Dual DCA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hoang Van Bao
- Sürüm: 1.22
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Dual DCA is based on Dollar Cost Averaging and Hedging strategy to reduce the risk to the user.
Automatically detect the trend to place orders and hedging if the trend changes.
There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders.
Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account (GOLD / XAUUSD is $1500-$2000) or $100 for micro account (GOLD / XAUUSD is $150-$200).
Function buttons 1 click
CLA: Close all orders.
CLL: Close loss orders.
CLP: Close profit orders.
SPF: Show floating profit.
INF: Show information.
Setting parameters:
|Symbol
|Distance 2 orders (points)
|Other parameters
|GOLD (XAUUSD)
|500 (2 digits), 5000 (3 digits)
|Use default
|USDJPY
|400
|Use default
|GBPUSD
|300
|Use default
|EURUSD
|200
|Use default
Signal real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326642