Meta Dragon

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD.
  • For timeframe 15.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 
  • for initial lot set to 0.01

Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$

  • You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)
  • The EA will work on any frame time OR any pair chart
  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 15m chart and just press ok


(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • Distance Pips                  15
  • Close Money                    4

(Mode ADX and Trade Count)

  • ADX Period                     14
  • Trade Count                     3

(Mode Break even)

  • Pips on Profit                 20
  • Break even offset           10


Video Meta Dragon
