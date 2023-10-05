Candle Surfer EA MT4

NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD). Limited $100 introduction price!

Candle Surfer EA rides the candle trend and provides accurate trading with an advanced drawdown recovery algorithm. Trade with balance from $500. Cent account to be used with very low balances.

This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD.

REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality Backtest!

USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.





MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description Magic Number 101 Magic Number of EA Trades

Multiplier 1.2 Multiplier of next Trade Consecutive Candle Trigger 4 Number of consecutive candles to trigger a trade Candle Change 0.2 Change in candle size Multiplier 1.2 Multiplier of next Trade Distance 20 Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8) Drawdown Protection Start

6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables Drawdown Chart Money 1000 Depending on Account Balance Money Management

false Enable/Disable Money Management (Backtest = true) MMmultiplier

2000 Money Management multiplier per starting lot (Backtest = 1200) Starting Lot

0.01 Starting Lot Max Lots

10 Max lots open on all charts Time Offset to GMT 0 Time offset to GMT



