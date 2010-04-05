Green Revolution Fx V2

Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.EA works according to the Trend Follow 


Live Results at: 

Requirements

Trading pairs XAUUSD
Timeframe M15
Minimum deposit 
 100$
Leverage
 1:500,1:100
Brokers
 Just Forex,Exness,FBS  

Features

- Fully automatic mode with Less inputs.

- Every trade is protected in advance.

- Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.

- More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization.

- Tested on 100% real ticks Story .

Setup

- Open M15 timeframe charts for each pair GOLD .
- Attach EA to each chart .
- Set desirable lot size, fixed .


IMPORTANT!

The results of scalping trading directly depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers. The default settings are For Gold trading , no set files are needed. You can do more precise optimization for your broker by only three settings TP, SL and TS.



































































