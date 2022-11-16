Nasdaq Trend Scalper MT4

NASDAQ Trend Scalper

This Expert advisor is mainly for trading the Nasdaq Index CFD on MT4 - It is referred to as Nas100 index, USA100, USATECH, Nasdaq 100, US100Cash, etc.

Nasdaq Trend Scalper is designed with trend following strategy with ATR Volume. It has built into it, Money management with percentage of risk to trade, Exit strategy aside from the regular stop loss for every trade. It also has a trailing setting in percentage of Stop as well as time filter for the EA to trade at certain times of choice.

The default timeframe for this Expert Adviser is the 1H time frame or chart.

For other instruments you can simply run back-tests and optimization and get the set you need for any timeframe you choose to trade.

All the setting parameters can be changed and there is a description for each and every one of them.





PARAMETERS ARE:

=== Money Management ===

% Risk Per Trade (e.g. 0.5)

ATR Period

ATR Stop Loss (e.g. 1.5x ATR)

Take Profit (e.g. 3x ATR)

% of Trailing Stop (% of Trailing to Stop)

=== Settings for Baseline ==="

Baseline Period (E.g 14, 21, 30)

Use ATR Filter

=== Settings for Signal/Confirmation ===

Signal Period

Confirmation Period

=== Entry and Exit Triggers ===

Activate Trade Entry

Activate Trade Exit with Entry Signal // Using the opposite of entry as exit

=== Time Filter ===

Use Time Filter

EA Start Time

EA End Time

=== Exit on Friday ===

Exit on Friday

Time





Happy trading



