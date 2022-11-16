Nasdaq Trend Scalper MT4

NASDAQ Trend Scalper

This Expert advisor is mainly for trading the Nasdaq Index CFD on MT4 - It is referred to as  Nas100 index, USA100, USATECH, Nasdaq 100, US100Cash, etc. 

Nasdaq Trend Scalper is designed with trend following strategy with ATR Volume. It has built into it, Money management with percentage of risk to trade, Exit strategy aside from the regular stop loss for every trade. It also has a trailing setting in percentage of Stop as well as time filter for the EA to trade at certain times of choice. 

The default timeframe for this Expert Adviser is the 1H time frame or chart.

For other instruments you can simply run back-tests and optimization and get the set you need for any timeframe you choose to trade.

All the setting parameters can be changed and there is a description for each and every one of them.


PARAMETERS ARE:

=== Money Management ===

  • % Risk Per Trade (e.g.  0.5)
  • ATR Period
  • ATR Stop Loss (e.g. 1.5x ATR)
  • Take Profit  (e.g. 3x ATR)
  • % of Trailing Stop (% of Trailing to Stop)

=== Settings for Baseline  ==="

  • Baseline Period (E.g 14, 21, 30)
  • Use ATR Filter

=== Settings for Signal/Confirmation ===

  • Signal Period
  • Confirmation Period

=== Entry and Exit Triggers ===

  • Activate Trade Entry 
  • Activate Trade Exit with Entry Signal  // Using the opposite of entry as exit

=== Time Filter ===

  • Use Time Filter 
  • EA Start Time
  • EA End Time

=== Exit on Friday ===

  • Exit on Friday
  • Time


Happy trading


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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