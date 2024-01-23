Ultra KZM MT4

Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time.

You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space)

1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608

2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 

Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in multi-pairs but you can backtest in MT5 version from the link down below

Ultra KZM MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109468?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


I reccomended you to study the concept, principle, parmeters meaning, and everything, from the user manual from my blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753961



Features

  • Use the new strategy (Grid+Correlation)
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Easy to use (most parameters have already set you need to adjust a few parameters)
  • Can determine trading zone
  • There is function notify through Line

Requirements

  • We recommend to run EA in ECN (low spread) account together with swap-free. Broker that corresponding to these conditions such as GMI, Vantage, DooPrime, weltrade, hfm, etc.(ECN account but no swap-free included may give the very large different result)
  • Leverage :  Min 1:200 and above
  • Minimum deposit : 1000$/cent
  • Must use VPS to run


Important thing you should know!!!!!

  • Grid in this EA apply on TDP graph (The meaning of TDP grahp explained in my blog). It does not apply on currency graph like other EA. I reccomend you to read my blog to understand the mechanics of this EA before running.


How to install

  • You need to attach EA in only one chart (recommend EURUSD) with any time frame (every timeframe will give the same running result)

  • You should check in MarketWatch if there is every pairs that EA required for trading (To ensure right click in MarketWatch and click show all)


Instruction of setting

You can run EA without changing any parameters except the level of risk from " Lot Sizing Method " Parameter, and Suffix of currency.

1. Lot Sizing Method : You can choose any of these choices depend on your desire

1) Very Low Risk - Profit around 20-30% per year

2) Low Risk - Profit around 30-40% per year

3) Medium Risk - Profit around 50-60% per year

4) High Risk - Profit around 80-90% per year

5) Very High Risk - Profit around 150-170% per year

6) Fixed Lot

7) Based On Balance

8) Based On Equity


2. Suffix of Currency: If your broker uses suffix such as EURUSD_c. You should specify _c in Suffix parameter. Otherwise EA will not work.




