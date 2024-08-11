EA Scalp Golden Arrow

Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD

WARNING : ECN accounts

Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators.

Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with price breakout patterns with a large number of author's filters.

Probability theory methods are used to confirm signals for opening orders.

 

Now a little bit about the principles of the Golden Arrow trading strategy....

The core of the trading algorithm is based on one of the safest and most indicative tendencies of scalping trading algorithms, which has already become an axiom of the Forex market - it is the breakout of strong price levels. Price levels are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received silnals.

 

Always after opening an order, a short dynamic StopLoss is placed according to the Trailing Stop system, which makes trading absolutely safe and maximally profitable.


Golden Arrow has a minimum number of parameters, as all the main parameters are dynamic and are calculated by the Expert Advisor during the trading process.

Golden Arrow:
- fixed SL
- Trailing Stop system for increasing profit points
- best SL/TP ratio
- safety at any outcome
- trading strategy quality check on historical data with the highest modeling quality


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Scai MT5
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copies at a price of 299 USD. Next price 399 USD The strategy of the trading algorithm is based on patterns of breaking through strong extrema of extremums. The Expert Advisor analyses the market and adjusts to its trends. Scai calculates the ratio of TP and SL and the probability of a positive outcome and only then makes a decision to enter the market. A minimum number of parameters have been added to the Expert Advisor, as all the main parameters are calculated and optimised independen
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
EA Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products EA Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
EA Scai
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copies at a price of 299 USD. Next price 399 USD The strategy of the trading algorithm is based on patterns of breaking through strong extrema of extremums. The Expert Advisor analyses the market and adjusts to its trends. Scai calculates the ratio of TP and SL and the probability of a positive outcome and only then makes a decision to enter the market. A minimum number of parameters have been added to the Expert Advisor, as all the main parameters are calculated and optimised independent
EA ProTrade USDJPY
Mikita Kurnevich
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 2 copies at a price of 99 USD. Next price 149 USD Pro Trade is a syndicator-free, fully automated scalping trading algorithm. The core of the trading strategy is based on one of the most ancient and reliable patterns, based on the basic axioms of the Forex market - it is a strategy of breaking through strong price zones. Price zones are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received signals and their accuracy. Always after opening an order, a short dynam
RT Pro Symbiosis MT4
Mikita Kurnevich
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 4 copies at a price of 299$ USD. Next price is 399$ USD. |  Recovery Manual   |   RT PRO Simbiosis is a fully automated trading algorithm with high performance at any distance regardless of market behavior. It is an indicator trading strategy, which is based on the axioms of overbought and oversold markets. The core of the strategy is based on the classic indicators RSI and ATR with the addition of the author's method of tracking market sentiment.        The Expert Advisor contains several
RT Pro Symbiosis
Mikita Kurnevich
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 2 copies at a price of 299$ USD. Next price is 399$ USD. |  Recovery Manual   |   .set File  | RT PRO Simbiosis is a fully automated trading algorithm with high performance at any distance regardless of market behavior. It is an indicator trading strategy, which is based on the axioms of overbought and oversold markets. The core of the strategy is based on the classic indicators RSI and ATR with the addition of the author's method of tracking market sentiment.        The Expert Advisor cont
ProTrade USDJPY
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 2 copies at a price of 99 USD. Next price 149 USD Pro Trade is a syndicator-free, fully automated scalping trading algorithm. The core of the trading strategy is based on one of the most ancient and reliable patterns, based on the basic axioms of the Forex market - it is a strategy of breaking through strong price zones. Price zones are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received signals and their accuracy. Always after opening an order, a short dynam
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
Uzman Danışmanlar
TradingTime: Intelligent solution for inter-session trading In the dynamic world of Forex, where every minute can become decisive, a new generation algorithm - TradingTime - is presented. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trading, but rethinks the approach to working at the intersection of key market sessions, combining analytical accuracy and adaptability. Strategy based on the rhythm of the market TradingTime is based on in-depth analysis of transitional periods between trading sessio
DSUrbanSD
59
DSUrbanSD 2024.08.24 09:28 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt