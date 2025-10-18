Sutra
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Sürüm: 1.11
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Sutra EA is an expert advisor designed for automated trading on the gold/dollar (XAU/USD) pair. The algorithm is optimized for tight spreads and uses a small stop-loss, limiting potential losses and controlling risks.
The robot is designed for traders who prefer a dynamic yet controlled trading strategy with thorough analysis of each trade. Built-in risk management algorithms allow the robot to analyze the market and make decisions based on volatility and liquidity.
Key Features:
Tight stop-loss – reduces potential losses during unfavorable price movements.
Optimized for tight spreads – ideal for ECN accounts and brokers with low spreads.
Customizable risk management system – adapt parameters to individual preferences.
Automatic position sizing – adapts trade volume based on deposit and market conditions.
Fast order execution – suitable for high-frequency trading and scalping.
Efficient entry algorithm – analyzes price dynamics and liquidity before opening a position.
Adaptation to various market conditions – tested on historical data.
The program is suitable for both short-term (scalping and intraday trading) and conservative strategies. The algorithm is based on finding entry points with a high probability of success, ensuring stable performance even in high volatility.
Trading recommendations:
Account type: ECN, Raw Spread, or similar with low commissions.
Minimum deposit: $50.
Leverage: 1:100 and higher.
Recommended timeframe: Any.
Important: Trading with expert advisors is associated with risk. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. We recommend using the expert advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.