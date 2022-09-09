MartexPO
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Viktor Shpakovskiy
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 9 Eylül 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 9
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders.
A set files and a complete guide to the EA MartexPO can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- works without indicators;
- to determine the direction of the first order, you can use Auto Trend;
- uses pending orders to open the first order and for hedging orders;
- automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
- virtual take profit, which can be moved manually;
- dynamic step between martingale orders;
- reducing the martingale multiplier to 1, with an increase in risk;
- breakeven for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
- trailing stop for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
- control over the use of Free margin, in case of excess - stop trading;
- closing orders by drawdown percentage;
- closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
- closing all positions on Equity;
- partial and full locking of loss positions (lock);
- automatic exit from the "lock" with the closing of all positions;
- limit on the number of open orders by martingale;
- restriction on the total lot size of all open orders of one direction;
- trade by time;
- position management using "hot" buttons;
- works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.
Parameters
Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS
- Trading - permission to open new orders.
- Magic Number (0-automat) - the EA generates the magic number automatically.
- Positions: - choice of direction of trade.
- Working timeframe: - orders will be opened on the signals of this timeframe.
- Initial lot in the series
- Take Profit
- Update the take profit level - update the take profit level when opening new orders.
- Virtual take profit
- Stop Loss
- Total stop loss - a common, single stop loss level for several orders at once.
- Breakeven mode: - breakeven mode selection (normal or general).
- Profit to enable a breakeven
- Breakeven level
- Slippage
Block 2. MARTINGALE PARAMETRS
Block 3. RISK MANAGEMENT
Block 4. HEDGING
Block 5. AUTO TREND
Block 6. TRAILING STOP
Block 7. TRADE BY TIME
Block 8. OTHER SETTINGS