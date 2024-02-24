AM Pro Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ehab Basheer Abdulsalam Yahia
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 11 Mayıs 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
**Introduction:**
**Key Features:**
- The EA Uses martingale strategy for entries and then uses mathematical calculation to exit the orders one by one and luck in some profit.
- You can use the EA as am investment with slow and steady profit and low risk which we recommend or use it with higher risk and higher profit.
- You can Analyze the market and set the EA to only trade one direction and deal with the pull backs if you are early or slightly wrong.
**Risk Warning:****
Important Note:** Trading in the Forex market involves substantial risk, there is no guarantee of profits, and losses may occur. It is essential for traders to understand the strategy and implement a proper money management and risk-reducing strategies to safeguard their investments.
**Recommendations:**
- Regularly monitor your trading account and adjust settings if necessary to adapt to changing market conditions.
4. **Use Our Expertise **
- Feel free to let us know what you want to trade and we will give you the best settings and do's and don'ts based on our +5 years developing this strategy.
**Support and Guidance:**
Your success is our priority! After purchase, feel free to contact us for the user guide and support and guidance. We are dedicated to assisting you in maximizing the EA's potentials while minimizing risks. Your inquiries will be promptly addressed by our experienced support team.