Karla One MT4

In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.

Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which seems to be one of the very few successful trading methods in this volatile market. To get the results I was aiming for, I used several symbols: AUDCAD ,GBPJPY, USDCHF, AUDJPY, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDUSD. It does not use any risky strategies like grid or martingale.

Because this year has been extremely difficult for traders, I've adapted the EA to current market conditions but also if, one day, we will see the market stabilize, Karla One will adapt on its own as well. It is as if you learnt how to swim in the ocean so later it would be very easy to do that in the pool. At the same time various back tests show that DD should be around 5-6% max regardless of market conditions.

What do you need to start using Karla One?

decent trading account from a reliable broker. If you need any recommendations, please message me

How do I run it?

first you need to open AUDCAD H1 chart and drag Karla One onto it. You know it will work once you see the icon in the upper right corner in blue (MT5) or a smiley face (MT4)

How much money do I need to start?

Recommended min balance to start using Karla One is $1000

Is there MT5 version?

Yes, there is and you can find it here

Where can I see live results?

You can find the live results here. The reason why I specifically set up demo account, not "real" account is because I want my customers to see currently open positions which wouldn't be possible if I did it the other way around

What lot sizing method should I use?

My recommendation is to use default settings with MONEY MANAGEMENT on. That way your balance will increase gradually. 1% risk means that if there is a trade running and it hits SL, you will only lose 1% of your balance. Trading is all about risk management and I wanted to keep it as safe as possible

Is the price going to stay the same?

No, the price will increase gradually by $50

PLEASE NOTE: past results don't guarantee future gains