EA Scalp Golden Arrow

Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD

WARNING : ECN accounts



Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators.

Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with price breakout patterns with a large number of author's filters.

Probability theory methods are used to confirm signals for opening orders.

Now a little bit about the principles of the Golden Arrow trading strategy....

The core of the trading algorithm is based on one of the safest and most indicative tendencies of scalping trading algorithms, which has already become an axiom of the Forex market - it is the breakout of strong price levels. Price levels are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received silnals.

Always after opening an order, a short dynamic StopLoss is placed according to the Trailing Stop system, which makes trading absolutely safe and maximally profitable.



Golden Arrow has a minimum number of parameters, as all the main parameters are dynamic and are calculated by the Expert Advisor during the trading process.



Golden Arrow:

- fixed SL

- Trailing Stop system for increasing profit points

- best SL/TP ratio

- safety at any outcome

- trading strategy quality check on historical data with the highest modeling quality



