Immortal X EA – XAUUSD Bullish Trend Algorithm (H1)

Immortal X EA is a buy-only Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built to align with gold’s long-term bullish bias and capitalize on the strong upside moves that occur consistently throughout the year.

This is not a scalping robot. Immortal X combines intraday and swing trading, targeting high-quality bullish opportunities on the H1 timeframe, with a proven ability to recover from drawdowns and finish trading years in profit — exactly how a sustainable, long-term trading algorithm should behave.

Core Strategy Overview

Immortal X uses a simple but highly effective concept:

Capitalization of previous daily High & Low key levels

Identification of bullish continuation opportunities

Execution in the direction of the dominant gold trend

There are no complex indicators, no martingale, no grid, and no dangerous recovery logic.

Just clean price action and disciplined risk management.

Simplicity really is the ultimate sophistication.

Risk & Reward Logic

Trades alternate between 1:2 RR and 1:3 RR

Accuracy is intentionally not optimized for high win-rate

Designed to generate net annual profitability through asymmetric reward

Even with moderate accuracy, Immortal X consistently delivers positive expectancy, which is clearly visible in the 5+ years of backtest data provided in the demo.

Performance & Sustainability

5+ years of backtesting on XAUUSD

Demonstrates drawdown recovery into profit

Built to survive different market regimes

Strong bullish performance during trending gold markets

📊 January 2026 Update

As at 15th January 2026, Immortal X achieved a 100% success rate for the month, already showing strong profitability tendencies for the year ahead.

Why Immortal X Is Different

Buy-only logic aligned with gold’s long-term bias

No over-optimization

No breakeven dependency

No risky trade stacking

No emotional discretion

This EA behaves like a professional trading system, not a short-term gimmick.

Setup & Inputs (Very Simple)

Immortal X is extremely easy to use:

Attach to XAUUSD – H1

Set risk percentage per trade

Let it trade automatically

Default risk: 2% per trade

Max risk (recommended): 3% per trade (for minimal drawdown)

Important: This EA is not optimized for any other pair and timeframe other than XAUUSD on the 1HR timeframe.

That’s it.

Development Background

Immortal X was developed after over 7 years of personal profitable trading experience.

Before trading, I already had a background in Java programming, which allowed me to later master MQL5 and convert my real, manually-traded XAUUSD strategies into fully automated systems.

This EA is not theoretical — it is the algorithmic version of a proven strategy.

Pricing & Opportunity

Immortal X EA is clearly worth thousands of dollars based on:

Its simplicity

Its robustness

Its long-term sustainability

Its clean risk profile

However, as a new developer in the MQL5 Market with limited reputation, I am currently offering this EA far below its real value.

As performance continues to prove itself live, the price will most likely increase significantly (possibly 4×).

👉 This is the best time to acquire this hidden gem at a discounted price of $399.

Final Notes

You don’t need to believe my words.

✔ Download the demo version

✔ Run your own backtests

✔ Analyze the equity curve and drawdown behavior

Let’s all make money this new year — with Immortal X EA.