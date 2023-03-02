Dual DCA is based on Dollar Cost Averaging and Hedging strategy to reduce the risk to the user.

Automatically detect the trend to place orders and hedging if the trend changes.

There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders.

Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account (GOLD / XAUUSD is $1500-$2000) or $100 for micro account (GOLD / XAUUSD is $150-$200).

Function buttons 1 click

CLA: Close all orders.

CLL: Close loss orders.

CLP: Close profit orders.

SPF: Show floating profit.

INF: Show information.

Setting parameters:

Symbol Distance 2 orders (points) Other parameters

GOLD (XAUUSD) 500 (2 digits), 5000 (3 digits) Use default USDJPY 400 Use default GBPUSD 300 Use default EURUSD 200 Use default

Signal real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326642