Immortal X EA

Immortal X EA – XAUUSD Bullish Trend Algorithm (H1)

Immortal X EA is a buy-only Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built to align with gold’s long-term bullish bias and capitalize on the strong upside moves that occur consistently throughout the year.

This is not a scalping robot. Immortal X combines intraday and swing trading, targeting high-quality bullish opportunities on the H1 timeframe, with a proven ability to recover from drawdowns and finish trading years in profit — exactly how a sustainable, long-term trading algorithm should behave.

Core Strategy Overview

Immortal X uses a simple but highly effective concept:

  • Capitalization of previous daily High & Low key levels

  • Identification of bullish continuation opportunities

  • Execution in the direction of the dominant gold trend

There are no complex indicators, no martingale, no grid, and no dangerous recovery logic.
Just clean price action and disciplined risk management.

Simplicity really is the ultimate sophistication.

Risk & Reward Logic

  • Trades alternate between 1:2 RR and 1:3 RR

  • Accuracy is intentionally not optimized for high win-rate

  • Designed to generate net annual profitability through asymmetric reward

Even with moderate accuracy, Immortal X consistently delivers positive expectancy, which is clearly visible in the 5+ years of backtest data provided in the demo.

Performance & Sustainability

  • 5+ years of backtesting on XAUUSD

  • Demonstrates drawdown recovery into profit

  • Built to survive different market regimes

  • Strong bullish performance during trending gold markets

📊 January 2026 Update
As at 15th January 2026, Immortal X achieved a 100% success rate for the month, already showing strong profitability tendencies for the year ahead.

Why Immortal X Is Different

  • Buy-only logic aligned with gold’s long-term bias

  • No over-optimization

  • No breakeven dependency

  • No risky trade stacking

  • No emotional discretion

This EA behaves like a professional trading system, not a short-term gimmick.

Setup & Inputs (Very Simple)

Immortal X is extremely easy to use:

  • Attach to XAUUSD – H1

  • Set risk percentage per trade

  • Let it trade automatically

Default risk: 2% per trade
Max risk (recommended): 3% per trade (for minimal drawdown)

Important: This EA is not optimized for any other pair and timeframe other than XAUUSD on the 1HR timeframe.

That’s it.

Development Background

Immortal X was developed after over 7 years of personal profitable trading experience.

Before trading, I already had a background in Java programming, which allowed me to later master MQL5 and convert my real, manually-traded XAUUSD strategies into fully automated systems.

This EA is not theoretical — it is the algorithmic version of a proven strategy.

Pricing & Opportunity

Immortal X EA is clearly worth thousands of dollars based on:

  • Its simplicity

  • Its robustness

  • Its long-term sustainability

  • Its clean risk profile

However, as a new developer in the MQL5 Market with limited reputation, I am currently offering this EA far below its real value.

As performance continues to prove itself live, the price will most likely increase significantly (possibly 4×).

👉 This is the best time to acquire this hidden gem at a discounted price of $399.

Final Notes

You don’t need to believe my words.

✔ Download the demo version
✔ Run your own backtests
✔ Analyze the equity curve and drawdown behavior

Let’s all make money this new year — with Immortal X EA.


Produtos recomendados
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
O EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z é um EA de scalping preciso para o EURUSD no período M5 (5 minutos). O BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z é um Expert Advisor (EA) especificamente concebido para estratégias de scalping de precisão no par EURUSD, operando na plataforma MetaTrader 5 com o período M5 (5 minutos). Este EA foi desenvolvido para traders que procuram uma execução rápida e uma gestão de risco controlada, uma vez que utiliza um Take Profit de 12 pips e um Stop Loss de 11 pips. Resultados do Backtest
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grade Avançado para MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro é um Expert Advisor (EA) de nível profissional projetado para o MetaTrader 5, combinando lógica avançada de negociação em grade com gerenciamento de risco robusto e estratégias adaptativas de entrada/saída. Este EA é adequado tanto para traders iniciantes quanto para experientes que desejam uma solução de negociação confiável, flexível e totalmente automatizada. Principais Características Sistema de Grade Inteligente (Sma
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
Experts
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Experts
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Experts
configuração padrão (XAUUSD, M1, depósito mínimo: $1.000) o sinal seguinte está a utilizar um corretor fiável (mercados IC)   MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Fórmula 1 EA O EA de Fórmula 1 representa um sistema de negociação automatizado de última geração, concebido especificamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD), aproveitando estratégias sofisticadas de alta frequência otimizadas para o período de um minuto. Este sistema avançado foi meticulosamente concebido para capi
Scaled vidya trends robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, wait
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
Experts
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Experts
Prazer a todos, sou o seu mais novo colaborador! Apresento o mais novo aliado para o mercado financeiro: *Robô Progresso.* Após anos de estudos intensivos (desde 2019), desenvolvemos uma solução inovadora que transforma números em estratégias precisas e confiáveis. O Robô Progresso Forex combina indicadores clássicos de tendência com tecnologia de ponta, ativando gatilhos automáticos de compra e venda no momento certo. #Por que escolher o Robô Progresso Forex? - Compatibilidade garantida: Pro
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Experts
Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction. The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits. Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Important notes Trading involves risk and results vary by br
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
TrendDashboardPro
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Experts
This is a sophisticated **TrendDashboardPro* optimized for **Deriv Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**. how it works: ## **OVERALL STRATEGY** This EA uses **Multiple Moving Average Crossovers** with **advanced filters** to trade trends by checking all the timeframes from M1 to MN via the strongest confluence of all the timeframes , It's specifically optimized for synthetic indices (volatility indices) which have different characteristics than traditional forex pairs,also w
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Celestia EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Experts
Celestia - Your Stellar Companion in Automated Trading Real Account Celestia EA medium risk  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2051245 Description:   Introducing Celestia, your cutting-edge automated trading companion designed to illuminate your journey in the dynamic world of financial markets. Powered by advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology, Celestia stands as a beacon of precision and efficiency in the realm of algorithmic trading. Key Features: Galactic Algorithms:   Celestia
Pipsophilia
Sami Triki
Experts
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
CrazyGOLD M1
Hong Tao Yu
2.33 (3)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339751 CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe . Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries. The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic ana
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 A versão mais avançada do nosso EA até agora, totalmente reconstruída com tomada de decisão baseada em IA , votação multi-IA e lógica de negociação dinâmica . Agora não está mais limitado apenas ao XAUUSD (Ouro) no M1, mas também suporta BTCUSD e ETHUSD , com entradas de alta frequência, gestão de risco inteligente e total adaptabilidade. Este EA combina modelos de IA gratuitos conectados via OpenRouter com filtros avançados para negociação de precisão em qualquer co
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
Gold Precision EA
Muhammad Irfan
Experts
Gold Precision EA – Intelligent XAUUSD Trading with Precision & Control Works on 5 Minutes timeframe. For Prop Firms and personal capital, Lowest drawdown.   Gold Precision    EA  is a cutting-edge  MT5 Expert Advisor  built for  trading XAUUSD (Gold)  with precision and efficiency. Designed for traders who want  consistent profits, controlled risk, and a fully automated trading experience , this EA applies a  5-candle pattern strategy  with additional price-action filters to ensure only the
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação d
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento: Número limitado de cópias disponíveis no preço atual Preço final: 990$ NOVO: ganhe 1 EA grátis!   (para 2 contas comerciais) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bem-vindo ao DayTrade Pro Algo!   Depois de anos estudando os mercados e programando diferentes estratégias, encontrei um algoritmo que tem tudo o que um bom sistema de negociação precisa: É corretor independent
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário