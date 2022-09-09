MartexPO

MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders.

A set files and a complete guide to the EA MartexPO can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • works without indicators;
  • to determine the direction of the first order, you can use Auto Trend;
  • uses pending orders to open the first order and for hedging orders;
  • automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
  • virtual take profit, which can be moved manually;
  • dynamic step between martingale orders;
  • reducing the martingale multiplier to 1, with an increase in risk;
  • breakeven for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • trailing stop for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • control over the use of Free margin, in case of excess - stop trading;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • partial and full locking of loss positions (lock);
  • automatic exit from the "lock" with the closing of all positions;
  • limit on the number of open orders by martingale;
  • restriction on the total lot size of all open orders of one direction;
  • trade by time;
  • position management using "hot" buttons;
  • works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Trading - permission to open new orders.
  • Magic Number (0-automat) - the EA generates the magic number automatically.
  • Positions: - choice of direction of trade.
  • Working timeframe: - orders will be opened on the signals of this timeframe.
  • Initial lot in the series
  • Take Profit
  • Update the take profit level - update the take profit level when opening new orders.
  • Virtual take profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Total stop loss - a common, single stop loss level for several orders at once.
  • Breakeven mode: - breakeven mode selection (normal or general).
  • Profit to enable a breakeven
  • Breakeven level
  • Slippage

Block 2. MARTINGALE PARAMETRS

Block 3. RISK MANAGEMENT

Block 4. HEDGING

Block 5. AUTO TREND

Block 6. TRAILING STOP

Block 7. TRADE BY TIME

Block 8. OTHER SETTINGS


