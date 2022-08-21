Check my paid tools they work perfect!

"Period Cross RSI" Is a New indicator idea that shows crosses of two RSI lines with different periods which creates ascending and descending zones for confirmation of long and short trading. This indicator is brend new and will be upgraded further, for now I recommend to use it as a confirmation, filter indicator for determination of long/short trading zones, not as a signaler indicator for now. Further upgrades can make it as a signaler indicator as well.

currently cross of two RSI lines with different periods creates Red and Blue zones that make visual side more flexible for further effective discovery what zones to use for trading in long or short.