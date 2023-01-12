Karla Three MT4

Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I trained the AI to trade the following symbols:

EURAUD,AUDCAD,CADCHF,AUDNZD,EURCAD,NZDCHF,GBPUSD 


What do you need to start using Karla Three?

  • Decent trading account from a reliable broker. If you need any recommendations, please message me directly

How do I run it?

  • First you need to open EURAUD H1 chart and drag Karla Three onto it. You know it will work once you see the icon in the upper right corner in blue (MT5) or a smiley face (MT4)

How much money do I need to start?

  • Recommended min balance to start using Karla Three is $500 or its equivalent in a different currency

Is there a MT4 version?

  • Yes, there is and you can find it here

Where can I see live results?

  • You can find the live results here. The reason why I specifically set up demo account, not "real" account is because I want my customers to see currently open positions which wouldn't be possible if I did it the other way around

PLEASE NOTE: past results don't guarantee future gains


