Falcon Rig EA MT4

Falcon Rig EA is a state-of-the-art forex trading advisor based on the principles of Kohonen maps and the Matrix system. This unique trading EA demonstrates robustness to noisy data, making it applicable in real-world environments. It is also widely used in various fields including data analysis, clustering, visualization, pattern finding and many others.

The Falcon Rig trading system incorporates a recovery feature that utilizes an internal stop-loss mechanism to mitigate losses in unforeseen market situations. This provides users with a sense of security, knowing that they are protected from potential disruptions in their trading.

Read more about the process of the advisor and the secrets of trading

MT5 Version

Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2133684

A limited number of copies will be allocated for the advisor. The initial price of the advisor is set at $399, with the next price increase to $599.

Each customer will be assigned a dedicated manager on Telegram, ensuring that all your questions and issues are promptly addressed. We have heard that many authors often take a long time to respond to their users. At our platform, we prioritize effective communication and timely support, aiming to provide you with the best possible experience. Rest assured that our dedicated managers will be readily available to assist you throughout your journey with us.

Dear users, for all additional questions you can contact directly via telegram manager, after buying an Expert Advisor write to me in private messages and I will link you to a personal manager.

Advantages of the advisor:

  1. Pair diversification: It utilizes four major trading pairs (NZDCAD, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDNZD), allowing for diversification across different markets.
  2. No need for optimization and additional settings: The Expert Advisor does not require constant adjustment and fine-tuning, which saves you time and effort.
  3. Resistance to noise and outliers: Falcon Rig EA demonstrates a high tolerance to noise and outliers in the input data. This ensures a robust and stable strategy even in volatile market conditions.
  4. Works in all market conditions: Works effectively in various market scenarios, including momentum, correction and consolidation phases.
  5. Regular trading activity: The Expert Advisor makes trades almost every day, saving users from having to wait days or weeks for trading opportunities.
  6. Works in any market: The Expert Advisor can be used in any market, adapting to different situations and market dynamics.
  7. Matrix system and Kohonen maps: The combination of the matrix system and Kohonen maps allows the EA to consistently identify trading opportunities. Resistance to noise and outliers: Falcon Rig EA demonstrates a high tolerance to noise and outliers in the input data. This ensures a robust and stable strategy even in volatile market conditions.

Operating parameters:

  • Working symbol  NZDCAD, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDNZD.
  • Timeframe M30.
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other challenges.
  • Absolutely not sensitive to broker conditions, works ok at all type of accounts.
  • Not a scalper.
  • Does not use AI.
  • No martingale .
  • Does not use hedging.
  • Always protect trades with a stop-loss and take-profit hidden from the broker.

Always prioritize risk management in your investment strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



