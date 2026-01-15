Immortal X EA

Immortal X EA – XAUUSD Bullish Trend Algorithm (H1)

Immortal X EA is a buy-only Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built to align with gold’s long-term bullish bias and capitalize on the strong upside moves that occur consistently throughout the year.

This is not a scalping robot. Immortal X combines intraday and swing trading, targeting high-quality bullish opportunities on the H1 timeframe, with a proven ability to recover from drawdowns and finish trading years in profit — exactly how a sustainable, long-term trading algorithm should behave.

Core Strategy Overview

Immortal X uses a simple but highly effective concept:

  • Capitalization of previous daily High & Low key levels

  • Identification of bullish continuation opportunities

  • Execution in the direction of the dominant gold trend

There are no complex indicators, no martingale, no grid, and no dangerous recovery logic.
Just clean price action and disciplined risk management.

Simplicity really is the ultimate sophistication.

Risk & Reward Logic

  • Trades alternate between 1:2 RR and 1:3 RR

  • Accuracy is intentionally not optimized for high win-rate

  • Designed to generate net annual profitability through asymmetric reward

Even with moderate accuracy, Immortal X consistently delivers positive expectancy, which is clearly visible in the 5+ years of backtest data provided in the demo.

Performance & Sustainability

  • 5+ years of backtesting on XAUUSD

  • Demonstrates drawdown recovery into profit

  • Built to survive different market regimes

  • Strong bullish performance during trending gold markets

📊 January 2026 Update
As at 15th January 2026, Immortal X achieved a 100% success rate for the month, already showing strong profitability tendencies for the year ahead.

Why Immortal X Is Different

  • Buy-only logic aligned with gold’s long-term bias

  • No over-optimization

  • No breakeven dependency

  • No risky trade stacking

  • No emotional discretion

This EA behaves like a professional trading system, not a short-term gimmick.

Setup & Inputs (Very Simple)

Immortal X is extremely easy to use:

  • Attach to XAUUSD – H1

  • Set risk percentage per trade

  • Let it trade automatically

Default risk: 2% per trade
Max risk (recommended): 3% per trade (for minimal drawdown)

Important: This EA is not optimized for any other pair and timeframe other than XAUUSD on the 1HR timeframe.

That’s it.

Development Background

Immortal X was developed after over 7 years of personal profitable trading experience.

Before trading, I already had a background in Java programming, which allowed me to later master MQL5 and convert my real, manually-traded XAUUSD strategies into fully automated systems.

This EA is not theoretical — it is the algorithmic version of a proven strategy.

Pricing & Opportunity

Immortal X EA is clearly worth thousands of dollars based on:

  • Its simplicity

  • Its robustness

  • Its long-term sustainability

  • Its clean risk profile

However, as a new developer in the MQL5 Market with limited reputation, I am currently offering this EA far below its real value.

As performance continues to prove itself live, the price will most likely increase significantly (possibly 4×).

👉 This is the best time to acquire this hidden gem at a discounted price of $399.

Final Notes

You don’t need to believe my words.

✔ Download the demo version
✔ Run your own backtests
✔ Analyze the equity curve and drawdown behavior

Let’s all make money this new year — with Immortal X EA.


Önerilen ürünler
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Uzman Danışmanlar
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA, EURUSD paritesi için M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman diliminde hassas bir scalping EA'sıdır. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z, EURUSD paritesinde hassas scalping stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA), MetaTrader 5 platformunda M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman diliminde çalışır. Bu EA, 12 pip'lik Kar Al ve 11 pip'lik Zarar Durdur emirleri kullandığı için hızlı işlem ve kontrollü risk yönetimi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Geriye Dönük Test Sonuçları (M
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Uzman Danışmanlar
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 için Gelişmiş Grid EA Maximum Infinity Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş grid işlem mantığını sağlam risk yönetimi ve uyarlanabilir giriş/çıkış stratejileriyle birleştiren profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışman'dır (EA). Bu EA, güvenilir, esnek ve tam otomatik bir işlem çözümü isteyen hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için uygundur. Ana Özellikler Akıllı Grid Sistemi (Smart Grid System): Çeşitli piyasa koşullarında optimum performans için dinamik lot
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Uzman Danışmanlar
varsayılan ayar (XAUUSD, M1, Minimum Mevduat: 1.000 $)  aşağıdaki sinyal güvenilir aracı (IC piyasaları)  MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA, bir dakikalık zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiş sofistike yüksek frekanslı stratejilerden yararlanarak, özellikle altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış, son teknoloji otomatik ticaret sistemini temsil eder. Bu gelişmiş sistem, hassas giriş ve çıkış noktaları aracılığıyla hızlı piyasa hareketlerinden yar
Scaled vidya trends robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, wait
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction. The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits. Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Important notes Trading involves risk and results vary by br
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
TrendDashboardPro
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a sophisticated **TrendDashboardPro* optimized for **Deriv Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**. how it works: ## **OVERALL STRATEGY** This EA uses **Multiple Moving Average Crossovers** with **advanced filters** to trade trends by checking all the timeframes from M1 to MN via the strongest confluence of all the timeframes , It's specifically optimized for synthetic indices (volatility indices) which have different characteristics than traditional forex pairs,also w
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Celestia EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Uzman Danışmanlar
Celestia - Your Stellar Companion in Automated Trading Real Account Celestia EA medium risk  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2051245 Description:   Introducing Celestia, your cutting-edge automated trading companion designed to illuminate your journey in the dynamic world of financial markets. Powered by advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology, Celestia stands as a beacon of precision and efficiency in the realm of algorithmic trading. Key Features: Galactic Algorithms:   Celestia
Pipsophilia
Sami Triki
Uzman Danışmanlar
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Uzman Danışmanlar
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
CrazyGOLD M1
Hong Tao Yu
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIVE SIGNAL -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339751 CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe . Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries. The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic ana
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
Gold Precision EA
Muhammad Irfan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Precision EA – Intelligent XAUUSD Trading with Precision & Control Works on 5 Minutes timeframe. For Prop Firms and personal capital, Lowest drawdown.   Gold Precision    EA  is a cutting-edge  MT5 Expert Advisor  built for  trading XAUUSD (Gold)  with precision and efficiency. Designed for traders who want  consistent profits, controlled risk, and a fully automated trading experience , this EA applies a  5-candle pattern strategy  with additional price-action filters to ensure only the
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimlerinde (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1) tetiklenen dokuz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan tüm
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal (gerçek hesap) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Bu EA, MQL5 üzerinde gösterilen doğrulanmış canlı işlem sinyali ile aynı işlem mantığını ve yürütme kurallarını kullanır. Önerilen ve optimize edilmiş ayarlar ile birlikte, güvenilir bir ECN / RAW spread broker kullanıldığında, gerçek işlemlerdeki davranış; canlı sinyalin performansını ve işlem yapısını büyük ölçüde yansıtacaktır. Lütfen broker koşulları, spreadler, işlem yürütme kalitesi v
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex Turbo — “Fırtınayı kontrol et, girdabı yönet” Vortex Turbo, akıllı ticarette bir sonraki evrimsel aşamayı temsil ediyor; en son yapay zeka mimarisini, uyarlanabilir piyasa mantığını ve hassas risk kontrolünü birleştiren benzersiz bir gelişme. Kanıtlanmış algoritmik prensipler üzerine kurulu olan bu sistem, birden fazla stratejiyi yeni bir tahmin zekası seviyesiyle desteklenen birleşik, yüksek hızlı bir ekosisteme entegre ediyor. Altın (XAUUSD(GOLD)) için scalping uzmanı olarak tasarlana
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD Dijital Hakimiyet Canlı Sinyal: Sistem performansını resmi hesaptan takip edin: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promosyon: Cryon X-9000 danışmanını hediye olarak alabilirsiniz. Detaylar için doğrudan benimle iletişime geçin. The Techno Deity, altın piyasasındaki yapısal düzeni hedefleyen yüksek teknolojili bir ticaret sistemidir. Kurumsal ilgi bölgelerini tespit ederek hassas girişler sağlar. Avantajlar Likidite Zekası: Gizli emir topluluklarını tarar. Sinirsel
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyü
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: ottieni 1 EA gratis!   (per 2 account commerciali) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt