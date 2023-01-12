PriceActionInd
- Göstergeler
- Viktor Shpakovskiy
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Güncellendi: 12 Ocak 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The indicator shows 7 patterns of the Price Action trading system, as well as the maximum and minimum price lines for the day. Timeframe: H1, H4, D1.
- Pin bar
- Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)
- Pivot Point Reversal (PPR)
- Closing Price Reversal (CPR)
- Double Extremums (DMax/DMin)
- Wide Range Bar (WRB)
- Inside Bar (IB)
Settings
PRICE ACTION PATTERNS
- Show Pin Bar
- Color Pin Bar - pointer arrow color.
- Show Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)
- Color Outside Vertical Bar - pointer arrow color.
- Show Pivot Point Reversal (PPR)
- Color Pivot Point Reversal - pointer arrow color.
- Closing Price Reversal (CPR)
- Color Closing Price Reversal - pointer arrow color.
- Show Double Extremums (DMax/DMin) - tolerance no more than 2 points.
- Color Double Extremums - pointer arrow color.
- Show Wide Range Bar (WRB)
- Color Wide Range Bar - pointer arrow color.
- Show Inside Bar (IB)
- Color Inside Bar - pointer arrow color.
- Minimum length of bars in points - minimum length of bars in points (except for PPR, CPR, WRB), on an account with a 5-digit quote automatically increases by 10.
- Arrows size: - selection of arrow size.
- Enable Alert - enable sound notification.
- Signals for Buy - only buy signals.
- Signals for Sell - only sell signals.
- Signal only from the level - give a signal only from levels, to Buy if the Buy pattern is below the "Middle line", to Sell if the Sell pattern is above the "Middle line".
DAILY PRICE LINES
- Show price lines D1 - show the maximum and minimum price lines for the day (D1).
- Show the Middle line D1 - show middle line between max. and min. price per day (D1).
- Number of Day (D1) - the number of days by which the lines will be drawn.
- Upper line color
- Lower line color
- Middle line color