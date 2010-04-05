The Aweron EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable single positions are automatically protected by the built-in breakeven. There is a trailing stop and time work settings.

A guide to the Aweron EA can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

risk management based on the percentage of margin used;

selection of lot sizes for martingale orders (normal, economy, initial);

automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;

built-in breakeven to protect single profitable positions;

trailing stop, normal and total - the same for all positions in one direction;

closing positions when fulfilling the profit plan;

stop trading when the profit plan is executed before the opening of a new D1;

closing orders by drawdown percentage;

a break in work on the days of the week;

work by time, by hours and minutes;

managing orders using "hot" buttons;

works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

GENERAL SETTINGS

Open new orders

Initial lot in the series

Take Profit

Stop Loss

Profit plan in deposit currency

Break, new start with opening D1

Position direction:

Magic number (0-automat) - the EA generates the magic number automatically.

Slippage

RISK MANAGEMENT

Martingale

Martingale multiplier

Lot size for martingale: - normal, economy, initial.

Step between orders

Margin (%) from balance = max lots - sets a limit on the volume of lots.

Close all orders at drawdown (%)

Max spread in points

TRAILING STOP

TRADE BY TIME - work by time and stop trading on the days of the week.

OTHER SETTING



