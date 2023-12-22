Nasdaq100 expert

🚀 Discover the Nasdaq 100, Currencies, and GOLD EA—a powerful tool centered around the Nasdaq100 Index, major currency pairs, and gold.

📈 Our strategy harnesses:

  1. Trend Analysis
  2. Scalping Techniques
  3. Nasdaq 100 Power Indicator Indices—lauded for its consistent 5-star ratings over the past 3 years and now integrated into this EA.

📥 With convenient inputs delivered as a .txt file, simply load them effortlessly. After purchase, send an email to forex.rakotsoane@gmail.com to get started.

💡 Key Recommendations:

  • Micro Account for Security: Safeguard your investments with a Micro Account rather than a standard one, offering equal ROI on micro lots as standard accounts.

  • Broker Compatibility: Find brokers in your country offering Micro Accounts/Micro Lots. (Hint: Google can help with this!)

  • Optimal Deposits: Aim for a minimum deposit of $150, though a recommended deposit of $500 ensures robust performance.

  • Pairs to Explore: Engage in trade with various pairs including USTEC100m, US100m, NDQ100, US30m, EURUSDm, USDJPYm, GBPJPYm, EURJPYm, NZDJPYm, GBPUSDm, XAUUSDm, and more.

  • Seamless Connectivity: Leverage a VPS subscription for uninterrupted server connections, even when your PC is off or power outages occur in your area.

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Experience a hassle-free setup—plug, play, and relax. Host it effortlessly on MQL5's virtual hosting for uninterrupted performance without relying on your laptop.

💻 Invest smartly, stay connected, and elevate your trading experience with ease!

Video Nasdaq100 expert
Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Nasdaq100 Power Indicator
Teboho Edgar Rakotsoane
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The NASDAQ 100 Power Indicator serves with TREND and trend reversals indication using automated arrows that indicates buy or sell at that price and has built-in signal provider across all time frames with alerts and provides also the automated support and resistance that can draw technical analysis patterns like double bottom, double top, head and shoulders etc. using closing and open prices, in assistance for if a trader did not see the pattern sooner for their technical analysis. The indicator
Multi Currency Strength Meter
Teboho Edgar Rakotsoane
Göstergeler
!!!!UPDATED VERSION!!!! Multi Currency Strength Indicator is the ultimate simple multi-currency strength dash meter that consists of Signal provider and automated labelled levels,  that is effective for beginners and seasoned traders to enhance their strategies. The Author coded the program for the aim of bringing simplicity yet effective indicator that is user-friendly for all who use it. Try it out , its worth a try. INDICATOR INCLUDES:   1.Push Notification to get notifications on MT4 App on
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt