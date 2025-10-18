Sutra EA is an expert advisor designed for automated trading on the gold/dollar (XAU/USD) pair. The algorithm is optimized for tight spreads and uses a small stop-loss, limiting potential losses and controlling risks.



The robot is designed for traders who prefer a dynamic yet controlled trading strategy with thorough analysis of each trade. Built-in risk management algorithms allow the robot to analyze the market and make decisions based on volatility and liquidity.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





Key Features:



Tight stop-loss – reduces potential losses during unfavorable price movements.



Optimized for tight spreads – ideal for ECN accounts and brokers with low spreads.



Customizable risk management system – adapt parameters to individual preferences.



Automatic position sizing – adapts trade volume based on deposit and market conditions.



Fast order execution – suitable for high-frequency trading and scalping.



Efficient entry algorithm – analyzes price dynamics and liquidity before opening a position.



Adaptation to various market conditions – tested on historical data.



The program is suitable for both short-term (scalping and intraday trading) and conservative strategies. The algorithm is based on finding entry points with a high probability of success, ensuring stable performance even in high volatility.



Trading recommendations:



Account type: ECN, Raw Spread, or similar with low commissions.



Minimum deposit: $50.



Leverage: 1:100 and higher.



Recommended timeframe: Any.



Important: Trading with expert advisors is associated with risk. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. We recommend using the expert advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.