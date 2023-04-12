Candle Surfer EA MT4
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD). Limited $100 introduction price!
Candle Surfer EA rides the candle trend and provides accurate trading with an advanced drawdown recovery algorithm. Trade with balance from $500. Cent account to be used with very low balances.
This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD.
REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality Backtest!
USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.
MAIN SETTINGS
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|101
|Magic Number of EA Trades
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Multiplier of next Trade
|Consecutive Candle Trigger
|4
|Number of consecutive candles to trigger a trade
|Candle Change
|0.2
|Change in candle size
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Multiplier of next Trade
|Distance
|20
|Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8)
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Drawdown Chart Money
|1000
|Depending on Account Balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management (Backtest = true)
|MMmultiplier
|2000
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot (Backtest = 1200)
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Max Lots
|10
|Max lots open on all charts
|Time Offset to GMT
|0
|Time offset to GMT