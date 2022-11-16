Nasdaq Trend Scalper MT4

NASDAQ Trend Scalper

This Expert advisor is mainly for trading the Nasdaq Index CFD on MT4 - It is referred to as  Nas100 index, USA100, USATECH, Nasdaq 100, US100Cash, etc. 

Nasdaq Trend Scalper is designed with trend following strategy with ATR Volume. It has built into it, Money management with percentage of risk to trade, Exit strategy aside from the regular stop loss for every trade. It also has a trailing setting in percentage of Stop as well as time filter for the EA to trade at certain times of choice. 

The default timeframe for this Expert Adviser is the 1H time frame or chart.

For other instruments you can simply run back-tests and optimization and get the set you need for any timeframe you choose to trade.

All the setting parameters can be changed and there is a description for each and every one of them.


PARAMETERS ARE:

=== Money Management ===

  • % Risk Per Trade (e.g.  0.5)
  • ATR Period
  • ATR Stop Loss (e.g. 1.5x ATR)
  • Take Profit  (e.g. 3x ATR)
  • % of Trailing Stop (% of Trailing to Stop)

=== Settings for Baseline  ==="

  • Baseline Period (E.g 14, 21, 30)
  • Use ATR Filter

=== Settings for Signal/Confirmation ===

  • Signal Period
  • Confirmation Period

=== Entry and Exit Triggers ===

  • Activate Trade Entry 
  • Activate Trade Exit with Entry Signal  // Using the opposite of entry as exit

=== Time Filter ===

  • Use Time Filter 
  • EA Start Time
  • EA End Time

=== Exit on Friday ===

  • Exit on Friday
  • Time


Happy trading


Önerilen ürünler
Crossover Tactics Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor,   popüler   Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejilerini   otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Sinyallerin güvenilirliğini artırmak için gelişmiş filtreleme teknikleri kullanırken, üç hareketli ortalamanın kesişimine dayalı olarak en uygun giriş noktalarını belirlemede mükemmeldir. Ancak, bu EA'yı diğerlerinden ayıran şey, TPSL Sürücü Yardımcı Programı algoritması olarak bilinen kapsamlı ticari yönetim sistemidir. Bu uzman danışmanın göze ç
Safety Monitor
Jakub Kucharczyk
Uzman Danışmanlar
For all of us, the security of our money at Forex is the most important thing. This EA will monitor your MT4 account 24/7 for your safety. It lets you setup warning levels. When reached it will notify you by pushing up notification on your mobile phone and also by emailing about the margin level of your account. Monitoring is not all it can do. It has built in negative balance protection system. For those who are using brokers without negative balance protection it can close all your trades when
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Pending Order Grid MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Yardımcı programlar
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Conflux MT4
Jin Sangun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Live Signal MT5:    Click here   Signal Start Date: 3. 27, 2025 balance:   300$    / Brocker: XM Ultra Micro Account/ Entry: 0.1 lot AutoLot , Balance per : 450 / Setting : Default Next Price 599$ (after 9 copy) Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like   gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN),   and o
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Nasdaq100 expert
Teboho Edgar Rakotsoane
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the Nasdaq 100, Currencies, and GOLD EA—a powerful tool centered around the Nasdaq100 Index, major currency pairs, and gold. Our strategy harnesses: Trend Analysis Scalping Techniques Nasdaq 100 Power Indicator Indices —lauded for its consistent 5-star ratings over the past 3 years and now integrated into this EA. With convenient inputs delivered as a .txt file, simply load them effortlessly. After purchase, send an email to forex.rakotsoane@gmail.com to get started. Key Rec
ForexGump Simplified EA
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
A simplified version of the ForexGump robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot can trade on other currency pairs, but the default settings are on GBPUSD. In general, the trading strategy is based on the ForexGumpUltra + RSi indicator. The robot automatically determines the most effective entry points into the market and opens a buy or sell order in the direction of price movement. If a deal is closed at a loss, the robot remembers the market conditions under which it was opened and later th
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
TrendUnified Expert Advisor MT4
Olalekan Gisanrin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex ve Kripto için Adaptif Uzman Danışmanı. Akıllı para yönetimi, takip durdurma ve düşük çekimlerle ticaret eğilimleri. Eğilimler, Aralıklar ve Geri çekmeler için uyarlayıcı ticaret sistemi - tutarlı performans isteyen Forex ve Kripto tüccarları için tasarlanmıştır. İşçiler Neden TrendUnifiedEA'yı Seçiyor Trend, Aralık, Geri çekme ve geri çekme koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlanır Forex, Kripto, Endeksler ve Metaller üzerinde çalışıyor Eğlenmiş para yönetimi, geride duran durak ve kesi
Secret Scalper PRO
Burcak Sengezer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Secret Scalper PRO is pro version of Secret Scalper. The EA is a medium-term scalper. Original version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24112 PRO Advantages Trailing SL for First Order: This is classic trailing stop only for first order. Basket Profit Trailing: EA will trail basket orders, if the basket in profit. Day&Time Filter: You can choose EA's working days and times. Orders Closure Type: Profit&Loss To Close can be calculated by Equity&Balance %. Requirements T
Buffer Reader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct name
FREE
Green Revolution Fx V2
Sarfraz Ali -
Uzman Danışmanlar
Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Live Results at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1869436?source=Site +Profile Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless meth
EA AutoGreen
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
AUTOGREEN EA The AUTOGREEN EA is designed specifically for trading on forex used. This EA use Price action to determine best open position.  My main goal when developing a strategy is long-term growth. See youtube video full:  https://youtu.be/ld_fSZMqZbE See Youtube Video default single entry setup backtesting:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=1s See Youtube video with Recovery Setup backtesting:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=518s It: Trades the ALL MAJOR
Smarter Trade Manager
Khalil Abokwaik
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number Profit and Loss
AM Pro Scalper
Ehab Basheer Abdulsalam Yahia
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Introduction:** Welcome to AlgoMania Pro Scalper, a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking automated trading solutions. This EA employs a sophisticated martingale strategy to capitalize on market fluctuations and generate potential profits. It's important to note that trading in the Forex market involves risks, particularly when using martingale strategies. Therefore, it is crucial to exercise caution and adhere to sound money management principles. --- **Key Features:** 1. *
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 "Rebate Hunter" Uzman Danışman Açıklaması: Stratejik korunma ve ortalama teknikleri aracılığıyla maksimum getiri arayan bilgili yatırımcılar için titizlikle tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir araç olan "Rebate Hunter" Uzman Danışman'ı sunuyoruz. Bu gelişmiş algoritma, MetaTrader platformunda sorunsuz bir şekilde çalışır ve piyasa dalgalanmalarından yararlanmak ve kullanıcıları için ön
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Rollover Scalper EA
Alexandru Casian
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some disadvantages of Rollover Scalper: Currently the markets aren't that favorable for night scalping because of the fundamentals, so the next few months the EA might show 0% or even negative return. However, it happened in the past too and it was still profitable over all ~20 years. It's a scalper, so you'll need a broker with low spread and good execution time, preferably an ECN broker. ICMarkets would be a good choice. It's susceptible to slippage (which can't be backtested or limited on ECN
Algo Samurai
Abdul Malikul Hanan
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Account Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2229036 Set File Used : algosamurai_SR_V2 Algo Samurai Expert Advisor Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all wit
Entry Point EA MT4
Islam Maameri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry Point EA  10 copies   out of 10   left at $799 Next price --> $1467 Entry Point EA   is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no te
Legion MT4
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/138049 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/138050 "LEGION" – Gelişmiş BBMA İşlem Uzman Danışmanı "LEGION", BBMA Stratejisi'ne (Bollinger Bantları + Hareketli Ortalamalar) dayalı, çoklu zaman dilimi filtreleri ve uyarlanabilir para yönetimi ile geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir Uzman Danışmandır. Hassas girişler, kontrollü katmanlama ve maksimum risk koruması isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler Eksiksiz BBMA
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Ramdom Auto Trade Pro
Nguyen Khac Diep
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam  Strategy:  Crayzy strategy - Random trade - Random Buy - Random Sell - Random profit - Martingale [Important]: - Backtest carefully please - Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance ------------------------------------------------------------------ Contact Us before rent Support: Whatsapp +84879118113 Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Yardımcı programlar
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
BalanceInjection
Abdelfattah Elnaggar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Balance Injection EA is an adaptive expert, which is scanning old signal to catch right Trend and jump to market by creating single order. Balance Injection Expert users can set their maximal DD in the expert setting and is preferable to attach it to EURUSD chart. Expert is already pre-set with optimum setting and is advisable to use the default setting for beginner users. Balance should be at least 5000 USD to keep maximal DD in a good position.  FOR Beginner Users please use Input Settings in
Steady Growth Bot
Michael James Harding
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an incredibly powerful EA that can pass challenges and be used to manage funds. This is a trend following strategy that trades in the direction of a higher timeframe such as the daily.  It executes trades by intervals on the small timeframes such as the 15m or the 5m. Whenever price action is overbought/oversold with RSI + S&R. All open trades close once the profit target is reached. Since this is a trend following EA, this bot comes with a powerful built-in trailing stop loss mechanism
AiGolden
Zheng Zhi Yuan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Şimdi sadece 99 $'a satın alın, ilk 10 alıcıyla sınırlıdır! LIVE Signal Ai Golden, altın işlemleri için özel olarak geliştirilmiş, derin öğrenme ve yapay zeka teknolojilerini kullanan devrim niteliğinde bir otomatik işlem uzman danışmanıdır (EA). 20 yıllık kapsamlı geri testlerden geçen Ai Golden, istikrarlı, verimli ve risk kontrollü işlem yetenekleri sergileyerek kullanıcılara tutarlı ve güvenilir bir kazanç eğrisi sunar. Ai Golden'ın Özellikleri Şeffaflık ve Güvenilirlik Dolandırıcılık yok,
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt