针的右侧或左侧。 另外，您可以在极值的左侧和右侧指定所需的柱线数量。

static int CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , const bool is_search_right= false , const bool is_up= false , const int left_side_bars= 1 , const int right_side_bars= 1 , const string symbol= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { int i, nextExtremum, sign = is_search_right ? - 1 : 1 ; if ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && !is_search_right) ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "wrong direction" ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 2 ); } else { while ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && !is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && is_search_right) ) { starting_number +=sign; } } i=starting_number; while (i-right_side_bars>= 0 && i+left_side_bars< iBars (symbol,timeframe) ) { if (is_up) { nextExtremum = iHighest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_HIGH , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } else { nextExtremum = iLowest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_LOW , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } if (nextExtremum == i) { return nextExtremum; } else if (is_search_right) { if (nextExtremum<i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i--; } } else { if (nextExtremum>i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i++; } } } if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "an incorrect starting point or wrong border conditions." ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 1 ); }

为了绘制趋势线，我们需要一个函数来找到鼠标右边两个最近的极值点。 此函数可以使用前一个函数：

static void CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &_p1, int &_p2 ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); _p1=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar_number, true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); _p2=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( _p1- 1 , true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); if (_p2< 0 ) { _p2= 0 ; } }

产生对象名称





为了能够绘制一系列相同对象，这些对象的名称必须具有唯一性。 最有效的方法是用与此对象类型相对应的前缀，并为其添加唯一的数字。 GlobalVariables.mqh 中列出了不同对象类型的前缀。

数字则由相应的函数生成。

int CUtilites::GetNextObjectNumber( const string prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT object_type, bool true ) { int count = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ,object_type), i, current_element_number, total_elements = 0 ; string current_element_name = "" , comment_text = "" ; if (only_prefixed) { for (i= 0 ; i<count; i++) { current_element_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ,object_type); if ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, 0 , StringLen (prefix))==prefix) { current_element_number= ( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, StringLen (prefix), - 1 ) ); if (current_element_number!=total_elements) { break ; } total_elements++; } } } else { total_elements = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,- 1 ,object_type); do { current_element_name = GetCurrentObjectName( prefix, object_type, total_elements ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ) { total_elements++; } } while ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ); } return (total_elements); }

代码中实现了两种搜索算法。 第一个算法（该函数库的主要算法）检查与该类型相对应并具有指定前缀的所有对象。 找到可用编号之后，算法会将其返回给用户。 这样就可以填满编号中的“空隙”。

不过，此算法不适用于可能存在多个相同编号但对象后缀不同的情况。 在早前版本中，当我用脚本绘制对象时，我就针对草叉集合使用了这样的命名。



因此，该函数库还有第二个搜索方法。 该算法会获取此类型对象的总数，并检查是否存在以相同前缀开头且具有相同索引的名称。 若有，则将数字加 1，直到找到可用值。

当有编号时（或可以使用函数轻松获得编号时），就可轻松创建名称。

string CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( string _prefix, ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ) { int Current_Line_Number; string Current_Line_Name= IntegerToString ( PeriodSeconds ()/ 60 )+ "_" +_prefix; if (_number< 0 ) { Current_Line_Number = GetNextObjectNumber(Current_Line_Name,_type); } else { Current_Line_Number = _number; } Current_Line_Name += IntegerToString (Current_Line_Number, 4 , StringGetCharacter ( "0" , 0 )); return (Current_Line_Name); }

相邻柱线之间的距离（以像素为单位）





有时必须要计算距将来某个点的距离。 最可靠的方法之一是计算两个相邻柱线之间的像素距离，然后将其乘以所需的系数（缩进所需的柱线数量）。

相邻柱线之间的距离可用以下函数计算：

int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { double price; datetime time1,time2; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int deltha; price = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); time1 = CMouse::Time(); if (CMouse::Bar()< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )){ time2 = time1+ PeriodSeconds (); } else { time2 = time1; time1 = time1- PeriodSeconds (); } ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time1,price,x1,y1); ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time2,price,x2,y2); deltha = MathAbs (x2-x1); return (deltha); }

函数将字符串转换为双精度数组





利用 EA 参数设置斐波那契级别的最便捷方法是用由逗号分隔数值组成的字符串。 不过，MQL 需要使用双精度数值来设置级别。

以下函数可以帮助从字符串中提取数字。



static void CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ) { string haystack_pieces[]; int pieces_count, i; string current_number= "" ; pieces_count= StringSplit (_haystack, StringGetCharacter (_delimiter, 0 ),haystack_pieces); if (pieces_count> 0 ) { ArrayResize (_result,pieces_count); for (i= 0 ; i<pieces_count; i++) { StringTrimLeft (haystack_pieces[i]); StringTrimRight (haystack_pieces[i]); _result[i]= StringToDouble (haystack_pieces[i]); } } else { ArrayResize (_result, 1 ); _result[ 0 ]= 0 ; } }

绘图类：使用实用程序函数的示例



这篇文章有些冗长，这就是为什么大多数绘图函数将在下一篇文章里讲述的原因。 不过，为了测试某些已创建函数，我将在此处添加绘制简单直线的代码（基于两个最近的极值）。



Graphics.mqh 文件头部



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CGraphics { private : bool m_Is_Trend_Ray; bool m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create; private : void CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ); public : CGraphics(); bool TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ); void DrawTrendLine( void ); bool IsRay() { return m_Is_Trend_Ray;} void IsRay( bool _is_ray) {m_Is_Trend_Ray = _is_ray;} bool IsChangeTimeframe( void ) { return m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create;} void IsChangeTimeframe( bool _is_tf_change) {m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = _is_tf_change;} };

函数可为任何新创建的对象设置常规参数

void CGraphics::CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ) { long timeframes; color currentColor; if (Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create) { timeframes = CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes(); } else { timeframes = OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; } if (_color != clrNONE ) { currentColor = _color; } else { currentColor = CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(timeframes); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,currentColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,timeframes); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,Is_Select_On_Create); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,_style); }

直线绘制函数



bool CGraphics::TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_TREND ,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Can't create trend line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); } return ( false ); } CurrentObjectDecorate(name,clr,width,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,ray_right); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

我们以该公开函数为基础，并创建另一个函数，该函数通过两个相邻的极值绘制一条直线。



void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(Trend_Line_Prefix, OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int window= 0 ; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

请注意 CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers 函数调用，该函数获取点 1 和 2 间的柱线数量。 其代码已在前面讲过了。 其余的似乎很清晰，因此无需赘言

最终函数根据两个点画一条简单的直线。 取决于 Is_Trend_Ray 全局参数（在 GlobalVariables.mqh 文件中进行了描述），该线将是向右延伸的射线，或者是两个极值间的短线段。

我们来添加利用键盘扩展线长的可能性。





创建一个控制模块：设置 OnChartEvent 方法



现在基本函数已经准备就绪，我们可以自定义键盘快捷键了。

在 Shortcuts.mqh 里，编写 CShortcuts::OnChartEvent 方法。

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE : CMouse::SetCurrentParameters(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Up_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( true ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Down_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( false ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Z_Index_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Switch_Trend_Ray_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.IsRay(!m_graphics.IsRay()); } break ; } }

当前函数库实现的按键



动作

按键 含义

依据主要的TFs (来自 TFs 面板) 向上改变时间帧 U U p 向下改变时间帧 D D own 改变图表 Z 级别 (图表是否位于所有对象之上) Z Z order 基于最接近鼠标的两个单向极端点绘制一条坡度趋势线 T T rend line

切换新线的射线模式

R 键 R ay

结束语

附件包含当前版本的函数库。 附件里还包括三个脚本。

第一个是 Del-All-Graphics 。 它从当前窗口里删除所有图形对象。 在我的终端里，为此脚本设置 Ctrl+A 作为快捷键（全部）。

。 它从当前窗口里删除所有图形对象。 在我的终端里，为此脚本设置 第二个脚本是 Del-All-Prefixed 。 它能够删除所有带前缀的对象（例如，所有趋势线，或以 H1 开头的对象）。 我用 Alt+R (删除) 来调用它。

。 它能够删除所有带前缀的对象（例如，所有趋势线，或以 H1 开头的对象）。 我用 (删除) 来调用它。 最后，第三个脚本（ DeselectAllObjects ）能够取消选择当前窗口中的所有对象。 我的键盘快捷键是 Ctrl+D (在 Photoshop 里作为取消选择)。

最好将函数库连接到智能交易系统，而不是指标，因为如果连接到指标并尝试将此指标与其他某些智能交易系统一起使用，则可能会导致严重的性能下降。 至少在我的情况里如此。 当然，这可能是有其他错误。

进一步的实现是什么。

该函数库的第二个版本将讲述如何实现视频中显示的有用对象。 一些对象是基元（如垂直线或水平线），而其他对象（如特定长度的线）则需要付出更多的努力。 由于“输出错误”或某些其他原因，其中一些仍然不能正常工作。 我将讲述我的决定，当然，欢迎您提供反馈。

第三个版本将包含用于配置参数的图形界面。

第四版（如果有的话）将提供成熟的助理 EA，这将有助于手工交易。 我需要来自社区的忠言。 与现有解决方案相比，我不确定是否会应用所有的新想法。 当然，我会自行绘制界面。 不过，所有这些都是为了用于手工交易。 那么，您认为开发这些会有用吗？

