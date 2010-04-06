VirtualStops

A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops.
Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all) - magic number, if -1 for all orders.
  • Positions - selection of the direction of the positions to be observed.
    • Long only - the EA will only work with buy orders.
    • Short only - the EA will only work with sell orders.
    • Long & Short 
  • Add SL and TP - add stop loss and take profit to all open orders.
  • TPSL Mode: - mode selection for setting TP and SL
    • Normal - normal TP and SL.
    • Virtual - virtual TP and SL.
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Take Profit in points 
  • Slippage 

Block 2. TRAILING OPEN POSITION 

  • Mode trailing stop: 
    • Normal - normal trailing stop.    
    • Virtual - virtual trailing stop. 
  • Disabled 
  • Trailing stop level 
  • Trailing step 
Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS 




All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Yardımcı programlar
Açıklama: Bu script, MetaTrader 4 platformunda mevcut olan tüm forex paritelerinin ve altın (XAUUSD) grafiğinin otomatik olarak açılması için tasarlanmıştır. Script, platformda mevcut olan tüm sembolleri tarar, hangilerinin forex paritesi olduğunu belirler ve bunların grafiklerini M1 (bir dakika) zaman diliminde açar. Ana Özellikler: Altın Grafiğinin Açılması: Script, eğer brokerınız tarafından sağlanıyorsa, XAUUSD (altın/dolar) grafiğini otomatik olarak açar. Eğer altın sembolü bulunamazsa, bir
EA ReplicateOrders
Truong Vu Van
Yardımcı programlar
This EA will replicate active order. Using  for duplicate the orders when you copy from signals in mql5 but your balance is less than the balance of the signal of provider.  The replicated orders will close when the active orders close. PARAMETER coefficient=1; //Replicate new order with lots equal active order x 1 DisplayInfo=true; // Display information of your account Please test demo before use in real account. 
Universal TP SL Pips
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the   open  trades    to add   take profit   and   stop loss   that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If   Symbol to modify   is set to   "All Symbol"   simply attach it to one chart, and all   open trades   in the entire terminal will set the   take profit   and   stop loss   .  If  Symbol to modify   is set to   "Local Symbol"   , it will only set the   ta
Telegram Signal Free
Nikita Chernyshov
Yardımcı programlar
This is a demo version of Telegram Signal Utility . In this version, messages are sent only about opening / closing positions. Utility Full version Description A utility that sends text messages from   MetaTrader to Telegram . The information transmitted relates to trading activity on the account: Opening \ closing deals; Placing \ deleting pending orders; Modification of Stop Loss \ Take Profit \ pending order prices; Triggering Stop Loss \ Take Profit; Pending order activation. It does not w
FREE
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Yardımcı programlar
Bu, alış ve satış emirleri ağını belirleyen normal bir paneldir. Bu uzman danışman, ayarlarda belirli bir kar emrini kapatır. Daha sonra, emirler arasındaki mesafenin merdiven parametresi tarafından belirtilen puanlarla artmaya başladığını içeren Merdiven adı verilen bir parametre vardır (burada, ana ayarlarda 10 puan değerindedir), 10 puan için ikinci emir, 20 puan için üçüncü emir, 40 puan için dördüncü emir vb. O zaman, bu danışmanda burada ne olduğunu bilmeniz gerekir, çünkü bu ayarlarda m
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
OHLC Trailing Stop
Oleg Remizov
Yardımcı programlar
The OHLC Trailing Stop utility trails stop loss based on control prices of the specified bar: Open , High , Low , Close . In the utility settings, you can choose the bar number, which prices will be used for the trailing stop function. A control price for trailing can be specified separately for buy and sell trades. The Magic parameter allows using the utility together with other Expert Advisors. Input parameters Magic - magic number: 0 - trailing of all trades, 1>= - trailing of trades with th
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Universal tpsl atr
Genesis Hafalla
Yardımcı programlar
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add take profit and stop loss that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol.  If  Symbol
Fever ESM
Evgenii Morozov
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Advisor for margin currency pairs and metals. Conservative trading of 100,000 units per 0.01 lot. The standard trade is 10,000 units per 0.01 lot. Aggressive trading with high risks of 1000 units per 0.01 lot. You can always pick up your starting lot.  The EA is fully automated, you only have to put up the initial lot depending on your initial deposit. The recommended timeframe is H1. 1. Test on any steam, iron and fuel oil 2. Try starting with convenient depots 3. When going into a dra
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Uzman Danışmanlar
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
BF Climber
Pavel Zhuykov
Uzman Danışmanlar
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basic Theme Builder: Grafik Özelleştirmeyi Kolaylaştırın Ticaret deneyiminizi   Basic Theme Builder   göstergesi ile dönüştürün; MetaTrader 4'te grafik görünümünüzü basit bir panel aracılığıyla kişiselleştirmenizi sağlayan çok yönlü bir araçtır. Bu sezgisel gösterge, çeşitli temalar ve renk şemaları arasında zahmetsizce geçiş yapmanıza olanak tanır ve ticaret ortamınızın görsel çekiciliğini ve işlevselliğini artırır.    Free MT5 version Basic Theme Builder   göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 grafiklerin
FREE
Virtual OCO Pending
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Tanıtım 'Virtual OCO Pending' - OCO bekleyen kuralı (Tek İptal) kullanarak sanal kar al ve zararı durdur ile mevcut fiyata bir düğme tıklamasıyla bekleyen durdurmaları veya limitleri hızlı bir şekilde yerleştirmenizi sağlayan risk değerlendirmesine sahip yarı otomatik bir sipariş yönetimi yardımcı programı aracı (uzman danışman) Başka). Kolay görsel onay için grafik üzerinde çizilmiş görsel seviyeler. Bu aracı tek bir grafikten istediğiniz herhangi bir sembole emir göndermek için kullanabilirsi
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
